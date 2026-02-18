Somaliland criticizes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s comments as “unacceptable interference,” warning they risk destabilizing the Horn of Africa amid growing geopolitical tensions

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The government of Somaliland on Wednesday sharply criticized remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling them “unacceptable interference” and warning that such comments could complicate relations in the strategically sensitive Horn of Africa.

In a statement issued by Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials said comments attributed to the president of Turkey risked undermining stability and cooperation in the region.

“Foreign policy decisions in this region must be determined by its governments and its peoples,” the statement said. “External rivalries and competitive positioning threaten to inflame tensions rather than foster constructive engagement.”

The rebuke followed recent remarks by Erdoğan in which he emphasized respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Horn of Africa while cautioning against geopolitical competition. During those comments, he reiterated Ankara’s position that potential recognition of Somaliland by Israel would not contribute positively to regional stability.

Somaliland officials said such characterizations disregard what they describe as the territory’s distinct political trajectory and democratic record.

“Our engagement with regional and international partners remains peaceful, transparent and rooted in the democratic aspirations of our population,” the statement said. “We call on Turkey to adhere to principles of mutual respect, non-interference and recognition of sovereign decision-making.”

Rising Diplomatic Sensitivities in the Horn of Africa

The exchange underscores mounting diplomatic sensitivities in the Horn of Africa, where regional alignments are increasingly shaped by competition among Middle Eastern powers and global actors.

Somaliland, which restored independence in 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized, has intensified outreach to regional and international partners in recent years. Officials in Hargeisa argue that their pursuit of international recognition is grounded in democratic governance and relative stability compared with southern Somalia.

Turkey, meanwhile, has deepened its presence in Somalia over the past decade, investing in infrastructure, humanitarian programs and security cooperation centered in Mogadishu. Ankara maintains that it supports Somalia’s territorial integrity, a position aligned with the federal government in Mogadishu.

While Erdoğan’s remarks framed Ankara’s approach as supportive of sovereignty and regional balance, Somaliland’s government said such statements risk heightening political sensitivities at a delicate moment.

“Constructive engagement should strengthen cooperation, not exacerbate divisions,” the statement said, urging regional actors to avoid rhetoric that could “discourage dialogue or undermine confidence.”

Analysts say the public exchange reflects broader geopolitical calculations as outside powers seek influence in maritime routes and security corridors that connect the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

For Somaliland, the episode signals that its quest for broader international recognition will continue to intersect with regional rivalries — and with Ankara’s evolving role in the Horn of Africa.