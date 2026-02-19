Israeli President Isaac Herzog will visit Ethiopia next week, deepening Israel’s Africa outreach following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s trip and renewed debate over Somaliland’s recognition

JERUSALEM — Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to make a one-day visit to Ethiopia next week, according to an Israeli official who spoke to The Times of Israel, as Jerusalem intensifies diplomatic outreach across Africa.

Herzog will meet with Ethiopia’s leadership in Addis Ababa as part of Israel’s broader effort to expand political, economic and security ties on the continent, the official said.

The visit comes days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan traveled to Ethiopia, where he publicly emphasized respect for territorial integrity and cautioned against geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa.

During his remarks, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara’s opposition to potential international recognition of Somaliland and criticized Israel’s decision in December to recognize the Republic of Somaliland.

Diplomatic Momentum in the Horn of Africa

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland last year marked a significant shift in regional diplomacy, drawing sharp reactions from Somalia and prompting renewed debate among African and Middle Eastern powers with strategic interests in Red Sea trade routes and security corridors.

Herzog previously met Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, a meeting viewed by observers as signaling deepening engagement between Jerusalem and Hargeisa.

Ethiopia, a key political and economic actor in the Horn of Africa, has become central to evolving regional alignments. Addis Ababa has pursued diversified partnerships as it navigates domestic reforms, post-conflict reconstruction and complex regional relationships.

An Israeli official familiar with the upcoming trip described the visit as part of “a long-term strategic effort to strengthen Israel’s partnerships in Africa, including in areas of innovation, agriculture, water technology and security cooperation.”

Competing Visions for Regional Influence

Herzog’s trip underscores intensifying diplomatic competition in the Horn of Africa, where Turkey, Israel, Gulf states and other powers have sought influence through investment, defense cooperation and political alliances.

Turkey has maintained a strong presence in Somalia for more than a decade, supporting infrastructure, humanitarian programs and military training initiatives.

Israel, meanwhile, has gradually expanded its diplomatic footprint in Africa in recent years, rebuilding ties severed in earlier decades and seeking new partnerships amid shifting global alliances.

Analysts say Ethiopia’s position will be closely watched as regional actors weigh the implications of Somaliland’s diplomatic push and the broader balance of power in the Red Sea basin.

Herzog’s visit, though brief, is expected to highlight Israel’s growing engagement in East Africa at a moment of heightened geopolitical sensitivity.