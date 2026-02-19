Why Isaac Herzog’s Ethiopia Visit Signals Israel’s Pushback Against Erdoğan

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s upcoming visit to Ethiopia highlights deep Israel–Ethiopia ties and signals a strategic response to Turkey’s expanding influence and anti-Israel posture in the Horn of Africa

JERUSALEM / ADDIS ABABA — The upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ethiopia next week for high-level talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is being framed publicly as a reaffirmation of historic ties.

But regional analysts say the trip carries a sharper geopolitical edge: countering Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ankara’s increasingly assertive posture toward Israel and Somaliland.

While Israeli officials have emphasized cooperation on development, innovation and regional stability, diplomats familiar with the planning say the strategic subtext is unmistakable.

“This visit is about consolidating alliances at a time of fluid regional alignments,” said a senior Israeli diplomatic official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive strategy. “Ethiopia is not just a partner — it’s a pivotal state in the Horn of Africa.”

A Contest for Influence in the Horn

Herzog’s visit comes amid intensifying geopolitical competition across the Red Sea corridor and the broader Horn of Africa — a region where Türkiye has expanded its diplomatic, economic and military footprint over the past decade.

Erdoğan has positioned himself as a vocal critic of Israeli regional policies and, more recently, of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland — a move Ankara views as destabilizing for Somalia’s federal government, with which Türkiye maintains deep security ties.

“Turkey sees Somalia as a cornerstone of its African strategy,” said a Horn of Africa analyst based in Nairobi. “Israel’s growing engagement with Somaliland and Ethiopia introduces a new axis that Ankara is keenly aware of.”

Though Israeli officials have avoided direct references to Turkey in the context of Herzog’s trip, regional observers say the timing is hardly coincidental.

“This is diplomatic signaling,” the analyst said. “Jerusalem is demonstrating that it, too, has longstanding and resilient partnerships in the region.”

Ethiopia and Israel: A Deep-Rooted Relationship

The Ethiopia–Israel relationship stretches back decades, anchored by historic ties and reinforced by major humanitarian and migration operations such as Operation Solomon, which airlifted thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel in 1991.

Today, the two countries maintain cooperation in agriculture, water management, cybersecurity and security coordination. Ethiopia is home to one of Africa’s most influential governments, while Israel views Addis Ababa as a diplomatic gateway to the continent.

“Ethiopia and Israel share a strong, enduring and stable bilateral relationship,” said an Ethiopian government adviser involved in preparations for the visit. “This visit reaffirms mutual respect and strategic partnership.”

Analysts say Herzog’s presence — though largely ceremonial compared to executive authority — underscores the symbolic weight Israel attaches to the relationship.

“The presidency in Israel plays a diplomatic role,” noted an Israeli foreign policy scholar. “Sending Herzog signals continuity, legitimacy and institutional commitment.”

Red Sea Calculations

The visit unfolds against the backdrop of persistent Red Sea insecurity, Houthi attacks on shipping lanes and mounting global concerns over maritime stability. Ethiopia, landlocked but strategically positioned, relies heavily on secure maritime access through neighboring states — including Somaliland’s Berbera port, whose geopolitical importance has risen sharply.

Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland has introduced new dynamics into Horn politics. Ethiopia has maintained pragmatic engagement with Somaliland for years, particularly in trade and port access arrangements.

“Addis Ababa is balancing carefully,” said the Nairobi-based analyst. “It values its relationship with Somalia, but it also recognizes Somaliland’s functional autonomy and strategic utility.”

In that context, Herzog’s visit may serve multiple purposes: reaffirming Ethiopia’s importance to Israel, reinforcing security dialogue and signaling that Israel intends to remain a consequential actor along the Red Sea arc.

Ankara’s Expanding Role

Turkey has invested heavily in Somalia’s security infrastructure, training military forces and operating its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu. Erdoğan has also emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Israeli regional policy.

“From Ankara’s perspective, Israeli moves in the Horn intersect with Turkish strategic interests,” said a Middle East policy expert in Brussels. “Ethiopia becomes an arena where influence is contested diplomatically rather than militarily.”

Still, Ethiopian officials publicly reject the notion that their foreign policy is a zero-sum game.

“Ethiopia engages broadly,” the government adviser said. “Our partnerships are not directed against any third country.”

Broader Implications

Herzog’s trip highlights a larger recalibration underway in Africa’s eastern corridor, where Middle Eastern powers increasingly project influence through investment, security partnerships and diplomatic recognition strategies.

For Israel, consolidating ties with Ethiopia reinforces a continental anchor at a time of diplomatic turbulence elsewhere. For Ethiopia, engagement with Israel diversifies strategic options amid regional tensions and economic recovery efforts.

Whether the visit tangibly shifts the balance of influence vis-à-vis Turkey remains to be seen. But as one Israeli official put it, “In geopolitics, presence matters.”

And next week, Israel’s presence in Addis Ababa will be unmistakable.