Abu Dhabi-based GSU launches 5 MWp solar plant in Berbera, Somaliland, as part of the Green Berbera Vision. The project powers 28,000 homes, cuts 6,890 tons of CO₂ annually, and drives the city’s diesel-to-renewable transition

HARGEISA, Somaliland — February 18, 2026 — In a landmark step toward renewable energy adoption in East Africa, Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) has inaugurated a 5 MWp grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Berbera and unveiled the Green Berbera Vision, a structured plan to transition the port city’s electricity system from diesel dependency to a cleaner, solar- and battery-backed utility model.

The Berbera solar plant, supported by 11.2 kilometers of 33 kV transmission lines and associated substations, is expected to produce roughly 10,000 MWh of clean electricity annually — enough to supply 28,000 households per year. By displacing diesel-based generation, the project is projected to avoid nearly 6,890 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually, bolstering climate outcomes while reducing fuel costs and strengthening energy security.

“Green Berbera positions the city not only as a cleaner power system but also as a more competitive regional port economy in the Horn of Africa,” said Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of GSU and Vice Chairman of Berbera Electricity Company (BEC). “Reliable, cost-stable energy is fundamental to trade, logistics, and industrial growth. By transitioning from diesel dependency to a solar- and battery-backed utility model, Berbera is emerging as a practical example of how port cities in East Africa can modernize their energy systems while strengthening economic resilience.”

Green Berbera: Reshaping Utility Infrastructure

The Green Berbera Vision represents a structural transformation of how electricity is generated and delivered in the city. Solar PV will serve as the primary source of daytime electricity, while battery energy storage systems (BESS) will enhance grid stability and allow for energy shifting to balance demand. Diesel-powered generators will shift to a strategic reserve role rather than serving as the city’s core supply.

Through its 45% ownership stake in BEC, Berbera’s sole electricity utility, GSU is coordinating closely with local stakeholders to implement this transition. BEC currently operates 20.38 MW of solar capacity alongside 2 MWh of battery storage, with renewable generation expected to double by 2027.

“This is about more than just energy,” said a senior GSU project manager. “It’s about integrating infrastructure development with economic resilience. Berbera is a strategic port city, and clean, reliable electricity is essential to its long-term competitiveness.”

Strategic Port, Strategic Investment

Berbera, on the Gulf of Aden, is a critical trade and logistics hub for Somaliland and the Horn of Africa. The city’s position along one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors has made reliable electricity a prerequisite for economic growth. The Green Berbera Vision is designed not only to modernize the energy sector but also to link clean energy infrastructure to long-term economic resilience.

The initiative aligns with Somaliland’s National Electrification and Energy Sector Strategy, which seeks to expand access to reliable electricity, reduce dependence on imported diesel, and establish a cleaner, more resilient, and affordable power system.

“Energy is the backbone of economic growth and social services,” said Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, who inaugurated the project alongside local civic initiatives. “Expanding power supply will help meet rising demand in Berbera, a strategic commercial hub on the Gulf of Aden.”

During his visit, Abdillahi also inaugurated newly constructed roads, a public park, and a modern municipal headquarters building, signaling a broader push for urban infrastructure development.

UAE’s Growing Role in Somaliland

The solar project comes amid heightened UAE investment in Somaliland, which remains unrecognized by Mogadishu but operates as a de facto independent state. Abu Dhabi has invested in renewable energy, port modernization, and infrastructure, including a $442 million modernization of Berbera port by DP World.

Camille Lons, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, noted:

“The GSU deal shows the Emiratis are committed to Somaliland despite regional pressures from Riyadh and Mogadishu. Abu Dhabi has made a more sustained diplomatic and economic push in the Horn of Africa than Saudi Arabia, which has underinvested in recent years.”

The UAE’s investments in energy and logistics in Berbera are strategic, linking the territory’s critical coastline along the Gulf of Aden to broader Middle Eastern trade and supply networks.

Environmental and Economic Impacts

Beyond infrastructure, the solar plant brings tangible environmental benefits. Replacing diesel-based generation is projected to cut nearly 6,890 tons of CO₂ emissions per year, a significant reduction in local air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. It also reduces dependence on expensive diesel imports, providing a more stable and affordable power supply.

“This is a model for renewable transition across East Africa,” said Alshimmari. “Berbera demonstrates how cities can modernize power systems, reduce carbon footprints, and support economic growth simultaneously.”

GSU, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Resources Investment, has positioned itself as a leading force in developing sustainable energy infrastructure in the Global South. Its projects integrate solar, wind, and hybrid systems with long-term partnerships that aim to enhance climate resilience, energy access, and inclusive development.