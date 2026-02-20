Before formally recognizing Somaliland, Israel conducted a month-long intelligence and security assessment in Hargeisa, focusing on counterterrorism, institutional stability and Red Sea maritime strategy

HARGEISA — Three weeks before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stunned regional capitals by announcing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, two separate Israeli delegations had already laid the groundwork in quiet corners of the capital.

According to the Africa Intelligence. one arrived discreetly in December under tight security, its members described by officials as security advisers and maritime specialists. Another, according to several diplomatic sources, had come even earlier — quietly taking up residence for nearly a month at the five-star Serene Sarovar Premiere, near Hargeisa’s airport.

The extended stay was not ceremonial. It was evaluative.

“This was not symbolic diplomacy,” said a senior Somaliland official familiar with the talks. “Before recognition, Israeli intelligence services needed to be fully satisfied about Somaliland’s stability, institutional resilience and internal security.”

The revelations add depth to what both sides had publicly described as a “quiet but steady deepening” of relations between Israel and the Republic of Somaliland — a territory that has governed itself since 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized.

On Jan. 6, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi in Hargeisa. Official communiqués emphasized “regional stability” and “mutual interests.” But officials from both sides say the discussions centered on intelligence-sharing, maritime security and counterterrorism coordination across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden corridor — one of the world’s most strategically vital shipping lanes.

“Recognition followed verification,” one diplomat said. “The security file had to be closed before the political file could be opened.”

Intelligence Vetting Since 2023

According to two officials briefed on the matter, Israeli assessments of Somaliland’s security architecture have been underway since 2023.

The central concern, according to the Africa Intelligence, whether extremist infiltration could compromise Somaliland’s institutions — particularly its security services.

Israeli intelligence officials examined the risk of covert penetration by Al-Shabaab, the militant Islamist organization that has waged a prolonged insurgency in Somalia and periodically attempted to project influence beyond its traditional strongholds.

“They were conducting due diligence at a very granular level,” said a regional security analyst. “The Israelis wanted to know: Are there vulnerabilities? Are there moles? Are command structures insulated from infiltration?”

Sources say Israeli services sought assurances that no covert sympathizers operated within Somaliland’s police, intelligence or military networks.

A Somaliland security official rejected suggestions of systemic weakness.

“For decades, we have maintained relative stability in a difficult neighborhood,” the official said. “We have worked deliberately to prevent radicalization from taking root. Our record speaks for itself.”

Beyond Al-Shabaab: Monitoring Islamist Networks

Israeli scrutiny reportedly extended beyond Al-Shabaab to other Islamist movements operating within Somaliland’s social and economic landscape.

Among them was Jama’at al-I’tisam, a movement with roots linked to elements associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and the now-defunct Al-Ittihad al-Islami.

Jama’at al-I’tisam promotes a strict interpretation of political Islam and, analysts say, has gradually extended influence into segments of Somaliland’s business and religious spheres.

“From an intelligence standpoint, the issue is influence over the state, not mere existence,” said a former Western counterterrorism official. “Such groups operate across the region. The key question is whether they can shape or penetrate decision-making structures.”

Somaliland authorities insist that civilian oversight of security institutions remains firm and that political Islam has not translated into control over state mechanisms.

But Israeli officials, sources say, required months of layered assessment before reaching their conclusion.

A Strategic Corridor

Somaliland occupies a critical stretch of coastline along the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab el-Mandeb strait — a maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of global trade and energy shipments pass.

Israeli officials have grown increasingly concerned about instability along the Red Sea arc, particularly amid Houthi attacks on shipping lanes and expanding geopolitical competition among Gulf states, Türkiye and Western powers.

The port city of Berbera, already expanding through foreign investment, has emerged as a potential anchor for enhanced maritime monitoring and logistical coordination.

An Israeli diplomatic source described Somaliland as “a pragmatic, security-oriented partner in a volatile region.”

“Recognition did not come out of nowhere,” the source said. “It followed months — in fact years — of assessment and confidence-building measures.”

The Month-Long Presence

The nearly month-long stay at the Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa underscores the depth of that assessment process.

Diplomatic sources say members of the delegation met security officials, reviewed infrastructure protocols and conducted quiet consultations designed to test institutional cohesion.

The groundwork reportedly included:

Intelligence cooperation targeting extremist networks across the Horn of Africa

Maritime domain awareness coordination in the Gulf of Aden

Cybersecurity consultation and training

Preliminary discussions on critical infrastructure protection

By the time Netanyahu made his announcement, sources say, Israel’s security establishment had reached a clear internal consensus: Somaliland’s stability met the threshold for formal partnership.

Diplomatic Shockwaves

Netanyahu’s recognition — framed in Jerusalem as a strategic recalibration in Africa — triggered swift condemnation from Mogadishu. Somalia’s federal government reiterated its claim over Somaliland’s territory and warned of destabilizing consequences.

Regional observers say the move could redraw alignments across the Horn of Africa.

“Israel is signaling that it is prepared to formalize relationships based on security utility and strategic geography,” said a Horn of Africa analyst based in Nairobi. “Somaliland offers access, stability and cooperation — three assets in short supply along the Red Sea.”

For Somaliland, recognition from Israel — a technologically advanced state with deep intelligence capabilities — represents more than diplomatic symbolism.

“It breaks a psychological barrier,” said a former Somaliland diplomat. “Once one country takes the step, others reassess.”

Calculated Timing

The recognition announcement came amid intensifying global attention on Red Sea security disruptions and broader Middle Eastern tensions.

Analysts say Israel’s calculus likely weighed Somaliland’s track record of elections and internal governance against Somalia’s persistent security challenges.

While Israeli officials have not disclosed the full scope of future cooperation, sources suggest agreements could extend into agricultural technology, water management and renewable energy — sectors where Israel maintains comparative expertise.

Yet risks remain. Somalia has vowed diplomatic countermeasures, and some regional actors view Israel’s expanding footprint in the Horn with suspicion.

Still, inside Hargeisa’s presidential palace, the mood following the January meetings was described as cautiously confident.

“This is about partnership rooted in shared interests,” a senior adviser to President Abdullahi said. “We are seeking recognition, yes — but also cooperation that strengthens stability across the region.”

As geopolitical competition intensifies along the Red Sea corridor, the episode reveals how modern recognition decisions are forged less in public declarations than in months of intelligence vetting conducted far from cameras — reshaping the chessboard of the Horn of Africa in the process.