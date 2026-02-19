Somaliland observers raise concerns over Turkey’s expanding Red Sea strategy under President Erdoğan, citing risks to Somaliland sovereignty and regional balance in the Horn of Africa

For the people of Somaliland, the debate over Turkey’s expanding role in the Horn of Africa is not abstract geopolitics — it is about sovereignty, dignity, and control over our own future.

Many in Somaliland view President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s regional ambitions with deep suspicion, believing that Ankara’s growing interest is less about partnership and more about positioning itself to influence the strategic and economic destiny of our nation.

Somaliland sits at the edge of the Red Sea — one of the most important maritime corridors on earth. Through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, global trade, energy supplies, and military routes pass daily. This geography is not accidental; it is an inheritance.

Our coastline, our ports, and our untapped mineral resources are assets that belong to the people of Somaliland. They are not bargaining chips for foreign powers seeking leverage in a wider regional contest.

Critics argue that Turkey’s assertive posture in Somalia and its resistance to any country engaging independently with Somaliland reveal a deeper motive: to preserve Ankara’s dominance in the region.

By opposing recognition or independent agreements involving Somaliland, Turkey effectively limits our diplomatic and economic options. For many Somalilanders, this raises a fundamental question — why should a foreign government decide who may or may not engage with our territory?

The concern is not about cooperation. Somaliland has always welcomed mutually beneficial partnerships grounded in respect and transparency. The concern is about imbalance — about external actors seeking strategic footholds while offering little in return that strengthens Somaliland’s long-term sovereignty. A relationship built on dependency or geopolitical rivalry does not serve our national interest.

At its core, this debate is about self-determination. Somaliland rebuilt itself from the ashes of conflict through its own institutions, its own democratic processes, and its own social compact. That achievement should not be overshadowed by external power plays.

The Red Sea is strategic, yes — but Somaliland’s stability, independence, and control over its resources are more important than any maritime corridor.

As global powers compete for influence in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland must remain clear-eyed. Partnerships must enhance our autonomy, not constrain it. Engagement must empower our people, not entangle us in rivalries we did not create.

The future of Somaliland should be determined in Hargeisa — not Ankara, not Mogadishu, and not any distant capital.