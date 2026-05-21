Egypt’s War on Somaliland Is Failing — and Cairo Knows It

An editorial analysis examining Egypt’s war on Somaliland, the geopolitical struggle over Red Sea influence, and why Somaliland’s growing international partnerships are reshaping Horn of Africa politics

For years, Egypt has attempted to position itself as the guardian of regional order in the Horn of Africa while quietly fueling instability behind closed doors. Nowhere is that contradiction more visible than in Cairo’s escalating campaign against the Republic of Somaliland.

Egypt’s hostility toward Somaliland is not driven by international law, African unity, or concern for regional peace. It is driven by fear — fear that a stable, democratic, strategically located African state on the Red Sea could weaken Cairo’s monopoly over regional maritime influence and expose the declining credibility of Egypt’s regional diplomacy.

Unlike Somalia’s political elites, Somaliland is not a client state available for rent through aid packages, military patronage, or Arab League pressure campaigns. Somaliland’s leadership understands that sovereignty is not granted by public relations statements issued in Cairo conference halls. It is built through stability, institutions, elections, security cooperation, and strategic relevance.

That is precisely why Egypt is alarmed.

For decades, Cairo has relied on the Arab League as an extension of Egyptian foreign policy. Whenever Somaliland advances diplomatically, Egypt activates a familiar three-track pressure campaign tailored to different audiences.

Inside the African Union, Egypt plays the “separatism” card. Cairo warns African governments that recognizing Somaliland would trigger continental fragmentation and border collapse. It deliberately ignores the fact that Somaliland restored the sovereignty it briefly enjoyed as an independent state on June 26, 1960, before voluntarily entering a failed union with Somalia days later.

For Western governments and commercial stakeholders, Egypt suddenly becomes concerned about “maritime stability.” Cairo frames Somaliland-Israel cooperation as a threat to Red Sea navigation and international trade routes, despite Egypt itself being deeply involved in militarizing regional rivalries across the Horn.

Then, when speaking to the Arab League and Muslim-majority states, Egypt pivots again — this time weaponizing religion and the Jerusalem issue to isolate Somaliland diplomatically. Cairo aggressively condemns Somaliland’s plans to open diplomatic representation in Jerusalem while portraying itself as the defender of Islamic solidarity.

The strategy is transparent. Egypt changes its language depending on the audience because its real concern is not Palestine, African borders, or maritime safety. Its real concern is power.

Somaliland’s growing strategic importance threatens Egypt’s longstanding dominance over Red Sea geopolitics.

The reality Cairo refuses to publicly acknowledge is simple: Somaliland controls one of the most strategically valuable coastlines in Africa. The Gulf of Aden and Red Sea corridor are now central to global competition involving the United States, Israel, Gulf states, China, Turkey, and major international trading powers. Somaliland sits directly inside that geopolitical equation.

Berbera’s expanding port infrastructure, Somaliland’s relative stability, and its emerging partnerships with global powers are reshaping regional calculations. Egypt understands this. That is why Cairo reacts so aggressively every time Somaliland gains diplomatic ground.

If Somaliland were truly irrelevant, Egypt would ignore it.

Instead, Egypt devotes enormous diplomatic energy toward blocking Somaliland’s international engagement because Cairo recognizes that the regional balance is shifting.

At the same time, Egypt presents itself internationally as a force for stability while pursuing deeply contradictory regional policies.

Cairo receives billions of dollars annually in U.S. military assistance and markets itself as a bulwark against Islamist extremism. Yet across the Horn and Sudan, Egypt has repeatedly aligned itself with actors connected to Islamist networks and militarized regional conflicts when doing so serves Egyptian strategic interests.

The contradiction is glaring: Egypt suppresses the Muslim Brotherhood domestically while cooperating with Brotherhood-linked forces abroad whenever they can be leveraged against regional rivals such as Ethiopia.

Its Somalia policy follows the same logic.

Egypt’s growing military involvement inside Somalia is not about stabilizing Somalia. It is about containing Ethiopia and countering Addis Ababa’s regional influence. Cairo has expanded security partnerships, weapons transfers, and political backing for factions aligned against Ethiopian interests, transforming Somalia into another arena for proxy confrontation.

That approach carries dangerous long-term consequences for the Horn of Africa. External militarization of clan politics and regional rivalries risks further destabilizing an already fragile region.

Yet despite Egypt’s pressure campaign, Somaliland continues moving forward diplomatically.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in late 2025 fundamentally altered the geopolitical conversation. The subsequent decision by Somaliland to open an embassy in Jerusalem — becoming only the second Muslim-majority entity after Kosovo to do so — demonstrated that Hargeisa is no longer operating within the traditional diplomatic limitations imposed by Mogadishu, Cairo, or the Arab League.

Predictably, Egypt mobilized immediate condemnation through regional organizations. But statements alone cannot reverse geopolitical realities.

The Arab League itself increasingly appears ineffective, fragmented, and unable to shape events beyond issuing repetitive declarations. Across the Middle East and Africa, countries are prioritizing strategic interests, trade corridors, energy partnerships, and security cooperation over ideological posturing.

Somaliland understands this changing environment better than many of its critics.

The lesson Cairo refuses to learn is that diplomacy built entirely on obstruction eventually collapses under the weight of reality. Somaliland is not disappearing. Its institutions are functioning. Its elections continue. Its strategic importance is growing. Its international partnerships are expanding.

The smarter path for Egypt would be engagement, not hostility.

Attempting to isolate Somaliland while regional dynamics evolve around it is becoming an increasingly unsustainable strategy. The Horn of Africa is entering a new geopolitical era shaped by maritime competition, strategic ports, energy security, and shifting alliances.

In that emerging order, Somaliland is becoming harder to ignore.

And the louder Egypt protests, the clearer that reality becomes.