Somaliland gained full international recognition as a sovereign state on June 26, 1960. This legal analysis examines why Somaliland’s de jure status endures under international law — and why denial undermines African Union credibility

Why International Law Already Recognizes Somaliland’s Sovereignty

For more than three decades, Somaliland has been described in diplomatic shorthand as a “de facto state”: functioning, stable, self-governing, yet lacking formal international recognition. The phrase has become so widely repeated that it is often treated as fact. But it is legally wrong.

Somaliland is not merely de facto. It is de jure — by virtue of its independence on June 26, 1960, its internationally recognized borders, and the irreversible legal consequences of recognition under international law. The failure to acknowledge this reality is not a matter of ambiguity or unresolved history; it is a political choice that contradicts the very legal principles the international system claims to uphold.

Independence Before Somalia

On June 26, 1960, the former British Somaliland Protectorate became an independent sovereign state. The British government formally terminated its authority through a Royal Order-in-Council, declaring Somaliland an independent country with defined borders corresponding to the former protectorate.

Within days, Somaliland exchanged diplomatic recognition with more than 35 states, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Egypt, Ethiopia, Israel, France, Ghana, and the Soviet Union. Contemporary diplomatic records show congratulatory messages, bilateral agreements, and formal recognition — the clearest evidence of de jure statehood.

“Somaliland met every criterion of statehood on June 26, 1960,” said a former international law adviser to an African government. “It had a defined territory, a permanent population, a government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states. Recognition followed accordingly.”

In fact, Somaliland was the 17th independent state in Africa, predating the independence of the Somali Republic by five days. Somalia, as a unified entity, did not exist until July 1, 1960.

The Union That Never Legally Existed

The central misunderstanding — or misrepresentation — surrounding Somaliland’s status lies in the so-called “Act of Union” with Somalia.

While Somaliland and the former Italian Somalia declared an intention to unite, no single, legally ratified Act of Union was ever jointly enacted. Somaliland passed a Union of Somaliland and Somalia Law in June 1960. Italy-administered Somalia passed a different law with materially different provisions. The two texts were never harmonized, ratified together, or legally consolidated.

In 1961, Somalilanders rejected the union in a nationwide referendum. That same year, senior Somaliland military officers staged a revolt against the new Somali Republic, arguing that Somaliland had been unlawfully absorbed. When those officers were put on trial, a British judge acquitted them, ruling that no valid Act of Union had ever existed.

“The court’s finding was unequivocal,” said a Somaliland legal historian. “There was no lawful union. The Somali Republic itself accepted the ruling and released the officers.”

Under international law, a union entered without valid legal instruments is null and void ab initio — invalid from the outset.

De Jure Recognition Cannot Be Revoked

One of the most persistent misconceptions is that Somaliland somehow “lost” its legal status by entering the union. International law does not support that claim.

De jure recognition is permanent. Once a state is recognized, that recognition cannot be withdrawn arbitrarily. A state may merge, dissolve, or suspend its sovereignty through lawful processes, but it does not retroactively cease to have existed.

“Recognition is not a favor that can be taken back,” said a former UN legal officer. “It is a legal fact. Somaliland’s recognition in 1960 remains part of the international legal record.”

This principle is foundational to state succession law and explains why countries such as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were recognized as continuing states after decades of illegal annexation.

Borders That International Law Protects

Somaliland’s borders are not disputed lines drawn in civil war. They are colonial-era borders, the very boundaries the African Union claims to protect under the principle of uti possidetis juris.

The African Union has repeatedly affirmed that colonial borders must be respected to prevent instability. Somaliland’s borders are exactly those — the borders it inherited at independence in 1960.

Ironically, refusing to recognize Somaliland undermines the AU’s own legal doctrine.

Governance and the Reality on the Ground

Since reasserting its sovereignty in 1991, Somaliland has built a functioning state: elected governments, peaceful transfers of power, its own judiciary, security forces, currency, and constitution. It has remained far more stable than internationally recognized Somalia, which continues to rely heavily on foreign troops and external administration.

From Awdal in the west to Sanaag in the east, Somaliland’s communities participate in national institutions and elections. Its political cohesion stands in contrast to the fragmentation south of its borders.

Modern Partnerships Reflect Legal Reality

Somaliland’s international partnerships further expose the contradiction at the heart of its treatment.

It has signed strategic agreements with Ethiopia, hosts major investment from the United Arab Emirates through DP World’s management of Berbera Port, and maintains formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan — complete with representative offices and bilateral cooperation.

“These are not the behaviors of a regional administration,” said a Horn of Africa analyst. “They are the behaviors of a sovereign state operating under political constraint, not legal deficiency.”

These relationships do not create Somaliland’s sovereignty; they acknowledge it.

A Failure of the African Union

In 2005, an African Union fact-finding mission concluded that Somaliland’s case was “unique and self-justified” and recommended a special legal pathway. Twenty years later, no action has followed.

The AU’s continued refusal to engage Somaliland’s legal status is increasingly seen as a credibility problem.

“It is a disgrace,” said one African diplomat privately, “for an organization founded on decolonization to ignore a state that was decolonized, recognized, and never lawfully dissolved.”

Correcting a Historical Injustice

Somaliland is not asking the world to invent a new state. It is asking the international community to acknowledge an existing one — a state born in 1960, recognized by nearly 40 nations, and sustained by its people ever since.

Recognition would not destabilize the Horn of Africa. It would align international policy with international law.

“Somaliland’s sovereignty is not aspirational,” said a senior Somaliland official. “It is historical, legal, and enduring.”

In international law, facts matter. And the fact remains: Somaliland is not de facto. It is de jure.