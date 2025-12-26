A groundbreaking $20M livestock quarantine and agro-industrial project near Berbera Port positions Somaliland as a regional livestock export powerhouse and attracts international investors

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland is taking a bold step toward modernizing its livestock industry, one of the country’s most vital economic sectors, with the launch of a $20 million quarantine and agro-industrial project backed by private investors from Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The initiative, sited on an 88-hectare tract near the strategic Berbera Port, is being hailed by officials as a transformative investment for the Horn of Africa’s export-driven economy.

Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland, Allen Lou, described the venture as the island’s first major private-sector investment in Somaliland and a pioneering trilateral business collaboration in East Africa.

“The project marks not only the first major private investment from Taiwan, but also a joint venture undertaken by Taiwanese, Saudi, and U.S. private investors in Somaliland and across East Africa,” Lou said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Berbera Ceremony 1 of 5

Modern Infrastructure, Global Ambitions

The Berbera Quarantine Field is designed to increase annual livestock exports by more than one million head, with the capacity to transform Somaliland’s livestock sector from largely traditional operations to a globally competitive industry.

“It will not be just another quarantine plant,” Lou said. “It will also be an industrial park that showcases Taiwan’s advanced technology and management expertise.”

The facility will feature quarantine zones, veterinary laboratories, unloading and inspection facilities, an incineration plant, and an administrative center. Automation, IC-chip livestock tracking, solar energy, and advanced veterinary protocols will allow Somaliland to meet the strict biosecurity standards of Gulf and Asian markets. Animal waste will be recycled into value-added by-products, aligning with sustainability goals.

Securing Hard Currency and Export Markets

Livestock accounts for approximately 60-70 percent of Somaliland’s export earnings. By modernizing the sector, officials aim to stabilize these critical revenue streams and reduce the risk of devastating import bans caused by animal disease outbreaks—a recurrent challenge that has historically undermined trade.

“Access to the Saudi market is central to the project’s business model,” said a project representative. Memorandums of understanding have been signed with Saudi firms to purchase up to 500,000 animals annually, supported by Islamic banking certification to expand access to credit and strengthen buyer relationships in the Middle East.

Economic Catalyst and Investor Confidence

The $20 million investment is intended as a showcase phase, with potential expansion of up to $280 million to include breeding, agriculture, fisheries, and light industry. At full scale, the project could boost Somaliland’s exports by $500 million to $1 billion over time.

“The success of this milestone investment will serve as a leading indicator to catalyze more investments from Taiwan and the international community,” Lou said.

The project is backed by Central Sky International, Headwater Capital, and the Taiwan-Somaliland Business Association, in collaboration with Somaliland’s Ministry of Livestock. Officials predict that the hub will enhance Berbera’s role as a regional logistics and agro-industrial center along the Red Sea corridor, building on recent port expansion and private-sector development.

Jobs, Standards, and Long-Term Growth

Somaliland’s Minister of Livestock and Rural Development, Omar Shuaib Mohamed, highlighted the facility’s role in creating employment, improving export standards, and enhancing investor confidence.

“This high-value asset will position Berbera as a key hub for livestock traders and stakeholders,” Minister Omar said. “Advanced technology will align our exports with global health and quarantine standards, opening new doors for our farmers and exporters.”

Seed Industry Development Project 1 of 4

Expanding Agricultural Cooperation

The livestock initiative follows broader agricultural collaboration between Somaliland and Taiwan. In December 2025, the two parties launched the Seed Industry Development Project, a food security initiative aimed at strengthening climate resilience. Ambassador Lou and Somaliland’s Minister of Agricultural Development, Mahmoud Cige Yusuf, emphasized the project’s role in supporting long-term agricultural transformation, enhancing farmer capacity, and promoting sustainable food systems.

“Food is our common language, and building climate resilience is our common goal,” Lou said. “This initiative will help safeguard livelihoods against climate shocks and promote the Right to Food for a better future across the Horn of Africa.”

Through these coordinated projects, Somaliland is positioning itself as a hub for modern, export-oriented agriculture, attracting foreign investment while advancing regional economic stability. Observers say the investments signal growing confidence in Somaliland’s political stability and its capacity to integrate into global trade networks.