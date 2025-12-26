Somaliland launches a major GR Revenue Collection Harmonization Program to unify autonomous agencies & central government systems, aiming to boost transparency, prevent malpractice, and strengthen public financial trust

Hargeisa, Somaliland –In a significant move to combat financial mismanagement and bolster public trust, the government of the Republic of Somaliland on Thursday launched a sweeping program to harmonize and modernize how all state entities collect and record revenue.

The launch of the General Receipt (GR) Revenue Collection Harmonization Program marks a strategic effort to bring autonomous agencies—from the Berbera Oil Terminal to the National Printing Press—under a single, transparent framework aligned with the central government’s system.

The initiative, chaired by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mr. Abdillahi Hassan Aden, aims to standardize financial documents, close loopholes, and institute rigorous accountability measures across the government.

“A fragmented system is a vulnerable system,” Minister Aden stated at the high-level launch event attended by the Auditor General, the Accountant General, and heads of key autonomous agencies. “This program is foundational. By ensuring every institution operates under one unified, lawful procedure, we guarantee that every penny of public revenue is accurately captured, managed, and accounted for. This is non-negotiable for national development and public confidence.”

The program has two core components: harmonizing the receipt types and collection documents used by semi-independent agencies, and conducting a comprehensive review of the central government’s own GR system.

Officials stated the reforms are designed to reduce administrative errors, prevent malpractice, and create an auditable trail for all government income.

The move is seen as a critical step within Somaliland’s broader public financial management reform agenda, which has recently included efforts to expand the tax base through property registration.

Analysts suggest that streamlining revenue collection is essential for the region’s quest for greater economic self-sufficiency and international credibility.

“You cannot build a state or attract serious investment on a patchwork of financial systems,” said the Director General of the Ministry of Finance. “Harmonization brings clarity, efficiency, and, most importantly, trust. It allows for effective inter-agency cooperation and ensures resources are directed to priority sectors.”

The Chairman of the Good Governance Commission, present at the launch, echoed the sentiment, framing the program as an anti-corruption measure. “Transparency in revenue collection is the first line of defense against graft. This program systematically removes ambiguity, which is where mismanagement often breeds,” he said.

Other senior officials from autonomous agencies pledged their commitment to implementation. The manager of the strategically vital Berbera Oil Terminal noted, “As a major revenue center, we welcome a clear, standardized national framework. It strengthens our operational integrity and aligns our reporting with the central government’s goals.”

The unanimous support signals a rare consensus on the need for centralized fiscal control. If successfully implemented, the program could significantly enhance Somaliland’s ability to fund its budget from domestic sources, reducing reliance on remittances and diaspora support.

In concluding the launch, Minister Aden positioned the reform as a milestone not just in accounting, but in governance. “This is more than a technical adjustment; it is about building a modern, accountable state. Sustainable public trust is built on the bedrock of transparent financial management, and today we are pouring that concrete.”