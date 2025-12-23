Somaliland’s House of Representatives has approved the 2026 national budget with a majority vote of 56 lawmakers, clearing the way for implementation of the government’s fiscal plan

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the country’s 2026 annual national budget, endorsing the government’s fiscal plan with a majority vote of 56 lawmakers, officials said.

The vote follows weeks of parliamentary scrutiny, during which legislators examined revenue projections, expenditure priorities, and budget management procedures presented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. The approval marks the final legislative hurdle before implementation, formally authorizing government spending for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to parliamentary officials, the budget passed after debates within the House and reviews by the Economic, Finance, and Trade Committee, which had earlier conducted hearings with senior finance ministry officials.

“This budget reflects the outcome of institutional review and debate,” a senior lawmaker said following the vote. “Parliament has exercised its oversight role, and the government now has a mandate to implement its fiscal program.”

From Scrutiny to Approval

The 2026 budget process began with the executive’s submission of the draft proposal to parliament, where lawmakers questioned assumptions related to revenue mobilization, recurrent expenditures, and development spending. While specific amendments were not publicly detailed, legislators emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline and alignment with national priorities.

Finance officials previously described the 2026 budget as balancing rising demands for public services with the need to strengthen domestic revenue collection—a central challenge for the unrecognized Horn of Africa polity, which relies primarily on internal sources of income.

“The passage of the budget demonstrates growing coordination between the executive and the legislature,” said a Hargeisa-based political analyst. “It also reflects a more routinized budget process, which is an important marker of institutional maturity.”

Implementation Ahead

With parliamentary approval secured, the budget will now move into the implementation phase, overseen by the Ministry of Finance and relevant government agencies. Monitoring of expenditures and revenue performance is expected to continue through parliamentary committees during the fiscal year.

For lawmakers, the vote closes one chapter of oversight while opening another. “Approval does not end accountability,” one Member of Parliament said. “Execution is where the real test begins.”

As Somaliland enters 2026, the approved budget will shape how public resources are deployed across government institutions—offering a practical measure of how policy commitments translate into services, development projects, and fiscal management on the ground.