Somaliland’s parliament has begun scrutiny of the 2026 national budget, highlighting shifts from the 2025 fiscal year in revenue growth, spending priorities, and fiscal oversight. The review underscores evolving public finance practices in the unrecognized Horn of Africa state

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Budgets, policymakers often say, are where priorities stop being rhetorical and start becoming measurable. On Tuesday, Somaliland’s lawmakers began that test, formally opening parliamentary scrutiny of the government’s 2026 national budget—a process that will shape how public resources are raised, allocated, and monitored in the coming year.

The review began as the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development presented the draft budget to the Economic, Finance, and Trade Committee of the House of Representatives, marking the transition from executive planning to legislative oversight.

Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden outlined the framework, fiscal assumptions, and strategic priorities underpinning the proposed 2026 budget. The session represents a critical procedural milestone in Somaliland’s annual budget process, where revenue projections and spending plans move from internal government formulation to formal institutional examination.

“This stage is about accountability and clarity,” Aden told lawmakers, according to officials present at the session. “The budget must reflect our economic realities while responding to the needs of citizens and the demands placed on government institutions.”

Comparative Fiscal Context: 2025 to 2026

The 2026 draft budget builds on a year of fiscal expansion. The 2025 national budget encompassed approximately $556.3 million, representing an 11.3 percent increase from the prior year’s $499.8 million allocation and reflecting ongoing expansion in public outlays as Somaliland’s government sought to broaden services and administrative capacity.

By contrast, the 2026 budget proposal, recently approved in draft form by the cabinet at an estimated $424.5 million, represents a recalibrated fiscal plan that authorities characterize as both record-level and structurally strategic for the territory’s evolving priorities. Senior officials have highlighted an expected 22 percent rise in revenue prospects over earlier years, driven in part by expanded port revenues and tax reforms aimed at strengthening domestic resource mobilization—an emphasis more pronounced than in the 2025 fiscal framework.

Finance officials emphasize that while 2025 focused on stabilizing recurrent and development spending amid tight revenue conditions, the 2026 plan signals a shift toward sustained revenue growth, enhanced social service delivery, and strategic economic investment across healthcare, education, and infrastructure—areas identified as central to long-term stability and citizen well-being.

From Planning to Oversight

Accompanied by senior ministry officials, including Director General Mohamed Hassan Salebaan and Accountant General Hassan Muse Khalif, the minister delivered what committee members described as a detailed briefing on the structure of the 2026 budget, which is now under formal parliamentary review.

Lawmakers used the session to press officials on core fiscal issues, including budget management procedures, expenditure allocations, and projected revenue streams for the coming year. According to participants, committee members sought clarification on how funds will be mobilized and distributed across government sectors—particularly amid rising demands for public services and expectations for more robust domestic revenue collection.

“We must understand not only how much money is proposed, but how it is raised and spent,” said one committee member after the session. “This budget is an essential instrument for national development and accountability.”

Fiscal Pressures and Institutional Expectations

The scrutiny comes as Somaliland faces increasing pressures on public finances, driven by demographic growth, infrastructure needs, and expectations for improved service delivery. Parliament’s intensified engagement in fiscal debate reflects a broader evolution in governance, where budget deliberations are increasingly treated as substantive policy discussions rather than procedural formalities.

“This is part of a maturing fiscal culture,” said a Hargeisa-based economic analyst who follows parliamentary proceedings. “Lawmakers are asserting themselves as guardians of public resources.”

Committee Signals Cooperation—and Scrutiny

In closing remarks, the Economic, Finance, and Trade Committee commended the Ministry of Finance for the clarity and preparedness of its presentation. Committee members emphasized that sustained cooperation between the executive branch and the legislature is essential to ensuring that the national budget aligns with public needs and national priorities.

At the same time, lawmakers made clear that the review process is only beginning. The draft budget will now move into a broader deliberation phase within parliament, where additional hearings, sectoral reviews, and debates are expected in the coming weeks before a final vote. Any amendments proposed by legislators will be incorporated before the budget returns to the executive branch for implementation.

More Than a Technical Exercise

As Somaliland enters this critical stage of budget review, the 2026 fiscal plan is shaping up to be more than a technical accounting exercise. It is a test of transparency, institutional accountability, and the government’s ability to translate economic policy into tangible public outcomes. For lawmakers, the challenge will be to balance ambition with realism. For the executive, the scrutiny ahead will measure how convincingly it can defend its priorities. And for the public, the process offers a window into how national choices are made.

In that sense, the debate unfolding in parliament is not just about numbers on a balance sheet, but about how governance itself is practiced in Somaliland in the year ahead.