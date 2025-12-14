Somaliland’s Finance Minister outlines a 2026 budget forecast focused on healthcare, education, and domestic revenue growth. The plan, presented to parliament, emphasizes transparency and economic development projects

HARGEISA, Somaliland – Somaliland’s Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden presented the government’s 2026 national budget forecast to lawmakers on last week, outlining a fiscal plan anchored in boosting domestic revenue, expanding critical social services, and strengthening national security.

In a detailed briefing before the House of Representatives, Aden, flanked by senior ministry officials, framed the budget as a roadmap for development and stability. He told legislators the forecast was built on “increased domestic revenue mobilization, expanded investment in social services, strengthened national security, and accelerated implementation of economic development projects.”

The session, held at the parliament headquarters, offered the first comprehensive look at the administration’s financial priorities for the coming year. The minister emphasized that the document reflected public needs, recommendations from financial institutions, and core principles of “transparency and accountability.”

Investment in Public Services Takes Center Stage

A key pillar of the proposed budget is significant allocation to public welfare sectors. The minister detailed plans to prioritize essential services, naming “healthcare, education, water supply, and job creation” as primary beneficiaries.

The pillars he outlined represent the twin engines of Somaliland’s strategy: fostering internal legitimacy through public services while building an economy robust enough to underpin its long-term quest for recognition.

In a country where youth unemployment is a persistent challenge and public infrastructure remains underdeveloped, these allocations are politically vital. The government, which faces periodic opposition protests and a complex clan-based political landscape, is betting that visible improvements in daily life will solidify domestic support.

“The 2026 Budget Forecast reflects the needs of the public,” Aden stated, underscoring the government’s intent to direct resources toward foundational social infrastructure. This focus comes amid ongoing efforts to improve living standards in Somaliland, which has sought international recognition since 1991.

Modernizing Revenue Collection for Self-Reliance

Central to the budget’s feasibility, officials said, is a continued drive to enhance internally generated revenue. Aden highlighted “ongoing efforts to enhance financial transparency, modernize the tax system, and strengthen revenue administration.”

This push for domestic revenue mobilization is critical for Somaliland, which operates its own fiscal institutions independently. Analysts view robust local revenue collection as vital for reducing reliance on external support and funding ambitious development agendas.

“This is the central paradox of Somaliland’s fiscal policy,” said Dr. Saad Ali Shire, a former finance minister and economist. “To build the state that can gain recognition, you need to provide services. To provide services, you need revenue. To get revenue, you need a strong state apparatus. They are trying to build all three simultaneously, with one hand tied behind their back.”

Security and Development: Walking a Tightrope

The budget’s emphasis on “strengthened national security” points to another major drain—and priority. Somaliland maintains its own military, police, and custodial corps. It faces periodic border tensions with Somalia and manages internal security concerns. Security spending is non-negotiable but competes directly with development dollars.

Meanwhile, “accelerated implementation of economic development projects” likely refers to strategic infrastructure like the Berbera Corridor road upgrade, funded in part by international partners like the UAE and the UK, who provide project-based development aid despite the lack of diplomatic recognition. The budget aims to complement these foreign investments with government-funded initiatives.

A Budget as a Diplomatic Signal

Beyond Hargeisa’s hills, the 2026 forecast is also a signal to the international community. By touting transparency, detailed planning, and a commitment to social development, Somaliland’s government hopes to convince foreign donors and investors of its administrative competence and stability.

“It’s a document meant for two audiences,” explained Hibo Mohamed, a researcher focused on Somaliland’s political economy. “For the people inside, it’s a promise of what the government will deliver. For those outside, it’s a business plan and a credibility benchmark. It says, ‘We are responsible, we are planning for the long term, and we are worth your engagement, even without formal recognition.’”

A Pledge of Transparency and Parliamentary Cooperation

The briefing also served as an opening dialogue with legislators, who will debate and ultimately approve the final budget. Aden expressed appreciation for the parliament’s “consistent engagement” in the process and reaffirmed his ministry’s readiness to provide any additional information required during deliberations.

“The Ministry stands ready to provide the House with any additional information or clarifications required,” he concluded, signaling an expectation of robust legislative scrutiny in the weeks ahead.

The presentation sets the stage for detailed parliamentary debate. Lawmakers are now expected to dissect the forecast’s allocations, with particular attention to the balance between security expenditures, development project funding, and the tangible delivery of promised social services to citizens.