This article, “Integrity Drives Borama Crisis Solutions,” argues that the Borama crisis in Somaliland stems from a lack of integrity in governance, specifically favoritism and political influence. It highlights the resulting consequences: unrest, injuries, property damage, and a loss of public trust.

The author uses the example of Professor Mohamed at the University of Hargeisa, who consistently upheld principles of fairness and resisted attempts at bribery or special treatment, to illustrate the importance of integrity.

The article suggests that the solution to the Borama crisis lies in leaders prioritizing integrity, upholding the law, and applying fair solutions.

Key recommendations include:

Reviewing the governing Xeer (traditional legal system) by independent legal and ethical professionals to ensure transparency and impartiality.

Appointing leaders to government offices, institutions, and cultural programs based on merit and ethical character.

The core message is that integrity is crucial for navigating conflicts, building trust, and safeguarding Somaliland’s future.

The complete piece is as follows:

Integrity Drives Borama Crisis Solutions

By M. Amin

The Borama protests have exposed the cost of governance swayed by favoritism and political influence: injuries, property damage, and public distrust are now reality. Somaliland faces a critical test—only leaders who act with integrity, uphold the law, and apply fair solutions can turn this crisis into trust, stability, and unity.

Over the past two months, unrest erupted around the UNESCO-recognized Xeer Ciise Book event. Conflicting decisions, political hesitation, and favoritism fueled anger, resulting in deaths, injuries, and property damage. Governance without integrity breeds chaos and undermines national dignity.

Lessons from the University of Hargeisa provide a model. Professor Mohamed, known as Prof. Maxed, refused special treatment for a high-ranking official’s children during entry exams, saying:

“Every student will be treated equally. No one is given an unfair advantage.”

When the official later sent money—a silent attempt at influence—Prof. Maxed returned it, declaring:

“Integrity is not for sale.”

Years later, he also upheld fairness when a long-time student friend requested leniency for a missed assignment:

“Rules exist for fairness. Exceptions cannot be made.”

These examples illustrate a fundamental truth: integrity is difficult but indispensable. It guides fair decisions, sustains institutions, and builds trust. Without it, favoritism corrodes governance, whether in universities or public offices.

Somaliland’s Borama crisis reflects this principle nationally. Decisions favoring one tribe, political interest, or influential figure deepen unrest and threaten unity. The governing Xeer should be reviewed by independent legal and ethical professionals to ensure transparency, impartiality, and principle-based action.

The lesson extends to all leadership roles. Government offices, institutions, and cultural programs must be led by those who uphold the law, respect procedures, and act with integrity. Appointments based on merit and ethical character build public trust and fair governance.

Integrity drives Borama crisis solutions. Leaders who resist favoritism, apply rules consistently, and prioritize the public good do more than act ethically—they safeguard Somaliland’s future. Only by choosing integrity, fairness, and the rule of law can the nation navigate conflicts with justice, dignity, and lasting peace.

M. Amin is a Hargeisa-based freelance journalist and researcher.

Views are writers’ own and do not necessarily represent those of The Saxafi Media.