Sen. Ted Cruz spotlights Somaliland as a critical U.S. maritime security partner during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, urging deeper cooperation amid rising Chinese influence and growing Red Sea tensions. State Department signals openness to future engagement

WASHINGTON — Somaliland’s long-running bid for deeper engagement with Washington received an unusually high-profile boost on Wednesday, when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) used a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to argue that the United States “cannot afford to overlook” the strategically located Horn of Africa partner.

Speaking during a session focused on maritime security and U.S. posture in Africa, Cruz described Somaliland as a “critical U.S. maritime security partner” positioned along one of the world’s most important shipping corridors — the Gulf of Aden — and urged the State Department to accelerate cooperation with authorities in Hargeisa.

“Somaliland is a critical U.S. maritime security partner in Africa,” Cruz said. “It sits along the Gulf of Aden near one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors, and its forces actively contribute to counterterrorism and anti-piracy missions.”

He framed Somaliland as an alignment-ready ally at a time when China’s military and economic footprint is growing across Africa and the Red Sea.

“Somaliland stands with our allies, including Taiwan and Israel, and aligns with U.S. interests in a region where China is aggressively expanding,” he said. “They are willing to work with us to counter China’s malign influence and terrorist networks. This is the kind of partner we should be encouraging.”

A Strategic Pitch — and a Political Undercurrent

Cruz emphasized that Somaliland has already offered Washington a military basing agreement and a critical minerals partnership — both areas of acute strategic interest as the United States reevaluates its presence around the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints.

He also reminded the committee that earlier this year he sent a letter urging President Donald Trump to formally recognize Somaliland based on its 1960 independence and pre-union borders — a move that sparked immediate backlash from Beijing.

“The Chinese Communist Party condemned that letter instantly,” Cruz said. “That only underscores how strategically important Somaliland is to U.S. national security.”

The comments reflect a growing chorus in Congress pushing the administration to reconsider long-standing U.S. policy toward Somaliland, which has operated as a stable, self-governing territory for more than three decades but remains internationally unrecognized.

State Department Signals Openness — Cautiously

Pressed by Cruz on what tools the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) could deploy to deepen cooperation with Somaliland, Deputy Assistant Secretary Margaret Nardi acknowledged that while the bureau currently has no active programming in Somaliland, future engagement is possible.

“INL does not currently have any active programming in Somaliland; our focus in the Horn of Africa is broader maritime security,” Nardi said. “We have worked with Somalia in the past and Djibouti on maritime vessel boarding and investigations. But those programs are coming to an end.”

She signaled a willingness to explore new cooperation frameworks.

“We can certainly review capabilities,” she told senators. “Any new engagement would begin with a needs assessment, and we would work in close cooperation with the Africa Bureau and the State Department to determine priorities for Somaliland.”

For Somaliland, which has spent years lobbying for recognition of its maritime capabilities and relative stability, the remarks marked a notable shift: a public acknowledgment that existing U.S. programming in neighboring states is winding down — and that space could be opening for new partnerships.

“The hearing illustrates a shifting landscape,” said a policy brief circulated after the session by observers close to Somaliland’s diplomatic efforts. “As legacy programs wind down, Somaliland stands out as a stable, reliable, and strategically located partner ready to assume a greater role.”

Somaliland Welcomes the Spotlight

Somaliland’s diplomatic mission in Washington swiftly welcomed Cruz’s remarks, calling them a recognition of the territory’s long-standing contributions to Red Sea security.

“Grateful for Senator Ted Cruz’s continued recognition of Somaliland’s contributions to regional security at today’s Senate Foreign hearing,” the mission posted on X. “As a committed partner in maritime security and counterterrorism, we look forward to expanded cooperation with the United States in advancing our shared interests in the Horn of Africa.”

Somaliland Advocator Ambassador Hagoogane, praised Cruz for “pushing ahead the re-recognition of Somaliland” and described the senator’s advocacy as “laying the foundations for a legacy in the hearts of six million Somalilanders.”

“Now more than ever, Somaliland and the United States are closer to forging one of the greatest alliances between the sole global superpower and one of the most strategically positioned countries in the world,” Hagoogane said on X. “America will have a reliable, democratic and genuine ally in the Horn of Africa.”

A Region in Flux

Analysts say Cruz’s intervention comes at a moment of rare geopolitical alignment:

— China is intensifying its presence in Djibouti and the wider Red Sea corridor.

— The U.S. is reassessing security partnerships amid instability in Somalia.

— Maritime threats — from piracy to Houthi-linked attacks — have grown more complex.

— Somaliland has emerged as a relatively stable outlier seeking strategic alignment with Washington.

Nardi’s acknowledgment that INL programs in Somalia and Djibouti are “coming to an end” could mark the beginning of a recalibration, security experts say.

It “creates space for new, potentially more effective partnerships,” one U.S. official familiar with Horn of Africa policy said, noting that Somaliland’s unrecognized status has long limited official engagement despite its track record in maritime security.

A Quiet Pivot Taking Shape

For Washington, any shift toward Somaliland would signal a recalculation of regional priorities — one shaped by China’s rise, intensifying competition in the Red Sea, and the need for reliable partners in politically unstable regions.

For Somaliland, the Senate hearing marks one of the most visible moments yet in its decades-long campaign for recognition, and a sign that its maritime assets and geopolitical alignment are increasingly part of Washington’s strategic conversation.

As Cruz put it: “This is a partner that will shape how we confront maritime security challenges across the continent.”

Why Somaliland Matters to Washington Now

A New Calculus in the Red Sea

With global powers jockeying for influence in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland’s geographic position near the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint has elevated its strategic value. Its coastline sits along a corridor that carries nearly 12% of global trade.

Stability in an Unstable Neighborhood

While Somalia struggles with political and security fragmentation, Somaliland has maintained domestic stability, democratic elections, and a functional coast guard — factors that make it increasingly attractive for U.S. security cooperation.

China’s Expanding Footprint

Beijing’s military base in Djibouti and intensifying Belt and Road activity across the Horn have prompted renewed interest in identifying reliable, pro-Western partners. Somaliland’s public alignment with Taiwan, Israel, and the U.S. gives it unusual geopolitical significance.

A Window as U.S. Programs Wind Down

INL’s confirmation that maritime programs in Somalia and Djibouti are ending opens potential space for new engagement — and Somaliland is positioning itself as the next logical partner.

Recognition Debate Returns

Cruz’s renewed call for U.S. recognition of Somaliland underscores a broader shift in Washington: more lawmakers are openly challenging the long-standing “One Somalia” policy as geopolitical conditions change.