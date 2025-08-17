Washington/Taipei/Mogadishu/Hargeisa – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has formally called on President Donald Trump to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, marking a significant development in the Horn of Africa’s fraught diplomatic landscape.

The letter, dated August 14, 2025, underscores Somaliland’s strategic importance to U.S. national security and highlights mounting pressures from China and Somalia aimed at undermining Somaliland’s sovereignty.

Cruz’s Case for Recognition

In his letter to President Trump, Senator Cruz emphasized Somaliland’s credentials as a stable, democratic, and self-governing entity, which had initially gained independence in 1960 before uniting with Somalia later that year. Since reasserting its independence in 1991, Somaliland has conducted several peaceful elections and maintained governance distinct from Somalia, according to Cruz.

“Somaliland has emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” Cruz wrote.

The senator stressed Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, and its contributions to regional counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts. He also pointed to Somaliland’s opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office in Hargeisa, its efforts to strengthen ties with Israel, and its support for the Abraham Accords.

Cruz highlighted the potential benefits of a U.S. military presence in Somaliland near the Red Sea and welcomed Somaliland’s willingness to enter critical minerals agreements derived from its natural resource wealth, which could support American supply chain resilience.

Noting challenges Somaliland faces from “adversaries,” Cruz called out Chinese Communist Party (CCP) coercion, alleging that Beijing pressures Somaliland through Somalia, including restricting Taiwanese travelers.

“Despite these threats, Somaliland remains committed to forging closer ties with the U.S. and is actively engaged in enhancing military cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, and economic and trade partnerships… it requires the status of a state. I urge you to grant it that recognition,” Cruz concluded.

Somaliland Welcomes U.S. Support

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, expressed strong appreciation for the senator’s letter.

“On behalf of the Republic of Somaliland, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Ted Cruz for his unwavering support for our recognition and for championing our cause to President Trump,” he said.

He described Cruz’s support as “a deep appreciation of what we contribute to the U.S. and the world” and reaffirmed Somaliland’s commitment to partnership with the United States.

Chinese Embassy in Somalia Condemns Letter as Interference

Reacting strongly, the Chinese Embassy in Somalia issued a statement condemning Cruz’s letter as “baseless attacks” and interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.

“This coercive letter constitutes serious interference in the internal affairs of Somalia and further exposes the hegemonic and bullying attitude of certain US politicians to the Somali people,” the embassy spokesperson declared.

The statement reiterated China’s adherence to the One-China principle, labeling Taiwan “an inalienable part of China” and asserting that China “firmly opposes ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and external interference.”

Somaliland’s Representative Office in Taiwan Rebuts China

In response, Somaliland’s representative office in Taiwan criticized the Chinese embassy’s remarks as “baseless, coercive, and dismissive” of Somaliland’s democratic legitimacy.

“Somaliland declared the reassertion of its sovereignty on 18 May 1991, following the collapse of the Somali state and decades of brutal repression, including genocide,” the statement read.

It highlighted Somaliland’s stable democratic institutions, independent judiciary, national currency, and multiple free elections—contrasting sharply with Somalia’s fragile state status.

The office asserted, “Our sovereignty is not a matter for external powers to dismiss, nor will it be surrendered under any circumstances.”

It defended Somaliland’s independent partnership with Taiwan as “the sovereign choice of two democratic peoples to engage in mutual recognition, benefit, and solidarity.” It condemned China’s attempt to delegitimize this relationship.

A follow-up statement by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia dismissed Somaliland’s representative office in Taiwan as “illegal.” It accused it of spreading “disinformation,” reaffirming that “Taiwan has never been an independent country for a second, nor will it be in the future.”

Somalia’s Restrained Stance

The Somali government responded to Cruz’s proposal on Friday with measured language, reaffirming Somaliland as “an integral part” of Somalia but avoiding direct criticism of the senator. In a statement, Somalia’s Embassy in Washington warned that legitimizing Somaliland’s separation would “threaten the peace, security, and future of the Somali people,” arguing that fragmented sovereignty could embolden extremist groups like Al-Shabaab. The embassy cited over 20 joint counterterrorism operations with the U.S. since Trump resumed office but faced skepticism from analysts.

The government’s assertion that Somaliland’s recognition would jeopardize counterterrorism operations—particularly those targeting the Islamic State terror group—has been challenged by regional analysts. Experts point out that such efforts are largely spearheaded by Puntland, a semi-autonomous state in northeastern Somalia, rather than by the federal government in Mogadishu.

“Oddly, the Somali ambassador’s only rationale to block Somaliland recognition is CT—especially counter-ISIS coordination with the US. Factually, it is the State of Puntland doing the heavy lifting on counter-ISIS without any help from Mogadishu,” Rashid Abdi, a Horn of Africa analyst with Sahan Research, said.

In southern Somalia, where federal forces are engaged in an ongoing battle against the Al Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab, analysts say the conflict has turned decisively in the militants’ favor.

“In the south, the war against Al-Shabaab appears to be lost as militants seize control of large swathes of territory close to the capital,” Abdi added.

Geopolitical and Regional Implications

The intensifying dispute underscores a deeper competition involving U.S. strategic interests, Sino-African relations, and the fragile unity of Somalia. Somaliland’s potential U.S. recognition could reshape regional dynamics, particularly given its strategic proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint for global maritime trade.

Observers view Cruz’s call as a major boost to Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition and a move that reflects growing U.S. concern about China’s expanding influence in Africa.

Somalia’s government has condemned the recognition push, warning of destabilization. Egypt, Turkey, and other regional actors also oppose it, fearing the precedent Somaliland’s recognition could set for their interests in the Horn of Africa.

Looking Ahead

President Donald Trump’s administration has not yet publicly replied to Senator Cruz’s letter. Meanwhile, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is scheduled to visit Washington soon to lobby directly for U.S. recognition.

As diplomatic tensions rise around this issue, the outcomes will likely reverberate well beyond the Horn of Africa, implicating global debates over sovereignty, contested statehood, and the balance of power between the United States and China.