“A Misread Map and a Misjudged Nation: Turkey’s Horn of Africa gamble Collides With Somaliland’s Reality,” is an in-depth editorial examining Turkey’s expanding role in Somalia, the strategic implications for the Horn of Africa, and why Somaliland’s distinct political reality challenges Ankara’s regional calculations

If geopolitics were only about grand speeches and televised summits, Ankara’s Horn of Africa policy might look like a masterclass in ambition. But strategy, like real estate, is ultimately about location. And a glance at the map tells a story Turkish planners appear to have overlooked: the political, historical and strategic reality of Somaliland is not interchangeable with that of Somalia — no matter how convenient that assumption may have seemed in distant capitals.

For years, Turkey has poured resources into Mogadishu, branding its engagement as humanitarian partnership and development diplomacy. Airports, ports, training missions and construction contracts have followed. Ankara presents this footprint as stabilizing, even benevolent. Yet critics across the region increasingly describe something else: an asymmetric relationship in which political leverage, commercial advantage and military positioning flow overwhelmingly in one direction. To them, Somalia risks becoming less a partner than a platform.

That perception sharpens when viewed alongside Israel’s decision to formally recognize Somaliland — a move framed by its supporters as rooted in political principle rather than opportunism. In this telling, Israel acknowledged a functioning polity that has built institutions, maintained internal security and held competitive politics for more than three decades. The contrast, advocates argue, is stark: one external actor engaging a self-governing territory on the basis of its de facto reality, another deepening its reach into a fragile federal state where sovereignty is often negotiated building by building, contract by contract.

Maps matter here. Somaliland sits along the Gulf of Aden, adjacent to some of the world’s busiest maritime corridors. It has its own government, security forces and political system distinct from Mogadishu’s authority. Yet Turkish policy, critics say, has too often operated as if agreements signed in Somalia’s capital automatically extend across territories that do not recognize Mogadishu’s rule. That is not just a legal misreading; it is a strategic one.

The harshest accusations go further, alleging that Somalia’s weakness makes it attractive not only for infrastructure deals but for more sensitive military and technological ambitions. Regional skeptics question whether the country’s vast airspace and long Indian Ocean coastline could be viewed as useful for weapons testing or other defense-related activities far from Turkish soil. Ankara denies destabilizing intent, and hard evidence for the most alarming claims remains scarce. Still, the very fact that such suspicions resonate reflects a deep trust deficit — one born of opaque agreements and a history of foreign powers treating Somali territory as expendable.

Historical memory fuels that anxiety. Somalis have not forgotten episodes in which their land and waters were allegedly used for the disposal of hazardous waste by foreign actors during years of state collapse. Whether every claim was proven or not, the narrative of exploitation during vulnerability remains powerful. Against that backdrop, any perception that Somalia is again being used as a permissive environment for activities unacceptable elsewhere is politically explosive.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has cultivated an image as a bold global player reviving Turkish influence across former Ottoman spheres, the Horn of Africa may have seemed a relatively low-cost arena to project power. But boldness can blur into overreach. Assuming that political fragmentation equals permanent pliability is a classic great-power error. It ignores local agency — and in Somaliland’s case, a deeply rooted political identity forged through war, self-organization and decades of self-rule.

The idea that Somaliland’s future can be decided through contracts signed in Mogadishu misreads both geography and political will. Hargeisa has repeatedly signaled that its external relations are its own to determine. Its leaders frame recognition not as a favor to be granted by larger states but as acknowledgment of an existing reality. Any external power that treats Somaliland as an afterthought to Somalia policy risks not only diplomatic friction but reputational damage across a region acutely sensitive to sovereignty.

None of this suggests that Somalia does not need partners or that Turkey’s involvement has brought no tangible benefits. Roads have been paved. Hospitals have been built. Training has been provided. But development without transparency, and security cooperation without broad domestic legitimacy, can deepen dependency rather than resilience. When deals appear to enrich political elites more reliably than ordinary citizens, outside engagement begins to look less like partnership and more like extraction.

The Horn of Africa is littered with the remnants of external strategies built on flawed assumptions — that weak states will remain weak, that borders on paper settle political identity, that local actors will quietly accept decisions made elsewhere. Those assumptions rarely age well.

In the end, the map still matters. So do the people who live on it. Any power — regional or global — that confuses access with ownership, or contracts with consent, may discover that the arithmetic of influence does not add up the way it first appeared. And in Somaliland, as in much of the region, the final calculation will not be made in foreign ministries abroad, but at home. In other words, consistent with the principle of self-determination, the future status of Somaliland and the choice of its international partners rest exclusively with Somaliland and its people.