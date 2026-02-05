Somaliland President Steps Up Global Diplomacy at Dubai Summit, Meets UK Royal and Senior Western Figures

Somaliland President Abdirahman Irro steps up global diplomacy at the World Governments Summit in Dubai and a high-level dinner with Britain’s Prince Edward, highlighting a renewed diplomatic push for recognition and investment

DUBAI — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro used high-profile appearances in Dubai this week to advance his administration’s diplomatic outreach, holding meetings with Western officials, attending the World Governments Summit for a second consecutive year, and taking part in a formal dinner alongside Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, according to official statements by the presidency and participants.

The Somaliland presidency said President Irro, who is on an official working visit to the United Arab Emirates, attended a state banquet in Dubai with Prince Edward, the younger brother of Britain’s King Charles III. Sir Gavin Williamson, a member of the British Parliament and a longtime advocate for Somaliland’s international recognition, was also present.

“The event underscored Somaliland’s advancing diplomatic presence and the depth of its historic relationship with the United Kingdom,” the Somaliland presidency said in a statement posted on X, describing the ties as founded on “shared values, mutual respect, and a forward-looking partnership.”

While the dinner was ceremonial, Somaliland officials portrayed it as part of a broader push to elevate the region’s international profile at a time when it is seeking formal recognition as a sovereign state, more than three decades after declaring independence from Somalia.

Engagements at the World Governments Summit

President Irro is also attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai, a major annual gathering that brings together heads of state, ministers, policymakers, and global business leaders to discuss governance, technology, and development.

“I had the honor to participate, for the second consecutive year, in the World Government Summit in Dubai,” Irro wrote on X. “Representing the Republic of Somaliland, I held very productive engagements with global leaders and investors who expressed strong interest in partnership and investment opportunities in my country.”

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam said the delegation was using the summit to press Somaliland’s case for international recognition while highlighting its economic and governance credentials.

“Our high-level delegation is actively advancing Somaliland’s case for formal international recognition and demonstrating that Somaliland is a credible, investable partner on the global stage,” Adam wrote, adding that meetings with international stakeholders focused on investment, development, and diplomatic priorities.

Western policy interest

On the sidelines of the summit, President Irro also met with William F. Wechsler, a senior director at the Atlantic Council and former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and counterterrorism.

“Having worked on U.S. counterterrorism policies in Somalia, it was interesting to meet Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi,” Wechsler wrote on X. He said discussions touched on Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland and the possibility that the United States could follow suit in the future.

Wechsler framed Somaliland’s diplomatic push within a broader global realignment. “As the U.S. retreats from its global stabilizing role, it’s predictable that great powers will seek to solidify their spheres of influence,” he wrote, adding that subnational entities would increasingly pursue aspirations of statehood.

UK ties and recognition push

Somaliland officials emphasized that relations with the United Kingdom remain central to their foreign policy, citing historical links dating back to the British protectorate era and continued engagement by British lawmakers.

President Irro expressed appreciation to Williamson for his advocacy, according to a statement from the presidency, noting his role in raising Somaliland’s profile in international political forums.

The Somaliland government has argued that its strategic position along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden — through which a significant share of global maritime trade passes — strengthens its case for recognition. Officials say Somaliland plays an important role in combating piracy, terrorism, and smuggling, contributing to regional maritime security.

Somaliland’s appearance at the Dubai summit follows President Irro’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, where he also met global political and business leaders. Officials said the back-to-back engagements were aimed at positioning Somaliland as a stable and reliable partner in the Horn of Africa.