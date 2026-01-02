Britain sided with Somalia at the UNSC after Israel re-recognized Somaliland, abandoning law, history, and a democratic ally. This editorial, “Britain’s Moral Collapse on Somaliland,” argues the UK chose cowardice over leadership

Let us be honest about what happened at the UN Security Council: Britain did not merely disappoint Somaliland. Britain disgraced itself.

At the very moment Israel corrected a historic injustice by re-recognizing Somaliland, the United Kingdom—the one country that understands Somaliland’s legal standing better than any other—chose to side with a fiction. London aligned itself with Somalia, a state that has not functioned as a coherent sovereign entity for more than three decades, while turning its back on a peaceful, democratic society that Britain itself helped bring into existence.

This was not caution. It was cowardice.

Britain was Somaliland’s colonial administrator. Britain negotiated its independence. Britain deposited Somaliland’s sovereign treaty at the United Nations in 1960. Britain knows—beyond any reasonable doubt—that Somaliland was a state before Somalia ever existed as one. And yet Britain now pretends not to remember its own paperwork.

This is not foreign policy. It is institutional amnesia masquerading as principle.

For generations, Somalilanders believed Britain would eventually do the right thing. That belief was rooted in more than nostalgia. Somaliland is perhaps the most anglophile society left in the post-colonial world. Even today, to call someone “British”—Ingiriis—in Somaliland is to praise their manners, education, and integrity. That admiration survived abandonment, bombing, and diplomatic erasure.

Britain repaid it with silence—and worse, with betrayal.

At the UNSC, London chose Mogadishu. It chose a government that controls little more than a few city blocks without foreign troops. It chose a regime that presides over endemic corruption, clan paralysis, and a persistent jihadist insurgency. It chose symbolism over substance, process over people, and consensus over conscience.

And it did so knowingly.

The legal case for Somaliland is not controversial; it is overwhelming. Somaliland achieved independence on June 26, 1960, meeting every criterion of statehood under customary international law. It exercised treaty-making capacity the same day, evidenced by an UN-registered treaty deposited by Britain itself. At that time, Italian Somalia had no sovereignty, no legal personality, and no standing whatsoever.

Somalia’s international status is derivative. Its UN seat is inherited. When the voluntary—and legally defective—union collapsed in 1991, sovereignty did not disappear. It reverted.

Somaliland did not secede. Somalia imploded.

Israel understood this. Britain pretended not to.

Israel’s re-recognition was not radical; it was corrective. It restored legal truth after decades of diplomatic cowardice. That is why Britain’s reaction is so damning. London is not confused. It is afraid—afraid to lead, afraid to break a dead consensus, afraid to admit that its Africa policy has been wrong for thirty years.

Even British MPs see through the charade. Labour’s Abtisam Mohamed has said plainly that clinging to failed processes is not diplomacy. Former Defence Secretary Sir Gavin Williamson has gone further, calling Somalia what it is and Somaliland what it has proven itself to be. Nigel Farage, the UK MP for Clacton and the leader of Reform UK since 2024, said that Somaliland deserves recognition.

Yet the Foreign Office remains frozen—hostage to its own irrelevance.

This is the deeper scandal. Britain once prided itself on realism, on understanding power, law, and legitimacy as they actually exist. That Britain is gone. In its place stands a hollow bureaucracy that cannot tell the difference between a functioning democracy and a failed state, between an ally and an abstraction, between legality and convenience.

By siding with Somalia at the UNSC, Britain did not defend international law. It mocked it.

The truth is brutal but unavoidable: Britain no longer leads. It follows. And when it follows, it follows the lowest common denominator.

History will not be kind to this moment. Somaliland will endure, with or without British recognition. Others will follow Israel. The United States will eventually move. Reality will assert itself, as it always does.

The only open question is how long Britain will continue to humiliate itself by denying what it knows to be true.

The tragedy is no longer Somaliland’s.

It is Britain’s.

The question is no longer whether Somaliland deserves recognition.

The question is whether Britain still deserves respect.