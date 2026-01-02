As Somalia prepares to lead the UN Security Council, scrutiny grows over its top diplomat’s past business ties, asylum claims, and potential conflicts of interest in the United States

NEW YORK — As Somalia prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council on January 1, 2026, its top diplomat in New York is facing growing scrutiny over past business activities in the United States and unresolved questions surrounding his immigration history—issues that raise broader concerns about transparency, ethics, and accountability at one of the world’s most powerful diplomatic forums.

Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, is alleged by multiple public records and reporting to have held senior roles in a U.S.-based healthcare company while simultaneously serving as a diplomat—an overlap that experts say, if confirmed, could conflict with international diplomatic norms. At the same time, new attention has focused on claims that Osman may have obtained U.S. asylum decades ago on grounds that contradict statements he made this week at the Security Council.

Osman’s case illustrates the uneasy intersection of diplomacy, immigration systems forged during state collapse, and the vulnerabilities of U.S. public-assistance programs—an intersection now drawing attention as Somalia steps into a global leadership role.

Business ties under scrutiny

According to the Horn Diplomat, public filings with the Ohio Secretary of State list Osman as the statutory agent for Progressive Health Care Services Inc., a Cincinnati-based home healthcare company, as late as October 2018. Professional records, including LinkedIn profiles reviewed by reporters, indicate that he served as managing director of the company from 2014 until May 2019.

Those dates overlap with Osman’s appointment as Somalia’s UN ambassador in June 2017, creating a period of nearly two years during which he appears to have held both roles.

Under Article 42 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomatic agents are prohibited from practicing “for personal profit any professional or commercial activity” in the receiving state.

“If a permanent representative is actively involved in a commercial enterprise while accredited, that raises immediate red flags,” said a former UN ethics official familiar with diplomatic conduct rules, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “The system relies heavily on self-disclosure by member states, which is precisely where vulnerabilities emerge.”

There is no public record showing Osman has been charged with or convicted of any crime. However, healthcare fraud experts note that the U.S. home healthcare sector—particularly Medicaid-funded services—has long been identified by federal authorities as highly vulnerable to abuse.

That vulnerability was underscored by the sprawling “Feeding Our Future” investigation in Minnesota, where federal prosecutors say more than $1 billion in taxpayer funds were stolen across multiple social-service fraud schemes. Authorities have stressed that such crimes reflect individual misconduct, not communities.

Against that backdrop, regulatory records indicate Progressive Health Care Services Inc. faced billing and compliance scrutiny in 2019. Requests for comment sent to Osman and Somalia’s UN mission were not answered.

A contradiction at the Security Council

The scrutiny intensified this week after Osman addressed the Security Council and asserted that the so-called Isaaq genocide in Somaliland “never happened”—a position that sharply diverges from the findings of human rights organizations and historical documentation concerning atrocities committed by the Siad Barre regime in the late 1980s.

That statement has drawn particular attention because multiple journalists and former colleagues allege that Osman himself once sought asylum in the United States on the basis of persecution tied to that very campaign.

Veteran BBC journalist Ahmed Sa’eed Igge told regional media outlets that Osman had previously described himself as a victim of violence against the Isaaq clan. Another former BBC colleague, who said he knew Osman personally during that period, corroborated the account.

U.S. asylum records are confidential, and there is no public confirmation that Osman’s immigration status was obtained fraudulently or is under review. Legal experts caution against drawing conclusions without access to sealed files.

“This is not about presuming guilt,” said an immigration law scholar at a U.S. university. “It’s about the reality that asylum systems during state collapse are imperfect, and decades later, inconsistencies—real or perceived—can resurface when individuals occupy positions of global influence.”

Osman entered the United States in the 1980s for education, according to publicly available biographies, applied for asylum during Somalia’s civil war, later became a permanent resident, and eventually a naturalized U.S. citizen before returning to Somali public service.

A moment of heightened sensitivity

The timing could scarcely be more sensitive. Somalia’s presidency of the Security Council will place its UN mission in charge of setting agendas, chairing meetings, and representing the council before the wider UN membership—roles that demand credibility and moral authority.

“When a country assumes the Security Council presidency, every unresolved question about its representatives comes under magnification,” said a governance analyst who tracks UN oversight. “Diplomatic immunity does not equal ethical immunity.”

The United Nations maintains internal ethics frameworks, but permanent representatives are appointed and supervised by their governments, not the UN Secretariat. Oversight depends largely on national disclosures.

For now, the allegations remain untested in court. But observers say they underscore a broader dilemma facing international institutions: how to reconcile diplomatic privilege with accountability in an era when financial records, immigration histories, and digital footprints are increasingly difficult to separate from public office.

As Somalia takes the gavel at the Security Council, the questions surrounding its top envoy are unlikely to fade quietly.