As interest in Somaliland’s resource wealth intensifies, weak enforcement and legal ambiguity risk turning opportunity into exploitation. A decisive strategy is urgently needed

There is a familiar pattern in resource-rich but politically contested territories: first comes quiet discovery, then informal surveying, followed by deniable incursions — and finally, a scramble that leaves the rightful authority reacting too late. Somaliland now stands at the edge of that pattern.

Reports of foreign-linked individuals informally surveying mineral deposits — particularly lithium — should not be dismissed as isolated incidents. They are signals. In the global competition for critical minerals, ambiguity invites intrusion. And where enforcement is weak, opportunism follows.

The issue is not whether Somaliland owns its resources. It does. The issue is whether it can enforce that ownership in a way that deters exploitation before it metastasizes into something harder to control.

“Resource sovereignty is not declared — it is enforced,” a regional security analyst told Saxafi. “If you cannot control who surveys your land, you will not control who extracts from it.”

That reality is already visible across parts of Africa, where informal extraction networks often precede formal agreements. By the time governments respond, the terrain — legal, economic, and sometimes physical — has shifted beneath them.

For Somaliland, the stakes are higher still. Lithium is not just another mineral; it is a cornerstone of the global energy transition. Demand is accelerating, supply chains are tightening, and major powers are actively seeking new sources. That combination creates pressure — and pressure tests institutions.

The response must begin with law, but it cannot end there.

A robust legal framework governing exploration and extraction is essential, but laws without enforcement are little more than paperwork.

Unauthorized geological surveying must be criminalized and prosecuted early, not tolerated until it becomes normalized. Contracts must be transparent, defensible, and aligned with international standards, ensuring that future disputes are resolved in courtrooms rather than contested in the field.

But sovereignty is ultimately a physical condition. It is expressed through presence.

Specialized units tasked with protecting resource zones — distinct from general policing — are no longer optional. Nor is the integration of local communities into monitoring and reporting systems. In many cases, communities are the first to witness irregular activity. Ignoring them is not just a governance failure; it is a strategic one.

Equally critical is control over exit points. Ports such as Port of Berbera are not merely commercial hubs; they are strategic chokepoints. If unauthorized samples or materials can leave undetected, then sovereignty is already compromised.

Yet the greatest risk may not be illegal actors, but poorly structured legal ones.

Foreign investment will be necessary to develop Somaliland’s resource sector. But dependency disguised as partnership has trapped many resource-rich states in extractive arrangements that deliver little long-term value.

Agreements must prioritize technology transfer, local capacity building, and equity participation — not just royalties. Anything less risks turning national assets into external leverage.

There is also a diplomatic dimension that cannot be ignored. Resource competition rarely remains local. It attracts regional and global interests, each seeking influence over supply chains that increasingly define economic power.

Somaliland must move proactively to establish the legitimacy of its contracts and its authority, rather than allowing others to define the narrative after the fact.

Silence, in this context, is not neutrality. It is vulnerability.

The lesson from other resource frontiers is clear: the window for shaping outcomes is narrow. Early enforcement is cheaper, more effective, and less politically costly than late-stage correction.

Somaliland still has that window.

But it is closing.

If the government moves decisively — tightening legal frameworks, enforcing territorial control, structuring smart partnerships, and asserting its position diplomatically — it can convert resource wealth into strategic advantage.

If it hesitates, others will do what they have done elsewhere: move in quietly, establish facts on the ground, and leave behind contracts and consequences that are difficult to unwind.

Natural resources do not guarantee prosperity. In many cases, they guarantee competition.

The question for Somaliland is whether it will shape that competition — or be shaped by it.