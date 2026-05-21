President Irro inaugurates the Somaliland Independence and Recognition Institute (SIRI), a new research and diplomatic center aimed at advancing Somaliland’s legal and political case for international recognition

HARGEISA — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, on Tuesday officially inaugurated the Somaliland Independence and Recognition Institute (SIRI), a new diplomatic and research institution aimed at advancing Somaliland’s quest for international recognition and preserving its historical and legal case for statehood.

The launch ceremony in Hargeisa marked what officials described as a significant step in formalizing Somaliland’s intellectual and diplomatic engagement with the international community as the republic continues to seek broader global recognition more than three decades after restoring its sovereignty in 1991.

In remarks during the inauguration, President Irro said the creation of the institute reflected “the maturity of Somaliland statehood” and the determination of its people to safeguard their independence while pursuing full international recognition.

“The establishment of this institute demonstrates the commitment of the Somaliland people to protecting their independence and advancing the goal of international recognition,” the president said.

According to the presidency, the institute will serve as an international research and policy center dedicated to strengthening legal, historical, and political discourse surrounding Somaliland’s self-determination and sovereignty claims.

President Irro said the institute would play a central role in researching, documenting, and preserving Somaliland’s legal and historical record while also creating a global platform linking scholars, historians, legal experts, diplomats, and international supporters of Somaliland.

Officials said the center is expected to facilitate policy studies, academic collaboration, diplomatic engagement, and international outreach efforts focused on peacebuilding, governance, and state formation.

“The institute will contribute to strengthening debates on recognition, developing studies related to peace and state-building, enhancing relations with international institutions, and raising awareness among younger generations about the value of nationhood and the existence of the Republic of Somaliland,” President Irro said.

Somaliland authorities have increasingly sought to frame their recognition campaign around governance, democratic continuity, and regional stability in the Horn of Africa. During the inauguration, President Irro emphasized that Somaliland has maintained peace, democratic development, and functioning institutions for more than 35 years.

He argued that Somaliland’s record of stability and governance distinguishes it within the region and reinforces its claim to international recognition.

“The Republic of Somaliland has enjoyed peace, order, democratic development, and a functioning state for more than 35 years,” the president said. “This gives Somaliland the right to legal recognition and the privilege of becoming part of the international community.”

The announcement was later confirmed in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Hussein Adan Ege Deyr.

The opening of the institute comes as Somaliland intensifies diplomatic outreach efforts aimed at expanding international partnerships and strengthening its visibility on the global stage.