Somaliland has launched the Somaliland Independence Recognition Institution, a new legal and diplomatic body chaired at its unveiling by Rageh Omaar and backed by international lawyers to advance Somaliland’s campaign for international recognition

HARGEISA — The Republic of Somaliland on Monday launched a major new legal and diplomatic initiative aimed at advancing its decades-long push for international recognition, marking what officials described as a historic turning point in Somaliland’s statehood campaign.

The newly established Somaliland Independence Recognition Institution (IRI) was officially unveiled during a high-profile ceremony in Hargeisa chaired by veteran journalist and broadcaster Rageh Omaar.

The institution, created under a government mandate, is designed to serve as Somaliland’s central legal and strategic body dedicated to securing international recognition through coordinated diplomacy, legal advocacy and international engagement.

Officials said the IRI would provide Somaliland with “world-leading technical capability” to strengthen and present its legal case for statehood while helping guide the territory’s transition into what they described as its “rightful place within the international community.”

Legal and Diplomatic Push

Backed by international legal experts from McCue Jury and Partners LLP, the institution will work alongside foreign legal advisers, diplomats and policy specialists to build a comprehensive international recognition strategy.

Among those involved is Jason McCue, a British lawyer and presidential envoy who has worked on international legal and human rights cases.

According to officials, the institution will:

Build and advance Somaliland’s legal case for recognition

Coordinate international legal and diplomatic expertise

Advocate for Somaliland’s right to self-determination

Pursue reparations and accountability for historical injustices

Provide long-term continuity for future governments pursuing recognition

The IRI will also function as a think tank and implementation hub focused on international law, diplomacy and policy coordination surrounding Somaliland’s recognition campaign.

“It will ensure continuity, momentum and the accumulation of collective knowledge to support current and successive governments in delivering fully recognized independence for the people of Somaliland,” organizers said during the launch.

“Our Answer to History”

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi described the initiative as a defining moment in Somaliland’s political history and its long-running quest for international legitimacy.

“This institution is our answer to history,” the president said during remarks delivered at the launch ceremony.

“It is a living testament to Somaliland’s rightful place in the international community.”

President Abdirahman Irro said the institution will be chaired by Gavin Williamson, the former UK defense secretary and current member of the British Parliament.

Somaliland restored its sovereignty from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali state and has since maintained its own government, military, elections, currency and institutions.

Despite decades of relative stability and democratic governance compared with much of the surrounding region, Somaliland still lacks broad international recognition.

Officials said the launch of the IRI reflects a shift from symbolic diplomacy toward what they described as a more structured, sustained and legally coordinated international strategy.

“This new institution signals a shift from aspiration to structured and sustained legal action,” organizers said, “aimed at finally bringing Somaliland’s case before the international community.”

International Momentum

The launch comes amid growing international attention surrounding Somaliland’s geopolitical importance in the Horn of Africa and along the Gulf of Aden shipping corridor.

Recent diplomatic developments — including Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December 2025 and expanding international engagement with Hargeisa — have increased global focus on Somaliland’s recognition campaign.

Supporters argue Somaliland has fulfilled the core requirements of statehood under international law by maintaining defined borders, functioning institutions, democratic governance and long-term territorial control.

The IRI’s leadership says the institution will now seek to consolidate legal arguments, historical documentation and diplomatic outreach into a coordinated international effort.

Observers say the initiative could significantly professionalize Somaliland’s recognition strategy by combining legal advocacy, geopolitical analysis and international lobbying under a single institutional framework.

The launch ceremony drew government officials, legal advisers, diplomats and civil society representatives, many of whom described the institution as one of the most ambitious diplomatic projects Somaliland has undertaken since restoring its sovereignty more than three decades ago.

“A coordinated and expert-driven push for recognition is now formally underway,” organizers declared at the conclusion of the event.