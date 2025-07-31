This article reports on the inauguration of the China Commerce Association in Hargeisa, Somaliland, on July 29, 2025. The event, held at the Damal Hotel, aimed to strengthen trade and business ties between the Chinese community and Somaliland.

Key highlights include presentations on historical trade connections, a speech in Mandarin by the Director General of the Ministry of Energy and Mining, and remarks from international guests praising Somaliland’s potential.

The China Commerce Association will focus on facilitating trade, creating business opportunities, supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, and construction, and encouraging cultural understanding.

The article concludes with congratulations to the Chinese community and appreciation for the attendees.

The complete piece is as follows:

China Commerce Association Inaugurated in Hargeisa: A New Silk Road?

A literary report celebrating the Chinese community’s bold step in strengthening trade and business ties in Somaliland.

By Abdinoor Hajji

Echo of the Horn – Evening Edition | July 29, 2025

On the calm evening of Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the city of Hargeisa welcomed a meaningful occasion at Damal Hotel, where from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM, a diverse gathering of professionals and community leaders came together to witness the official inauguration of the China Commerce Association. The event marked a significant step in expanding trade relations and building long-term commercial partnerships between the Chinese community and the people of Somaliland.

Presentations Rooted in History and Opportunity

The evening was rich in insight and cultural appreciation. The Chinese community shared well-prepared presentations highlighting the historic trade connections between China, Somaliland, and East Africa—revisiting centuries-old maritime ties when traders once exchanged goods across the Indian Ocean. They also reflected on China’s ongoing economic engagement across Africa, emphasizing mutual benefit and cooperation through commerce, skills, and infrastructure.

One speaker remarked, “What began centuries ago by sea continues today with knowledge, investment, and friendship.”

A Memorable Speech in Mandarin

One of the evening’s most admired moments came when the Director General of the Ministry of Energy and Mining took the stage and delivered a fluent speech in Mandarin Chinese. The gesture was met with enthusiastic applause and stood as a symbol of cultural respect and shared understanding.

It reflected the growing appreciation between the Chinese community and local institutions and reinforced the spirit of the evening—that of learning from one another and growing together.

International Voices Embrace Somaliland’s Potential

Guests from Uganda, Kenya, Yemen, and Syria added their voices, sharing observations about the vibrant energy of Somaliland’s markets, the beauty of its landscapes, and the warmth of its people. They spoke highly of the country’s potential in trade, investment, and tourism—encouraging others to explore the opportunities it holds.

“This is a land of beauty and hard work,” one guest shared. “We invite the world to discover its people, its coastlines, and its possibilities.”

A Platform with Purpose

The China Commerce Association will serve as a hub for:

Facilitating smooth and ethical trade activities.

Creating opportunities for business growth and training.

Supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, and construction.

Encouraging cultural understanding and practical collaboration.

The association aims to strengthen ties between Chinese entrepreneurs and Somaliland-based businesses, while helping local communities benefit from shared resources and experience.

An Evening to Remember

As the evening came to a close, connections were made, discussions continued over refreshments, and a new sense of cooperation began to take shape. Damal Hotel—often a center for meaningful events—had once again hosted a moment that will be remembered not for its scale, but for its significance.

The China Commerce Association begins its journey not just as an institution, but as a symbol — of friendship, of history rediscovered, and of new bridges being built.

A Note of Congratulations

To the Chinese community in Somaliland:

Congratulations on launching this important initiative. May it become a lasting source of collaboration and opportunity for all.

And to the local professionals, guests, and partners who joined:

Your presence and contributions made this evening one of celebration, learning, and shared hope for what comes next.