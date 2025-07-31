This article, “Beyond the Somalia Unity Drama: Somaliland’s Sovereignty Cannot Wait,” written by M. Amin, argues that Somaliland’s sovereignty should be recognized by the international community and that it should not be held hostage to Somalia’s internal political struggles.

Here’s a breakdown of the key points:

Somaliland’s Case for Sovereignty: The author emphasizes that Somaliland has been building its own democratic state while Somalia has been plagued by conflict and political instability.

Somalia’s Opposition to Somaliland: The article claims that successive Somali leaders and even groups like al-Shabaab have consistently opposed Somaliland’s independence, driven by a desire to control its territory and resources.

International Community’s Role: The author calls on the international community to recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty and not allow Somalia’s constitutional process to infringe upon it. They argue that Somaliland shouldn’t be expected to participate in a unified Somali political agenda when Somalia’s own federal members can’t agree on a constitution.

Call to Action: The author urges the international community to acknowledge the reality on the ground and embrace a new approach based on respect for Somaliland’s sovereignty, ending what they see as a false narrative of “Somali unity.”

In essence, the article is a plea for international recognition of Somaliland’s independence, based on its relative stability and democratic development compared to Somalia.

The complete piece is as follows:

Beyond the Somalia Unity Drama: Somaliland’s Sovereignty Cannot Wait

By M. Amin, freelance journalist and researcher in Hargeisa, Somaliland

In 1996, the French Ambassador to the United Nations, Alain Dejammet, former Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations and formerly to Egypt, delivered a stark warning that still echoes today: “The Northwest [Somaliland] cannot wait for the warring factional leaders in the South.” Had this caution been heeded, Somalia’s decades-long political drama might have ended years ago. Instead, Somalia remains trapped in an endless cycle of constitutional deadlock, factional rivalries, and exclusionary politics—while Somaliland quietly builds its own democratic state.

From Aden Abdulle Osman to Hassan Sheikh: United Against Somaliland

Since Somalia’s independence, Somali political elites—from Aden Abdulle Osman, Sharmarke, Barre, Abdullahi, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud—have consistently acted in unison to deny Somaliland’s distinct status and sovereignty. This opposition transcends clans and party lines; even militant groups like al-Shabaab share the goal of undermining Somaliland’s hard-earned statehood by perpetuating instability and siphoning international aid.

This relentless resistance is not merely political rivalry—it is a coordinated effort to marginalize Somaliland, appropriate its territory, and monopolize donor funding under the guise of “Somali unity.” Whether through endless constitutional drafting, manipulation of federal institutions, or direct military pressure, Somalia’s leadership and insurgents continue a pattern of exclusion and destabilization.

The International Community’s Moment of Reckoning

Today, the international community stands at a crossroads. Somalia, once a UN trust territory, is free to draft its constitution and govern as it chooses—but this process cannot come at Somaliland’s expense. Somaliland’s sovereignty is protected under international law, and the borders defined during the colonial protectorate period.

The international community must now declare unequivocally:

“The so-called federal government and federal members like Puntland, Jubaland, Mogadishu, and Hirshabelle must reach consensus before expecting Somaliland to be subject to any unified Somali constitution or political agenda.”

If Somalia’s federal members cannot agree on a constitution after more than two decades, how can the world expect Somaliland’s resilient and democratically governed people to submit to an unstable, exclusionary process?

Enough Is Enough

While the French Ambassador’s 1996 prophecy—that Somaliland “cannot wait” for Somalia’s warring factions—has tragically come true, it is not too late to end Somalia’s endless political theater.

Somaliland’s people deserve recognition, respect, and the right to determine their own future free from interference. The international community must stop confusing noise for governance and acknowledge the reality on the ground.

The time has come to end the charade of “Somali unity” and embrace a new chapter based on honesty, stability, and respect for Somaliland’s sovereignty in the Horn of Africa.