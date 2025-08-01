Somaliland Courts Trump with Military Base and Critical Minerals in High-Stakes Bid for US Recognition

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam has further signaled openness to broader ties, stating, “If the deal is good for us, we will take it.”

Regional Fault Lines and Risks

Somalia has reacted furiously to the outreach, recently annexing territory claimed by Somaliland and lobbying Washington to reject the move.

“Any move toward recognizing Somaliland’s independence would not only contravene Somalia’s sovereignty but destabilize the region,” warned Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar.

Ethiopia—which briefly considered recognizing Somaliland in exchange for sea access—could reignite tensions if the U.S. deal advances. Meanwhile, Turkey and Iran would likely view a U.S.-Somaliland pact as a threat to their interests in Somalia and Yemen.