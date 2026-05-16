Somaliland marks the 35th anniversary of reclaiming its sovereignty on May 18 under the theme “Recognition and Resilience.” Celebrations across Hargeisa, Burao, Borama and the diaspora highlight national unity, youth patriotism, resilience and growing hopes for wider international recognition following Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland

By: Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)

This week, on Monday, 18th May, marks 35 years since Somaliland regained its sovereignty from Somalia on 18th May 1991.

Before I share with you what May 18th means to Somaliland, let me briefly mention that this year’s celebration feels very different from previous years. Even though I live abroad, if I genuinely express my feelings towards this day, I feel the atmosphere with joy and patriotism. To find out their feelings on this day, I reached out to several local people in Somaliland.

Despite the challenges related to the cost of living there and other hardships in general, most of the people I spoke to are commemorating this day with joy and enthusiasm. This year the people of Somaliland, collectively and individually, commemorate this day, which holds great significance for Somaliland and Somalilanders home and abroad.

The theme for the year’s anniversary is “Recognition and Resilience”. These two words are fundamental to Somaliland’s existence and its historical journey. While Somaliland has proven to serve its nation without recognition since 1991, the issue of recognition has always been a top agenda.

Considering the resilience, the Somaliland people have faced many hardships and challenges in recent years. Every hardship they have faced, such as droughts and the burning of the Waaheen Market (Hargeisa), have been overcome through resilience and mutual support.

Another example of resilience despite numerous attempts to divide Somaliland into both eastern and western regions. The Somaliland people, with their government institutions, have succeeded in thwarting their efforts and establishing long-lasting peace for the diverse communities living in East and West Somaliland.

As a society, the resilience of the Somaliland people has led them to achieve many things that have improved their lives and allowed them to become a cohesive society.

This year’s celebrations began two weeks before the date set for May 18th, and celebration events are already underway. Of particular note, every year, primary and secondary school students performed songs and poems during pre-celebration activities expressing their feelings of patriotism and the value of this day.

The songs and poems performed by these young students reminded us of the struggles of the previous generations who sacrificed their lives to achieve the freedom we enjoy today.

When you observe the enthusiasm and patriotism of the young people of Somaliland, you feel that the young people are a strong shield for the protection of Somaliland’s national sovereignty and identity. This gives great hope and aspiration to the older generations of Somaliland who remember well the painful journey they went through to get to where Somaliland is today.

Most Somaliland youth and children are aware that their voice and support for the Somaliland cause is important for the existence of Somaliland. Since Somaliland reinstated its sovereignty in 1991, youth have played a significant role in rebuilding the country and strengthening Somaliland’s nationhood.

As we mark the 35th anniversary, youth are still part of the Somaliland nationhood, and they are part of the country’s progress. We are aware that many of these young people are facing difficult situations, including a lack of unemployment opportunities and a lack of resources.

Yet, despite there have been challenges facing the youth of Somaliland in the past 35 years, their hope and aspirations remain positive. This shows that in any situation the country is in, the youth are always loyal to their country.

The youth of Somaliland have shown resilience and patience in all the difficulties they have faced in living in their country. We hope for our youth that one day they will find a better life in their country than they do today.

As Somaliland is celebrating its 35th Anniversary of reclamation of sovereignty, it is also evident that Somaliland women are also playing a pivotal role in the commemoration of this day. Historically, we all know that Somaliland women played a significant role in the struggle and nation-building of Somaliland.

As we honor this anniversary, all other sectors of society are making significant preparations to commemorate this day. All regions of Somaliland have prominently raised the Somaliland flag, especially in major cities such as Hargeisa, Buroa, Borama, Erigavo, Berbera, Gabiley, etc.

The Somaliland armed forces, which are also the backbone of the nation, such as the Police and the Military, are also in a parade to prepare for the May 18th commemoration.

The role of Somaliland media in highlighting the value of commemorating the 35th Anniversary is obvious and essential to the celebration of this day.

Somaliland artists living in Somaliland and abroad have also composed songs and poems to commemorate this day.

35th Anniversary coincides with Somaliland’s formal recognition by the state of Israel:

This year’s 35th anniversary holds special significance for the people of Somaliland as the government of Israel granted full diplomatic recognition to Somaliland on 26 December 2025. The people of Somaliland have greatly welcomed this official recognition.

When Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that Israel had officially re-recognized Somaliland as an independent country, thousands of Somalilanders waving flags took to the streets of major cities in Somaliland, supporting the recognition that Somaliland received.

Following Israel’s re-recognition of Somaliland, the president of Somaliland expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Israeli government for its courageous decision to recognize Somaliland. He made it clear that this recognition is not a threat to neighboring countries but is working to ensure that the countries of the region can live in peace and security. The president emphasized in his speech that Somaliland is becoming stronger as a country, and that this recognition can lead to economic and social opportunities that will not only benefit Somaliland, but also for neighboring countries, leading to cooperation and work together.

When you dig deeper, most Somalilanders believe that this historical and official recognition by Israel is beneficial to both countries (Somaliland and Israel) and the region as a whole. It is the beginning of a close friendship between two countries that share the goal of opening their doors to each other and lead their people to a bright and prosperous future.

With this Anniversary, the people of Somaliland believe and have high hopes that other countries will soon join the state of Israel in recognizing Somaliland. Although Somaliland and its friends welcomed this recognition, on the other hand, some countries were surprised and shocked by the recognition and openly condemned both Somaliland and Israel. Voices of opposition and condemnation from countries such as Somalia, Turkey, Djibouti, Egypt, etc. have all met with political failure and have had no impact on the recognition Somaliland received from Israel.

This recognition is actually creating new momentum in the region. Countries are currently focusing on being part of either regional or international alliances. To counterbalance those against Somaliland, we need to be part of Allies who can support and work with us as a partner.

What the 18th May stands for and why Somalilanders celebrate this in a unique way:

May 18th represents the sacrifice of the tens of thousands of Somaliland men and women who fought in the war, whose goal was to achieve the independence Somaliland enjoys today.

This anniversary also symbolizes the unity of the people of Somaliland, which we can cite as an example the peace and stability that the people of Somaliland have enjoyed for the past 35 years. The stability and security that has existed in Somaliland for the past 35 years has attracted thousands of workers from neighboring countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen and others who have found employment opportunities in Somaliland, such as construction, education and hospitality.

May 18th reminds us of all the work and achievements that have been done to rebuild the public and private institutions from scratch. We are witnesses to how these institutions function today to serve the citizens of Somaliland.

The hundreds of schools, including primary/middle and secondary schools, that have been rebuilt or built since 1991 are enough examples for us, and the thousands of children and youth who are studying in these schools today are a source of hope and pride.

The Somaliland Diaspora and how they participated in Commemorating this day

Every year since Somaliland regained its independence, Somaliland Diaspora around the world, especially those living in Europe, North America, Australia, other countries in Africa and the Middle East, celebrate significantly by displaying Somaliland symbols such as the colorful Somaliland flag etc.

This May 18th event, which is celebrated on this day, creates many connections between the Somaliland Diaspora scattered around the world and the Somalilanders living back home. On this occasion of May 18th, both sides have the opportunity to strengthen their unity and ties by jointly commemorating this important day.

This day also means that the Somaliland Diaspora, especially the generation born outside Somaliland, is taught the value of this day and the history of the country. It is an opportunity for the younger generations to make and build more connections with their country of origin.

Historically, the Somaliland Diaspora have a strong respect for their country and its people. During the celebration events, they organize diverse programs including conferences, cultural and artistic showcases with exhibitions and performance arts. The way the Somaliland Diaspora values this day is a testament to their commitment to the sovereignty and existence of Somaliland.

Over the past 35 years, the Somaliland Diaspora have played an essential role in the campaign for recognition of Somaliland. During their campaign, they have undoubtedly sacrificed time and resources. In every situation Somaliland has been through, it is certain that the Diaspora of Somaliland has been involved in contributing to Somaliland. In-order Diaspora to cope their lives abroad and also help their people back home, they faces many challenges and difficulties, but they have overcome these circumstances with resilience, unity and patience.

The commemoration of May 18th is also a valuable opportunity for collaboration between the Somaliland Community Organization, missions representing Somaliland and the Ministry of Foreign affairs and international cooperation. This day strengthens the spirit of Somalilanders to further increase their initiatives to promote Somaliland.

A word to my fellow Somalilanders:

The current circumstances in the world clearly show that the world is becoming more dangerous and more fragmented. Many wars and conflicts are taking place in the world, which have affected the lives of people in general. Since Somaliland established diplomatic relations with Israel, we have witnessed condemnation from other countries. Not only have that, but verbal attacks and challenges from these countries been increasing. The countries we are talking about do not hide their hostility towards Somaliland.

In order to preserve our sovereignty and security, our government and its citizens need to stand together. Somaliland, relying on its resources and manpower, needs to prepare and be ready for any military aggression from outside Somaliland.

The current crisis in the Middle East has directly affected the already weak economy of Somaliland, as most of the Somaliland youth are unemployed. We are aware that our people in Somaliland have no other solutions than to be resilient.

We are celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the restoration of Somaliland’s independence, amidst an energy crisis. This crisis has become a global wake-up call, and it is a reality that finding a solution to this problem requires both immediate and long-term solutions.

To address and alleviate the suffering of the majority of the poor people of Somaliland, it is essential that our government takes the lead in finding solutions to the energy crisis that has affected us by seeking domestic solutions involving the Government and business community in cooperation with other friendly countries.

Although our diplomatic relations with Israel have created criticism from other countries that are not happy with Somaliland’s sovereignty, on the other hand, the formal recognition we have received from Israel is an encouragement and opportunity for our business community to be the pioneers of more investments in Somaliland. This can attract other investors from other countries to invest in Somaliland and join the business opportunities available in Somaliland by partnering with Somaliland businessmen.

As Somaliland turns 35, one of the biggest challenges facing our pastoralists and farmers every year is the recurring droughts. As we mark the 35th anniversary, we hope that this issue will be the top priority of the Government. This is an issue that requires awareness, and the Somaliland government should launch a campaign to create water reservoirs that aim to be a solution to water shortage problems in the near and long term. This water shortage situation requires us as a society to be constantly vigilant in finding sustainable solutions through real cooperation among ourselves.

This year’s anniversary and the current political and economic situation in the world seems that Somaliland has reached a point where it needs to capitalize on its strategic location. Not only that, but it also needs to take advantage on its natural resources and opportunities in the areas of livestock, agriculture, and mining and mineral sectors.

Conclusion

Finally, it is important that we as a country are well aware of the challenges facing us as a nation, such as external influences, tribalism, disputes that arise during elections and issues that require our political parties to effectively address any internal conflicts.

As Somaliland has gone through tough times since the recognition of Israel, it is important that the Government, political parties and other government institutions are always aware of maintaining the unity and solidarity of the Somaliland nation.

I hope we can all agree that unity is the only key to strengthening the existence of the Somaliland nation and ensuring that the future of the younger generations is brighter than it is today.

Today Somalilanders have more hope than ever before. We eagerly await the 18th May and what it brings. Recognition has come and we expect more to follow.

N.B. This article is not intended to delve deeply into the historical events that led to Somaliland’s reassertion of independence. For those interested in a more detailed analysis, I recommend my article written for the 30th anniversary.

About the Author

Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)

Somaliland Activist

Email: jabdi35@yahoo.com