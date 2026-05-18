Somaliland’s First Ambassador to Israel Presents Credentials to Herzog in Historic Diplomatic Milestone

Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, formally presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, marking a major milestone in the rapidly expanding diplomatic relationship between the two nations after Israel recognized Somaliland in 2025

JERUSALEM — The Republic of Somaliland marked a historic diplomatic breakthrough Monday as its first-ever ambassador to Israel formally presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Dr. Mohamed Hagi, a former senior adviser to Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and one of the key architects of relations between Somaliland and Israel, and Somaliland and Taiwan, officially assumed his role as Somaliland’s top envoy to the Jewish state.

The credential ceremony coincided with Somaliland’s 35th Independence Day anniversary, commemorating its restoration of sovereignty from Somalia on May 18, 1991.

Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognize Somaliland in December 2025, reshaping regional diplomacy in the Horn of Africa and opening the door to formal bilateral relations between Jerusalem and Hargeisa.

“We have built a great relationship,” Hagi said during the ceremony, according to remarks released by the President’s Residence. “It is a strategic one that will pave the way forward on many things in all domains, whether that is development, political cooperation, security cooperation, and, of course, the people-to-people relationship.”

Hagi emphasized what he described as the historical depth of ties between the two sides, noting that Israel was among the first countries to recognize Somaliland during its brief independence in 1960 before its union with Somalia.

“After 35 years of independence and sovereignty, Israel again became the first country that recognized Somaliland,” Hagi said. “Our relationship is unique because it’s not just about two governments, it’s about the people of Israel and the people of Somaliland.”

The envoy added that public support for Israel could be seen throughout Somaliland.

“In Somaliland, you can see lots of Israeli flags and people waving them in the streets and in rural areas as well,” he said.

President Herzog praised the ceremony as the beginning of an “important new partnership” between the two nations.

“I was delighted to receive the first-ever Ambassador of Somaliland to Israel, Mohamed Hagi, who presented his diplomatic credentials this morning,” Herzog wrote on X.

“Ambassador Hagi was kind enough to praise our orchestra, who played the national anthem of Somaliland for the first time ever in Israel,” Herzog added. “This important new partnership between our nations will bring a shared future of cooperation in a range of fields to the benefit of both our peoples and the entire region.”

According to the Israeli presidency, Herzog told Hagi that Israel hoped to cooperate with Somaliland in agriculture, food security, energy, science, technology and economic development.

“We should enjoy prosperity together,” Herzog said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also hosted Hagi after the credential ceremony and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to deepening ties with Somaliland.

“I’ll continue building the relationship with Somaliland!” Sa’ar wrote on X after congratulating Somaliland on its Independence Day.

Sa’ar described the occasion as “another meaningful day on the path we’re paving together.”

Last month, Israel appointed veteran diplomat Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, another major milestone in the rapidly expanding diplomatic relationship between the two governments.

Sa’ar also visited Hargeisa earlier this year in what Israeli officials described as a historic diplomatic visit focused on regional security, economic cooperation and strategic coordination in the Red Sea corridor.

Strategic Importance in the Red Sea

Somaliland’s growing ties with Israel have attracted intense international attention because of its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, directly across from Yemen and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

Regional analysts believe closer relations with Somaliland could provide Israel with enhanced logistical, intelligence and maritime access in the Red Sea amid continuing threats posed by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen.

The Houthis began attacking Israeli-linked vessels and international shipping routes in late 2023 following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, triggering repeated Israeli retaliatory strikes and major disruptions to global trade routes.

Bloomberg previously reported that Israeli officials were exploring the possibility of establishing a strategic foothold in Somaliland as part of broader efforts to counter Iranian and Houthi influence in the region.

Somaliland’s government, however, denied claims earlier this year that it had agreed to host Israeli military bases or accept displaced Gazans in exchange for Israeli recognition.

Diplomatic Reaction

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland sparked strong criticism from Somalia, which continues to claim Somaliland as part of its sovereign territory despite the region’s decades of self-rule.

Mogadishu said it “categorically rejects” any attempt to grant diplomatic recognition to Somaliland and warned that such moves undermine Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The recognition decision also drew objections from the African Union, the Arab League and several Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Indonesia.

The European Union criticized the move, while the United States reiterated that it continued to recognize Somalia’s territorial integrity, including Somaliland.

Despite lacking broad international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own government institutions, elections, currency, passport and military for more than three decades, distinguishing itself from the insecurity that continues to affect southern Somalia and the insurgency by Al-Shabaab militants.

Somaliland officials have also signaled interest in joining the Abraham Accords as ties with Israel continue to deepen.

Herzog concluded Monday’s ceremony by expressing hope that Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi would soon visit Jerusalem.

“I look forward to welcoming the president of Somaliland to Jerusalem very soon,” Herzog said.