Somaliland celebrates 35th anniversary of its restored sovereignty with peaceful nationwide celebrations, military parades and renewed calls for international recognition as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro declared a “new era” for the nation

HARGEISA — The Republic of Somaliland marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its sovereignty Monday with peaceful nationwide celebrations, military parades and renewed calls for international recognition as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi declared the country had entered a “new era” of diplomacy, resilience and state-building.

Thousands of Somalilanders gathered across major cities and towns, waving national flags, attending cultural events and participating in patriotic ceremonies commemorating May 18, 1991 — the date Somaliland restored its sovereignty following the collapse of its union with Somalia.

This year’s anniversary, celebrated under the theme “Recognition and Resilience,” carried heightened political significance following Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, making it the first United Nations member state to establish official diplomatic relations with Somaliland since its restoration of sovereignty.

In a message posted on Facebook earlier in the day, President Irro joined Somalilanders at home and abroad in celebrating what he described as a defining moment in the nation’s history.

“Today marks a great honor for me to stand with the people of the Republic of Somaliland in commemorating and joyfully celebrating the 35th anniversary of 18 May — a truly historic day that symbolizes the triumphant return of our Independence, National Unity, and the unbreakable resilience of our people,” Irro wrote.

The president described May 18 as a day honoring sacrifice, courage and national survival.

“18 May is a day we remember the courageous struggle, extraordinary bravery, and selfless sacrifices made by the people of Somaliland to reclaim their sovereignty and rebuild their statehood,” he said.

He concluded the message by extending congratulations to Somalilanders worldwide.

“Happy National Day to all the people of the Republic of Somaliland, wherever you are in the world!”

Massive Crowds and Heightened Security

Across Hargeisa, Burao, Borama, Berbera and Erigavo, streets were decorated in Somaliland’s red, white and green national colors as schoolchildren, civic organizations, cultural performers and military units took part in parades and public festivities stretching late into the evening.

Authorities implemented heightened nationwide security measures during the celebrations, deploying police forces, military personnel and other security agencies throughout urban centers and strategic locations.

Security officials said local communities worked closely with authorities to maintain stability and public safety during the anniversary events.

Vehicle movement in some areas was temporarily restricted while security operations remained active, and Somaliland’s armed forces reinforced border security as part of broader national safety measures.

Despite the heightened precautions, celebrations unfolded peacefully across all regions and districts of the country.

Irro Declares “New Era”

In his nationally televised May 18 address delivered before large crowds and international guests representing more than 25 countries, Irro called for national unity, economic modernization and intensified international recognition efforts.

The president reflected on Somaliland’s 1991 declaration in Burao, where political and traditional leaders voted to restore Somaliland’s sovereignty after the collapse of the Somali state and the failure of the union formed in 1960.

He described that union as a “failed experiment” and urged the African Union to reconsider the recommendations made during its 2005 fact-finding mission on Somaliland.

“Our future depends on preserving our shared nationhood,” Irro declared, warning against political divisions that could undermine Somaliland’s sovereignty and democratic progress.

Irro also referenced Somaliland’s expanding diplomatic visibility, pointing to developments in Jerusalem where Somaliland’s ambassador was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog as evidence of growing international engagement.

“Today is especially meaningful,” Irro said, “because this marks the first May 18 commemoration celebrated as a recognized nation.”

Recognition and Economic Ambitions

Throughout his speech, Irro presented Somaliland as a stable democratic partner strategically positioned along the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea corridor.

“The Republic of Somaliland fulfills all the conditions required of a responsible, peaceful, law-abiding and democratic state whose borders are clearly defined,” the president said.

He outlined major priorities for 2026, including:

Securing broader international recognition

Strengthening the national economy

Attracting foreign investment

Modernizing Somaliland’s armed forces

Enhancing border security and national defense

Irro also appealed directly to Somaliland’s global diaspora, urging Somalilanders abroad to promote the country’s democratic achievements, stability and recognition campaign internationally.

“The citizens of Somaliland are the backbone of the country and its security,” Irro said. “We will continue the journey of nation-building, development and progress that the people of Somaliland aspire to.”

The president argued that Somaliland was entering a new phase of economic development and regional connectivity centered around trade and strategic investment.

Officials increasingly view the country as a commercial gateway linking Africa with international markets through the expanding Port of Berbera, which has undergone major modernization projects backed by global investment.

“The Republic of Somaliland has reached a stage of development and state-building that prepares it to become a major commercial gateway connecting Africa with the rest of the world,” Irro said.

Growing International Attention

International visitors attending the celebrations praised Somaliland’s security, hospitality and democratic development, describing the atmosphere as peaceful and nationally unifying.

Somaliland has maintained its own government, military, elections, currency and institutions for more than three decades despite lacking broad international recognition.

The anniversary celebrations reflected growing confidence among Somaliland officials that international diplomatic momentum is shifting in their favor following recent diplomatic developments.

“It is a great honor for us to celebrate this year’s May 18 National Day while the Republic of Somaliland is now internationally recognized,” Irro said to loud applause from crowds gathered at Freedom Square.

The president concluded by praising Somaliland citizens at home and abroad for sustaining the nation’s sovereignty through resilience and sacrifice.

“The determination of our people continues to strengthen the nation’s cause,” Irro said.