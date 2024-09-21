Egypt is often portrayed itself as a dominant military power, but when you look closer, a very different story comes to light—one marked by significant defeats throughout various periods, including modern times.

This narrative doesn’t often get much attention, but it’s time to bring Egypt’s true military history into the open, as it’s rarely discussed in depth.

Consider the Six-Day War of 1967. It’s probably the most recognized of Egypt’s military setbacks, but many don’t fully grasp the extent of it. On June 5th, 1967, Israel launched a daring preemptive strike, wiping out 300 Egyptian planes while they were still on the ground, leaving Egypt defenseless in the air.

In a matter of hours, their air force was decimated. You’d think this would have led Egypt to seek peace, but by June 7th, they refused a ceasefire, hoping their ground forces could somehow change the outcome. By June 8th, however, Egyptian troops were in full retreat from the Sinai, fleeing in disarray.

To make matters worse, Egypt demolished its own bridges over the Suez Canal, stranding thousands of soldiers on the wrong side. Within days, Egypt had lost the Sinai, Gaza, and any chance of preserving its military image. Their status as a regional power was shattered for all to witness.

What’s even more surprising is that the Six-Day War is only one part of Egypt’s long history of military defeats. It’s a story that’s rarely talked about, but it’s one worth understanding. Egypt’s military failures stretch across centuries, from modern times to ancient history—and yes, this includes a notable defeat at the hands of Ethiopia, though this fact doesn’t get much attention. Ethiopians don’t discuss it often, not because it lacks importance, but because they prefer to highlight their triumph against Italy in the Battle of Adwa, which they see as a more defining moment of their national pride.

Modern Times (1800s to Present)

Anglo-Egyptian War (1882)

Outcome: British forces crushed Egypt’s quest for independence at the Battle of Tel el-Kebir. Egypt became a British puppet state for decades, losing control over its affairs.



First Arab-Israeli War (1948)

Outcome: Egypt, along with its Arab allies, attempted to destroy the newly established state of Israel, only to suffer a humiliating defeat. Israel not only survived but expanded its territory well beyond the original UN partition. The armistice Egypt signed in 1949 was a bitter pill to swallow.



Suez Crisis (1956)

Outcome: After Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal, it was swiftly overwhelmed by the combined military might of Britain, France, and Israel. While international diplomacy saved Egypt from occupation, the military defeat was undeniable.



Six-Day War (1967)

Outcome: One of Egypt’s most catastrophic defeats. In less than a week, Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza, obliterated Egypt’s air force, and left the country humiliated on the world stage.



Yom Kippur War (1973)

Outcome: Egypt’s surprise attack on Israel initially brought some success, but the tide turned quickly. The war ended in a stalemate, and although Egypt later regained the Sinai, it wasn’t through military victory but rather diplomatic negotiations.



Ethiopian-Egyptian War (1875–1876)

Outcome: Egypt’s attempt to expand its influence into the Horn of Africa ended in disaster at the Battle of Gura. Ethiopian forces decisively defeated the Egyptians, marking a humiliating loss and a failed attempt to conquer Ethiopia. This lesser-known defeat remains a significant mark in Egypt’s military history.



Yemen Conflict (1962–1970)

Outcome: Egypt’s intervention in Yemen proved to be a costly blunder. Thousands of Egyptian soldiers died in a conflict that drained the nation’s resources without yielding any strategic gains. The war left Egypt weaker and deeply frustrated.



Libyan-Egyptian War (1977)

Outcome: Egypt’s brief conflict with Libya ended in a ceasefire, with neither side gaining any significant advantage—another example of Egypt’s inability to achieve a decisive military win.



War of Attrition (1967–1970)

Outcome: Following its defeat in the Six-Day War, Egypt launched a series of raids aimed at wearing down Israeli forces. The result? Heavy Egyptian losses, with little to show for their efforts.



Middle Ages (5th Century to 15th Century)

Muslim Conquest of Egypt (639–646)

Outcome: Egypt, under Byzantine rule at the time, was completely overrun by Muslim forces. The Byzantine Empire lost Egypt permanently, and the country became part of the Islamic Caliphate.



Crusader Invasions (1096–1291)

Outcome: Egypt faced several defeats during the Crusades, most notably during the Fifth Crusade when Crusader forces captured Damietta. Despite some later victories, Egypt struggled to repel these invasions.



Mongol Threat (1260)

Outcome: Although Egypt ultimately repelled the Mongols at the Battle of Ain Jalut, the Mongol threat caused significant instability and nearly crushed Egypt’s military might.



Battle of Hattin (1187)

Outcome: Egypt, under Saladin, eventually triumphed in critical battles, but earlier Crusader invasions left Egypt vulnerable and struggling to maintain its defenses.



Ancient Times (Before the 5th Century)

Battle of Kadesh (1274 BCE)

Outcome: Egypt fought the Hittites to a stalemate, but Ramses II failed to secure a decisive victory. Though Egypt claimed victory, the Hittites held their ground.



Assyrian Conquest (671–663 BCE)

Outcome: The Assyrian Empire ruthlessly conquered Egypt, sacking key cities like Memphis and Thebes. The Pharaoh was forced to flee, leaving Egypt in shambles.



Persian Conquest of Egypt (525 BCE)

Outcome: Egypt was thoroughly defeated by Persia at the Battle of Pelusium. Even Egypt’s love for cats was used against them! After this crushing loss, Persia ruled over Egypt for over two centuries.



Invasion by Alexander the Great (332 BCE)

Outcome: Egypt surrendered without resistance to Alexander the Great, marking the end of Persian rule and the beginning of Greek control under the Ptolemies.



Roman Conquest of Egypt (30 BCE)

Outcome: After the Battle of Actium, Egypt fell to Rome. Cleopatra’s reign ended, and Egypt was absorbed into the Roman Empire, again losing its independence.



Libyan and Nubian Invasions (12th Century BCE)

Outcome: Egypt was weakened by invasions from Libyans and Nubians, leading to periods of foreign rule that eroded Egypt’s power.



Hyksos Invasion (1650–1550 BCE)

Outcome: The Hyksos ruled over Lower Egypt for a century, leaving Egypt divided and weakened until their eventual expulsion.



Summary of Egypt’s Defeats:

Modern Times: Egypt has suffered numerous defeats, from its humiliations in wars with Israel to its disastrous interventions in Yemen and its loss to Ethiopia.

Egypt was overrun by the Islamic Caliphate, struggled against the Crusaders, and faced the looming threat of the Mongols. Ancient Times: Egypt was conquered by the Assyrians, Persians, Greeks, and Romans, with additional periods of weakness under the Hyksos, Libyans, and Nubians.