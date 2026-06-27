Explore the significance of Somaliland’s 66th Independence Day, the distinction between June 26 and May 18 celebrations, and how Israel’s recognition has reshaped Somaliland’s diplomatic ambitions, regional partnerships, and future outlook

By Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)

Does Somaliland celebrate its national day on two different days? I am sure that many people familiar with its history can easily understand why I raise this question.

Yes, it is true that the people of Somaliland celebrate two different days, one on the day Somaliland gained independence from British rule on June 26, 1960, after 8 decades of being a protectorate and the other on the day Somaliland regained its independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991, after 31 years with the failed union with Somalia.

They are two days, each with its own unique history. These two days are part of Somaliland’s journey, and they do not contradict each other but complement each other. These are two days our youth deserve to be aware of and to understand the difference between them and why they are celebrated.

The 66th anniversary coincided with the state of Israel granted full recognition to Somaliland

Today, 66 years later, Somaliland’s independence is re-recognized by the state of Israel. As the president of Somaliland stated during his state visit, Israel was the first country to recognize Somaliland on June 26, 1960 and again Israel is the first country to grant re-recognition to Somaliland 0n 26 December 2025. It is a historical milestone. After 66 years, 31 years with the failed union and 35 years since Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty, there is no doubt Somaliland has stepped into a new era following its re-recognised by Israel.

Israel’s re-recognition of Somaliland marked the foundation of a strong relationship between the two countries. This is evidenced by the high-level welcome extended by the Israeli government to the president of Somaliland and his delegation during their visit.

The president of Somaliland opened the first Somaliland Embassy in the city of Jerusalem. This move is a great opportunity to commemorate the 66th anniversary with special significance.

According to reports from government officials, the level of understanding between the two sides was very high, bilateral agreements were signed, and press conferences were held jointly.

Overall, it was a strategical visit that is expected to yield positive results, and this trip will certainly change the relationship and cooperation between the two countries. The relationship between the two countries is expected to pave the way for a long-term commitment to both countries’ security.

As Somaliland is located in a region that is both security and economically unstable, it is expected that this partnership with Israel will serve as a solid foundation for regional stability. Somaliland will also benefit from Israeli’s advanced know-how in the sectors of technology, agriculture and energy.

What the 26th June stands for and why Somalilanders celebrate?

The occasion of June 26th is not only for Somalilanders to celebrate Independence Day, but is about reflecting on the eight decades that Somaliland was under the British protectorate. It is a historical moment worth remembering and a testament to the fact that Somaliland was a country that was administratively and historically distinct from Somalia.

26th June is also an occasion to reflect on the nation’s journey towards how Somaliland gained its freedom from the protectorate of the United Kingdom. This day, June 26th symbolizes us of the people’s determination to achieve independence for Somaliland from the British protectorate system.

This anniversary also serves as a bridge to connect the different memories that Somaliland as a country went through, firstly independence on 26th June 1960, the union with Somalia on 1st July 1960, and the most important date, May 18th, which is the date Somaliland restored its independence and withdrew from the union with Somalia.

There is no doubt that the day of 26th June brings back to our memory all the political movements that aimed to liberate Somaliland from the British protectorate system. We can name movements like Dervish movement, SNS (Somaliland National Society), SNL (Somali National League), USP (United Somali Party), NUF (National United Front) and Hesbollah).

The movements we have mentioned stand as a major symbol of the struggle for the independence and freedom of Somaliland, which has lasted for 8 decades.

From a historical point of view, Somalilanders remember on this day the figures who were influential and led the struggle against the British protectorate regime, iconic figures such as Sayid Mohamed Abdulleh Hassan, who led Dervish fighters, Haji Farah Omaar and Sheikh Bashir and many other national heroes who cannot be mentioned in this brief text.

This 66 Anniversary is also provides the Somalilanders the opportunity to remember other heroes who fought for the country’s independence. These include religious leaders, business men, poets and the singers of the nation who themselves were leaders in the struggle for independence.

On this day, Somaliland people remember the institutions established before unification, such as the government led by the Prime minister of Somaliland (Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal) and the legislative assembly that consisted of 33 seats.

Despite Somaliland gained its independence on 26th June, it lost it five days later on July 1, 1960, when Somaliland merged with illegal union with Somalia. However, this day still stands as a symbol of the nation’s first independence, and its unique history is remembered by different generations at different times.

On this day, the people of Somaliland remember the difficult days of injustice and oppression the people of Somaliland faced under successive Somali governments during their unification with Somalia. What is particularly remembered on this day is the brutal regime of Siyad Barre, which resulted in the death of thousands and the destruction of all major cities.

This day is a day Somalilanders cannot forget the sacrifices made by the SNM movement to reclaim their hard earned sovereignty, which they sacrificed when they mistakenly went into a failed unification with Somalia on 1st of July 1960.

Finally, as Somaliland commemorates its 66th anniversary, there are challenges and opportunities. Since Israel granted diplomatic recognition to Somaliland, countries led by Somalia and Turkey have created a diplomatic war against Somaliland.

Somaliland views its relationship with Israel as a fundamental opportunity not only for Somaliland but also for the Horn of Africa. It is hoped that the relationship between the two countries will be a catalyst for economic development in the Horn of Africa. It is hoped that the relationship between the two countries will contribute significantly to the region’s stability and security.

In conclusion, Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is not controversial; it is a fact that needs to be accepted and praised. The people of Somaliland believe that other countries will soon recognise Somaliland. It is in the interest of the Horn of Africa and the region as a whole to accept Somaliland’s sovereignty. We all want to see neighbouring countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Eritrea trading freely and cooperating to lead to progress and a better life for the people of the region.

About the Author

Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)

Somaliland Activist

Email: jabdi35@yahoo.com

N.B

Some of the historical text in this article is referenced from other sources, including:

Somaliland Law:. http://www.somalilandlaw.com/state_of_somaliland_1960.htm:

Mark Bradbury: Becoming Somaliland (Catholic Institute for international Relations):

Ayan Ali: A history of Somaliland.

Gerard Prunier: The country that does not exist: A history of Somaliland: Somaliland: Africa’s longest de facto: Independent State:

Boobe Yusuf Duale: 60 sano ka dib xoriyadda: Sooyaalkii Xisbigii SNL ee 1960- kii:

Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Somaliland Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Independence)