Commemoration of Somaliland’s 65th Anniversary of Independence

26 June is a day of celebration that has been misappropriated

By Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)

Not so long ago, on the 18th May 2025, we celebrated the 34th anniversary of Somaliland’s reassertion of its sovereignty. This Thursday, on June 26th, 2025, we will joyfully commemorate the 65th anniversary of the end of the British rule of Somaliland, which governed our land for 76 years.

It is important that our youth understand the distinction between these two historic occasions. Both mark pivotal moments in our nation’s journey, each representing a different chapter in our story.

26th June 1960 remains etched in our collective memory—a day that shaped generations of Somalilanders in profound and personal ways. For our elders, it is a reminiscent of the sacrifices and struggles that led to independence. For all of us, it evokes the pride and hope that filled the hearts of Somalilanders on that momentous day.

26 June is a day of celebration that has been misappropriated by politicians in our neighboring country, Somalia, who mark the occasion with political motives—aiming to distort Somaliland’s history and mislead their unsuspecting younger generation.

To clarify the true significance of this day for Somaliland’s nationhood, I would like to mention the following points:

1. Somaliland’s identity as a nation traces back to the British Protectorate system, which lasted for nearly a century. Somaliland officially became a British Protectorate in 1884. For the Somaliland protectorate system to be effective, the British entered into agreements with traditional elders from various Somaliland regions where different clans lived. This kind of agreement between the British and Somaliland traditional elders is proof and evidence that Somaliland did not experience anything related to colonialism. Somaliland has a distinct history compared to other countries in Africa, most of which experienced a brutal system of colonial oppression.

2. This day symbolizes Somaliland’s unique historical identity as a British Protectorate. It also commemorates our administrative and social distinction from other Somali-inhabited regions in the Horn of Africa, the Northern Frontier District (NFD), Djibouti, and the Eastern part of Ethiopia.

3. Most importantly, this day represents the very foundation of Somaliland’s nationhood. It serves as a unifying moment for all Somalilanders – a reminder that our nation belongs equally to every citizen, regardless of regional origins.

4. During its time as a British Protectorate (1884-1960), Somaliland developed a distinct geopolitical identity under British administration. The territory maintained organized military forces, including the Somaliland Camel Corps and Somaliland Scouts, some of which served alongside British troops in both World Wars.

5. This day also commemorates Somaliland’s well-established governance structures during the protectorate era, which included:

A Somaliland passport system

An official currency

Local security forces are maintaining law and order

Other essential administrative institutions

Notably, Somaliland achieved independence with fully functional state institutions, including:

A parliament operating under its constitution

A functioning government led by Prime Minister Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal

A multi-party political system, evidenced by the February 1960 parliamentary elections contested by three parties: SNL (Somali National League), NUF (National United Front), and USP (United Somali Party)

6. On this day, the people of Somaliland honor the warriors and heroes who sacrificed their time and lives to ensure that Somaliland achieved full independence from the British Government on 26th June 1960. The heroes who fought for freedom include Sayid Mohamed Abdulla Hassan, who led the Dervish Movement, which led the struggle for 20 years, Sheikh Bashir, Farah Omar, and others who fought alongside them.

7. June 26th also serves to commemorate the political movements that challenged 76 years of British protectorate rule. These political groups included: SNS, SNL, NUF and USP. The people of Somaliland equally honor the collective effort of Somaliland’s civil society—traditional elders, religious leaders, poets, and artists—whose wisdom and cultural leadership were instrumental in achieving independence.

8. It is also a day to remember the delegation that travelled to London to negotiate with the British Empire on the day Somaliland would gain its independence from the UK. This delegation consisted of the first cabinet that Somaliland had before the ill-fated attempt of merging with Somalia, namely: Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal, Ali Garad Jama, Haji Ibrahim Nur, and Ahmed Haji Duale.

9. During the five days that Somaliland enjoyed the atmosphere of independence from the UK on June 26th, we also remember the congratulatory messages that Somaliland received from world leaders such as Queen Elizabeth, Christian A. Herter: Secretary of State (USA) and the 35 countries that formally recognized Somaliland, including: China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Israel, Libya and the Soviet Union.

10. The commemoration of this day also underscores a critical historical fact that the union between Somaliland and Somalia was never officially ratified and there was no act of union at all, a reality recognized by the international community. Somaliland’s merger with Somalia just five days after independence occurred without any binding constitutional framework, making it essentially an unlawful arrangement that persisted for 30 years.

Despite the many hopes and optimism that the people of Somaliland had in the pursuit of the Somaliweyn (Greater Somalia) dream and the attempted merger with Somalia on 1st of July 1960, it is now a fact that the people of Somaliland remember on this day 26 June in particular the suffering and problems they suffered during the 30 years they were illegally part of a merger with Somalia.

11. This day also reminds us of the position Somaliland is in today and the state of the country’s lack of formal recognition.

Although we reasserted our sovereignty again in 1991, Somaliland has yet to achieve official recognition from the international community. While the challenges we face are significant, they are matched by untapped opportunities that demand our attention.

Before I conclude, I would like to express my appreciation to all Somaliland friends from the international community for their continuous efforts in achieving Somaliland’s aspirations. With this 65th anniversary, I would like to express my special appreciation to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for their launch of a landmark report titled (Roadmap to recognition”, scheduled for June 26, 2025, at the House of Commons.

Conclusion

With a population of 6 million, at the same time celebrating the 65th anniversary, Somaliland people hope the international community will recognise and respect their right to self-determination. For a long time, Somaliland has been waiting for justice from the global community. Make no mistake, when Somalilanders express their feelings towards this issue, they emphasize with their voices that the struggle will continue even if it takes another 100 years to get justice.

The world is in a dangerous situation today, with the war in Ukraine, escalations between Iran and Israel, also the region where Somaliland is located is also not stable. The conflicts and instability in our neighboring countries, such as Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan, are also making the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East unstable. Taking into account of the uncertainty in the world, the Somaliland government, led by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, needs to prioritize:

Encouraging and maximizing opportunities for economic growth in Somaliland.

Continue to build on the case for recognition of Somaliland as an independent country with partners and allies globally.

Maintain security and safety for Somalilanders against external threats

Strengthening unity and cohesion among the Somaliland people.

I wish to conclude, strengthening the unity of the people of Somaliland, including the diaspora, is key to working together with collective responsibility to ensure that Somaliland achieves official recognition.

Abdirahman Abdillahi Jibril (Awliyo)

