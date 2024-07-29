Alun Michael's Letter of Support for Somaliland to UN General Secretary Boutros Boutros Ghali: A Call for Action

Alun Michael, the Cardiff Central MP, penned a poignant letter of support for the Somaliland government to UN General Secretary Boutros Boutros Ghali on May 7, 1992.

The urgency and gravity of the situation in Northern Somalia, labeled as “the Republic of Somaliland,” prompted him to address the critical need for international attention and action towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

The letter highlights the importance of recognizing the distinct entity of Somaliland and the necessity for prompt intervention to prevent potential conflict and further suffering.

Concerns and Proposals

Alun Michael’s letter underscored the pressing need for inclusive negotiations that encompassed the North [Somaliland] in discussions regarding Somalia’s governance.

Highlighting the relative peace that had prevailed in the region amid a backdrop of external aid limitations due to the absence of a functioning government, the MP emphasized the crucial role of the United Nations in assessing the security landscape and facilitating humanitarian efforts.

Call for UN Presence in Hargeisa

Central to the appeal was the plea for a permanent UN presence in Hargeisa, with John Drysdale proposed as an expert adviser to the UN representative.

This strategic move aimed to bolster conditions conducive to relief efforts and lay the groundwork for sustainable development, a vital precursor to the establishment of effective local governance.

Rejection of Interim Authorities

Alun Michael underscored the divergence between the aspirations of Northern Somalis and the purported authority of the Interim President in the South, cautioning against unilateral recognition that could precipitate internal strife reminiscent of past conflicts.

Legitimacy and Independence

The letter also delved into the legal distinctions between Somalia and Somaliland, tracing historical nuances that gave rise to divergent constitutional frameworks and a claim to independence by the northern region, which had been a former British colony.

Appeal for International Support

In a gesture of solidarity and partnership, the MP extended a hand of collaboration to the UN Secretary-General, seeking guidance, support, and alignment on the immediate steps proposed to address the crisis in Somalia, with an overarching goal of fostering peace and stability in the entire region.

Conclusion

From: Alun Michael JP, MP,

House of Commons

London SW1A 0AA

To: Mr. Boutros Boutros Ghali

U.N. Secretary-General

U.N. Plaza

New York, New York 10017

U.S.A.

7 May 1992

Dear Mr. Ghali,

I have corresponded with Mr. James Jonah regarding the situation in Northern Somalia, “the Republic of Somaliland.” As co-chairman of the British Parliamentary All-Party Group on Somalia, I wish to express our concerns about the current situation there and propose specific actions.

I have written to Mr. Jonah, who has visited Somalia recently, urging the inclusion of the north in any negotiations concerning the governance of Somalia. The North has experienced relative peace over the past year, but signs of rapid deterioration are emerging due to limited external aid and practical support in the absence of a functioning government in Somalia.

Urgent action is now required to prevent further deterioration and establish conditions for redevelopment. Aid organizations (NGOs) initially requested Mr. John Drysdale to assess the security situation in the North. However, they now believe it is crucial for the UN, with expert knowledge of Somalia, to conduct this assessment. There is a growing consensus that the first step towards progress is a permanent UN presence in Hargeisa, with John Drysdale as the expert adviser to your representative. This would facilitate NGOs in confidently providing immediate relief and humanitarian aid, a prerequisite for establishing effective governance in the North.

We urge you to promptly appoint an official UN representative in Hargeisa and commission Mr. John Drysdale as the expert adviser, given his rapport with local leaders, NGOs, and us.

It is important to note that the people in the North do not recognize the government of “Interim President” Ali Mahdi as legitimate. The factions in the South, currently at war, do not have the right to be acknowledged as the government.

While peace in the South is desired, there are concerns about potential developments. Firstly, there is apprehension that the government of Ali Mahdi (or any coalition leader in the South) might be internationally recognized without the involvement or recognition of Northern leaders. Subsequently, this could lead to Southern dominance over the North, potentially resulting in another devastating civil war.

Our All-Party Group on Somalia recently met with Mr. Hassan Essa Jama, Vice-President of the Republic of Somaliland, and his representatives in London and Paris. They emphasize that Somalia and Somaliland are legally distinct entities, each with its constitution due to the colonial history. They assert the right to reclaim the independence they briefly enjoyed post-British rule.

I have included a copy of Mr. John Drysdale’s address to the Royal Institute of International Affairs, outlining Somalia’s challenges and proposals for restoring order. I trust you will use your influence to address the unrest and suffering in Somalia. Any advice or support you can offer, along with the UN’s consideration of our suggestions, would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your assistance.

Yours sincerely,

Alun Michael