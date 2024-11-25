The Life and Legacy of Somaliland’s Late President, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Sillanyo”

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Sillanyo,” the late President of Somaliland, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and dedication to his people.

By Ibrahim Muse

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Sillanyo, a statesman and visionary leader, and the late President of Somaliland, passed away recently, leaving a profound legacy of resilience, dedication, and service to his people. Born in 1936 in Dheryaley, Togdheer region, he was the third of six children in a family that balanced nomadic traditions with urban influences.

His father was a successful merchant, and his paternal grandfather, Farah Sanweyne, was a renowned lawyer in Somaliland. Ahmed’s mother, Maryan Saleebaan Sanweyne, instilled in him the values of hard work and compassion. Though from a respected aristocratic family, Ahmed’s siblings did not receive formal education. Encouraged by his uncle, Ahmed pursued schooling, a decision that not only shaped his future but also played a pivotal role in the history of Somaliland.

Early Education and Academic Achievements

Between 1946 and 1960, he attended schools in Sheikh and Amoud, completing his secondary education with distinction. He then moved to the United Kingdom, where he pursued higher education. Sillanyo earned the General Certificate of Education (GCE) from the University of London and went on to obtain Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Economics from the University of Manchester. Notably, he was the first Somali to achieve a Master’s degree in Economics.

In 1968, Ahmed married Aamina Weris Sheikh Mohamed, a highly educated nurse. Together, they raised five children and cherished seven grandchildren.

Known as a power couple, Ahmed and Aamina embodied strong family values, with Aamina supporting him unwaveringly throughout his political career.

Political Career in the Former Somali Republic

Ahmed returned to Somalia determined to serve his people. He began his career with the Planning and Coordinating Board, later becoming Minister of Planning (1969-1973), Minister of Commerce (1973-1978), and Chairman of the National Economic Council (1978-1980).

During his tenure, he spearheaded numerous development projects, including the Berbera cement factory and the Burco-Berbera-Hargeisa road. However, his ambitious plans for modernization were often stifled by the repressive military regime of Siyad Barre.

Leadership in the Somali National Movement (SNM)

In 1982, disillusioned with Siyad Barre’s oppressive rule, Ahmed joined the Somali National Movement (SNM) in exile. He rose to become its leader, guiding the organization through years of resistance. Under his leadership and experience, he transformed the group into a formidable liberation force both politically and militarily.

Under his leadership, the SNM evolved into a formidable force, playing a central role in the eventual overthrow of Barre's oppressive government. He guided the SNM through a challenging period characterized by internal and external pressures, including attempts by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to influence the movement and fraught negotiations with the Barre regime. Despite these obstacles, Ahmed's steadfast dedication to the SNM's mission and the vision of Somaliland's independence never wavered.

Under his leadership, the SNM evolved into a formidable force, playing a central role in the eventual overthrow of Barre’s oppressive government. He guided the SNM through a challenging period characterized by internal and external pressures, including attempts by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to influence the movement and fraught negotiations with the Barre regime. Despite these obstacles, Ahmed’s steadfast dedication to the SNM’s mission and the vision of Somaliland’s independence never wavered.

Ahmed’s tenure as SNM leader is remembered for his exceptional courage, resilience, and determination to unify his people against the draconian policies of the military government. He became a symbol of hope and a rallying figure for the people of Somaliland, instrumental in their struggle for liberation. Sillanyo led the movement for six of its ten years of armed resistance, making him the longest-serving chairman in its history.

Despite his popularity and the confidence of the people in his leadership, In 1990, he made the extraordinary decision to step down voluntarily, initiating a democratic election to select new leadership for the SNM. He did not seek re-election, transferring the chairmanship to Abdirahman Ahmed Ali, another veteran of the movement. This act underscored his deep belief in democratic principles and his commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity.

During the conference to elect the new chairman, he delivered a historic and prophetic speech. He emphasized the urgency of liberating Somaliland and declared:

“Let us always remember that this conference is, or we pray to God, that it will be our last until the country is liberated. We can’t afford to sit around while our people are suffering under the military regime of Somalia.”

His message resonated powerfully and proved to be clairvoyant, as this conference indeed marked the last of its kind. Within six months, Somaliland was liberated from Somalia’s military occupation, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of its people.

Post-Liberation Contributions

After the liberation of Somaliland in 1991, the Somali National Movement (SNM), Ahmed and other SNM veterans swiftly prioritized reconciliation and peacebuilding among Somaliland’s diverse communities. A historic peace conference was convened in Berbera from February 15 to February 21, 1991, aimed at restoring trust and fostering unity. At this pivotal gathering, SNM leaders engaged with representatives from the Issa, Gadabursi, Dhulbahante, and Warsangeli clans. This dialogue was particularly critical, as many non-Isaaq communities had been associated with Siad Barre’s regime and implicated in the genocide committed against the Isaaq people during the genocide.

Ahmed and other SNM veterans played a central role in these discussions, ensuring that the movement refrained from seeking vengeance against communities aligned with the former regime. Instead, they emphasized forgiveness and reconciliation as the foundation for Somaliland’s future. With remarkable wisdom and vision, he guided efforts to promote understanding, laying the groundwork for peace and stability. His exceptional leadership during this period was instrumental in shaping Somaliland’s early reconstruction and peace-building initiatives, creating a template for coexistence and mutual respect.

In 1993, he transitioned from liberation leader to statesman. He was elected to the Somaliland Parliament, where he served until 1997. During this time, he also held key ministerial positions, including Minister of Finance and Minister of Planning, under President Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal’s administration. In these roles, Ahmed continued his lifelong dedication to public service, contributing to the nation’s governance and development.

In 2002, he took another transformative step in his lifelong commitment to serving the people of Somaliland and advancing its democratization process. He founded the opposition Kulmiye Party, serving as its chairman. The party quickly gained prominence as a platform for political reform and national unity. He ran for president in the 2003 Somaliland elections, challenging the incumbent, Dahir Riyale Kahin, and the ruling UDUB party.

Despite a fiercely contested race, he narrowly lost by a margin of just 80 votes. Demonstrating exemplary statesmanship, he gracefully accepted the results, even as many of his supporters and party members urged him to challenge the outcome. They argued that such a slim margin warranted further scrutiny, but he stood firm in his principles.

When asked by his supporters to dispute the results, he famously replied:

“Who do you want to win the election?”

They responded, “We want you!”

To this, he replied:

“You want me to reject the results and act violently, but I refuse to take a presidential seat stained with the blood of my people.”

This profound statement reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to peace, democracy, and the rule of law, setting a powerful example for future leaders in Somaliland and beyond.

In 2010, he once again contested the presidential elections. This time, he achieved a resounding victory, becoming the President of Somaliland with overwhelming public support. His presidency, spanning from 2010 to 2017, was a period of significant progress, marked by substantial achievements in infrastructure development, economic growth, and national unity.

Ahmed’s leadership during this era cemented his legacy as a visionary statesman and a tireless advocate for the well-being and prosperity of Somaliland.

Presidency (2010–2017)

Ahmed became President of Somaliland in 2010 after winning a decisive election. His presidency was characterized by political stability, economic growth, and infrastructure development.

Achievements of President Ahmed Sillanyo during his time in office (2010-2017):

National Infrastructure Development: The construction of the Erigavo Road(Sillanyo Road), is a significant project that previous Somali and Somaliland administrations had been unable to achieve. This road, which greatly improved connectivity, was completed during his presidency and remains a historical legacy of his leadership. Reorganization and Advancement of the National Armed Forces: The establishment of a structured and professional military force with a functioning government system in place. For the first time, the military was given ranks, a crucial step as prior to this, military personnel wore the same uniform with no distinctions between high-ranking and low-ranking officials. Monetary Unity: The unification of the national currency, replacing the old Somali shilling used in the eastern regions with Somaliland’s Somaliland Shilling. Government Offices Development: The construction and equipping of ministry offices and state institutions. Reconciliation Efforts: President Sillanyo facilitated the reunification of Somaliland’s factions, including disarming the SSC and Khatumo militias led by Xaglatoosiye and by the late Ali Khalif respectively. These steps signaled his desire for national unity and peaceful co-existence among the people of Somaliland. Education Advancements: Education was made more accessible, with a significant number of students receiving free education. Public Sector and Military Salary Increases: He oversaw a substantial increase in the salaries of government employees and the armed forces. International Agreements and Investments: President Sillanyo oversaw the signing of major international agreements, such as the DP World deal with the UAE, which expanded and modernized the Berbera Port and the Berbera Corridor. These projects attracted international attention and investment, with companies like Flydubai opening offices in Somaliland for the first time. National Budget Growth: During his tenure, the national budget grew dramatically from $40 million to $300 million, a remarkable achievement despite Somaliland’s lack of international recognition.

A Legacy of Peace and Progress

Ahmed dedicated over 60 years of his life to serving his people, leaving an indelible mark on Somaliland’s history. From his early days as a scholar to his leadership in the Somali National Movement (SNM) and his role in Somaliland’s independence, Sillanyo’s unwavering commitment to democracy, peace, and development shaped the nation’s modern identity.

His legacy extends beyond his achievements, as he mentored and inspired a generation of leaders who now serve across Somaliland’s government. His vision provided a blueprint for governance, unity, and progress that future generations will continue to build upon and cherish.

May Allah grant Ahmed Sillanyo eternal peace in paradise. His remarkable contributions and enduring legacy will forever live in the hearts and minds of Somalilanders and beyond.

About the Author

Ibrahim Muse is a political analyst and economist with a focus on politics, democracy, human rights, and diplomacy. He can be reached on Twitter (X): @IbraM2035