The recent death of Somaliland’s fourth president, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Sillanyo, has deeply saddened the Horn of Africa and the world. His funeral, held at Baqi Cemetery in Hargeisa, however, became a powerful testament to his enduring legacy, drawing the largest crowd ever seen at a state funeral. People from diverse backgrounds gathered to honor a leader who profoundly impacted Somaliland.

The overwhelming attendance at Ahmed Sillanyo’s funeral reflects the high regard in which he was held. Among the mourners were Somaliland’s current President Muse Bihi Abdi, parliamentary leaders, ministers, national party heads, delegates from countries such as the UK, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, traditional elders, religious scholars, and prominent business figures. This diverse turnout underscores the wide-reaching influence of President Sillanyo’s leadership and the respect he commanded.

Notable attendees included Haji Mohamed Saed Duale, Chairman of Dahabshiil Group, and CEO Abdirashid Duale, who conveyed heartfelt condolences to the late president’s family, stating, “May Allah grant him paradise,” capturing the nation’s collective mourning.

Sillanyo’s funeral was not only a farewell but also a celebration of his life and contributions. His visionary leadership and commitment to Somaliland have left a lasting impact, serving as a reminder that true leaders can inspire their people even in challenging times.

A significant delegation, including Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Adam Farah and the President of the Somali Regional State of Ethiopia, Mustafa Omer Cagjar, praised Sillanyo’s political stature in the Horn of Africa. Their presence highlighted the late president’s regional influence and the strong ties he cultivated between Somaliland and Ethiopia during his tenure.

Thousands of ordinary citizens also attended the funeral, illustrating how Sillanyo’s leadership resonated beyond political circles, touching the lives of many.

Born in 1936, Sillanyo had a distinguished career in public service, working at the Ministry of Planning and Coordination in Mogadishu from 1965 to 1969 during Somalia’s early civilian administration. He later served as the national Minister of Planning and Coordination, Minister of Commerce, and Chairman of the National Economic Board in the socialist government.

Despite being a member of Siyad Barre’s cabinet, Sillanyo gained support from both the government and opposition, leading to his chairmanship of the Somali National Movement (SNM) from 1984 to 1990, making him the group’s longest-serving chairman. From 1993 to 1997, he served as the House of Representatives and Minister of Finance, from 1997 to 1999, where he initiated fiscal reforms. He then held the position of Minister of Planning and Coordination until his resignation in 2001. In 2002, he established the current ruling party, Kulmiye, serving as its chairman and presidential candidate until 2010.

From 2010 to 2017, he was the Fourth President of the Republic of Somaliland. His presidency focused on infrastructure development, democratic governance, and fostering peaceful relations with neighboring countries while advocating for Somaliland’s international recognition.

As Somaliland copes with the loss of Ahmed Sillanyo, his funeral symbolizes the enduring strength of his legacy. Even in death, he united his people, transcending differences and divisions. The turnout at his funeral reflects the deep respect he earned, and his memory will continue to inspire future generations.

In conclusion, the funeral of President Ahmed Sillanyo was both a celebration of his life and a reflection of national grief. The emotional response from people across the Horn of Africa and beyond attests to his impactful leadership and lasting legacy. As Somaliland moves forward, Sillanyo’s memory will inspire its people, remaining a vital part of the nation’s history.