The complete editorial piece is as follows:

Felicitating Somaliland for Burgeoning Democracy

Translating its envisioned democratic vote into action, Somaliland has just conducted a free and fair election that was accentuated by all-out participation. The election was a hit, for it was not marred by to-dos.

Such a turn of events is not a windfall. It rather shows people-and-government’s chemistry for democracy and peace. To conduct a democratic election, there is a call for strong opposition parties that espouse a healthy outlook and respect for citizen’s and people’s decisions. Such parties do not show dissension when it comes to the nation’s stability, peace, and best ways forward. Partaking in an election and becoming ready to tap the outcome of the election on the back is a showcase of civilization. What unfolded in Somaliland is no other than this.

In a democratic election, parties and candidates do not only freely talk about their programs and outlooks but also take responsibility for whatever they say. In this respect, the people and government of Somaliland have discharged a lofty task. As such, Somaliland has continued tranquil as it was before the election.

Conducting a free and fair election presupposes bringing forth a vibrant electoral system. In this respect, Somaliland has proved successful. To carry out an election free from rigging that wins the approval of all the presence of a strong electoral board having committed and honest workers up to the grassroots is mandatory. The prevalence of a transparent system is also obligatory.

The people of Somaliland, who actively participated in the election, are ascribable to the gained achievement, for they have managed to demonstrate the presence of unity and consensus in diversity. In so doing, the people have agreed to work with the party that basked with the majority vote warranting the furtherance of peace.

The turn of events had proved heartening not only to Ethiopia but also to the people of the region. Had the election not been successful, the turmoil that could have cropped up would have had a domino effect on neighboring countries. Hence, a word of gratitude is due to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful and peaceful conclusion of the election. Provided the successful election, a rosy future is in store for the people of Somaliland who opted to mold their fate by themselves.

Based on common growth or a win-win approach, the Ethiopian government is ever-ready to work with the government that has seen a green light from its people to lead them in the direction they deem right.

The people of Somaliland have decided to determine their fate by casting voting cards in favor of those who hold the torch of democracy, peace, and development high. This is a huge task. Like the peaceful election conducted, accepting the outcome similarly is expected. Taking other opposition parties aboard, the elected government must see to the speedy stride of Somaliland on the path of growth.

As ever before, the incumbent is ready to cooperatively and harmoniously work with the elected government of Somaliland. It is displaying its readiness and willingness. It as well will press ahead with extending all due support to the newly elected government.

The word of felicitation the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended to the National Electoral Board of Somaliland is on the same wavelength.