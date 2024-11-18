The article “A Democracy Seeking Acceptance” discusses the democratic developments in Somaliland, an independent state in the Horn of Africa, which held a successful presidential election in November 2024. Despite its independence in 1991, Somaliland is not formally recognized by the United Nations or most countries.

A Democracy Seeking Acceptance

By Lawrence A. Frazin

Somaliland, a democracy in the Horn of Africa with a population of approximately 6,000,000, recently held a presidential election. The candidates expressed that their main goal was to have a free and fair process with all candidates accepting the outcome, which by all accounts they have succeeded. After an opposition win, both parties look forward to a smooth transition.

Geographically, Somaliland has access to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which are vital shipping routes and strategic in fighting terror and preventing piracy. They have their own constitution, currency, passports, and maintain an army and navy. Somaliland gained separation from Britain in 1960 and declared independence in 1991 from neighboring Somalia, without diplomatic acceptance from other countries.

Somaliland has an Indigenous population descended from the Issaq Muslim clan. In the late 1980s, there was a massacre of an estimated 200,000 people of the Issaq clan by the regime in Somalia. About 90% of the city of Hargeisa was destroyed and it became known as the Hargeisa Holocaust. This tragedy is not publicized and is without formal memorial recognition.

Somalilanders take their right to vote seriously. The election process uses state-of-the-art Iris recognition technology to verify voter identity and has a minimum voting age of 15. During the campaign, the different political parties hold rallies wearing the bright colors of their particular party. People stand in line peacefully waiting to vote while some camp out the night before to be first in line.

Others are seen slowly advancing, using various medical apparatus to get around so as not to miss the opportunity to vote. One image showed a man crawling on his knees to get into the polling place with fellow citizens assisting him. Others pictured people bringing food to voters who were waiting in line for long periods of time.

Somaliland is similar to Taiwan in the sense that neither has gained acceptance by the UN but operate as independent countries. They do not have formal diplomatic relations with each other, but they do host representatives in each other’s countries. Somaliland recently signed an agreement to allow Ethiopia coastal access to the landlocked country, which resulted in diplomatic recognition by Ethiopia.

Somaliland’s location, close to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, is important in the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the region. The United Arab Emirates recognizes Somaliland trains its security forces and is allied with Israel, which could influence the expansion of the Abraham Accords to include Somaliland. The UAE is already building a military base on the coast of Somaliland as well as creating economic development through port expansion. The Somaliland economy is primarily based on the exports of livestock and agriculture.

Israel, another democracy in the general geographic neighborhood, shares similarities and shared interests with Somaliland. They both have agriculture as an important driver of their economies and Israel’s expertise could assist Somaliland in developing more farming technology. Israel originally recognized Somaliland after their short-lived independence from Britain in 1960. The two countries currently do not have formal diplomatic relations.

With the recent elections in Somaliland and in the US, there have been increased discussions about seeking more recognition of Somaliland by the United States and some European and African nations. Due to the recent instability in the Middle East and other parts of the world, politicians in the U.S. are rethinking their policy toward Somalia and Somaliland and may consider a closer relationship and recognition of Somaliland.

The eventual aspiration of Somaliland would be admission as a member state in the UN. The United Nations needs as many democracies as possible in their international club. The world gets a little smaller every time a new democracy is formed and more economic opportunity is created. The acceptance of Somaliland by the international community would increase stability in the Middle East and the rest of the world.

About the Author

Lawrence A Frazin

Israel volunteer and retired pension consultant and course writer from Chicago