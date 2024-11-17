Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Sillanyo, A Legacy of Leadership, Liberation, and Nation-Building in Somaliland

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud ‘Sillanyo,’ a towering figure in Somaliland’s history, passed away on November 15, 2024, leaving behind a legacy defined by resilience, vision, and service.

From his early days in British Somaliland to leading a nation through its formative years, Sillanyo’s life was a story of dedication to his people and their aspirations. His achievements in governance, nation-building, and international diplomacy continue to resonate as a beacon of hope for Somalilanders and beyond.

Born in 1936 in Burao, Sillanyo’s roots were humble yet deeply connected to the pulse of Somaliland’s culture and traditions. Growing up in a family that combined the nomadic and merchant lifestyles, Sillanyo developed an early appreciation for both the rugged independence of the countryside and the dynamism of trade. He was the only one among his siblings to pursue formal education, a journey made possible by the encouragement of a caring uncle. His dedication to learning took him to prestigious institutions in Somaliland and later to the University of Manchester in England, where he earned a Master’s in Economics. This academic foundation shaped his worldview and became instrumental in his approach to governance.

Watch the biography of His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Siilaanyo,” Former President of the Republic of Somaliland, who passed away in Hargeisa on November 15, 2024. His remarkable legacy and lasting contributions continue to inspire discussions. May Allah grant him Jannah. pic.twitter.com/whGMwgKJYv — Abdirashid Ibrahim (@cabdirashed) November 16, 2024

After completing his studies, Sillanyo returned to Somalia, eager to contribute to the development of his homeland. In the 1960s and 1970s, he held key positions in the Somali government, including Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Minister of Commerce, and Chairman of the National Economic Board. During this period, he gained a reputation for his integrity and competence, steering clear of the corruption and authoritarian tendencies that plagued the administration of Mohamed Siad Barre. Sillanyo’s focus on planning and commerce reflected his belief that strong economic policies were essential for national development, a principle he carried with him throughout his career.

As the Siyad Barre regime grew increasingly repressive in the late 1970s, Sillanyo’s conscience drove him to join the opposition. In 1984, he became the chairman of the Somali National Movement (SNM), a position he held for six critical years. Under his leadership, the SNM galvanized support against the dictatorship, becoming a formidable force for change. Sillanyo’s tenure as leader saw the SNM launch daring offensives, including the legendary assaults on Burao and Hargeisa in 1988. These battles, though costly, demonstrated the determination of the Somaliland people to reclaim their freedom and sovereignty.

When Somaliland declared independence in 1991, following the collapse of the Somalia state, Sillanyo played a pivotal role in the nation-building process. He emerged as a key figure in the transition, advocating for peace, reconciliation, and the establishment of democratic institutions. Recognizing that Somaliland needed a stable political framework, he dedicated himself to fostering dialogue among various clans and political factions. His efforts contributed significantly to Somaliland’s reputation as a peaceful and democratic entity in a region often marked by turmoil.

In 2002, Sillanyo founded the Kulmiye Party, reflecting his commitment to a united and progressive Somaliland. Kulmiye, which means “peace, unity, and development,” encapsulated his vision for the nation. As its leader, Sillanyo worked tirelessly to promote policies that would uplift the lives of Somalilanders, emphasizing the importance of economic development, education, and healthcare. His leadership transformed Kulmiye into a powerful political force, ultimately leading to his election as Somaliland’s fourth president in 2010.

Sillanyo’s presidency marked a turning point in Somaliland’s history. One of his earliest and most notable achievements was his focus on political inclusivity and reform. He believed that Somaliland’s strength lay in its ability to accommodate diverse perspectives and ensure that every citizen had a voice in governance. His administration passed laws to encourage the formation of political parties, paving the way for greater political engagement and pluralism. These reforms underscored his belief in democracy as the foundation of Somaliland’s future.

Economic development was another cornerstone of Sillanyo’s presidency. Recognizing the strategic importance of the Port of Berbera, he spearheaded an agreement with DP World to modernize the port and develop it into a regional trade hub. This initiative aimed to boost Somaliland’s economy, create jobs, and attract foreign investment. Sillanyo frequently spoke about the transformative potential of the port, envisioning it as a gateway to prosperity for the nation.

Sillanyo also took significant steps to modernize Somaliland’s armed forces. He introduced a formal ranking system, which professionalized the military and enhanced its capacity to safeguard the nation’s security. This move reflected his commitment to ensuring that Somaliland remained stable and resilient in a volatile region. Under his leadership, the armed forces became a symbol of national pride and unity.

Saddened to learn of the passing today of H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo,” 4th President of #Somaliland & onetime Chairman of the SNM, which led its liberation struggle. Condolences to his family and to the Gov’t & people of Somaliland. “To God belongs what He has taken…” pic.twitter.com/C2l6HsfkZl — Dr. J. Peter Pham 🇺🇲 (@DrJPPham) November 16, 2024

On the international front, Sillanyo was an indefatigable advocate for Somaliland’s recognition. He traveled extensively, meeting with world leaders and making the case for Somaliland’s sovereignty. Sillanyo argued that Somaliland’s stability, democratic governance, and commitment to peace made it a deserving candidate for international recognition. His efforts elevated Somaliland’s profile on the global stage, earning the admiration of allies and the attention of policymakers.

Despite his many accomplishments, Sillanyo remained deeply connected to his people. He was known for his humility and willingness to listen, often engaging directly with citizens to understand their concerns. His belief in service was encapsulated in his statement, “A leader’s duty is to serve the people with integrity, to listen to their needs, and to guide them toward a future of prosperity and dignity.” These words were not merely aspirational but a reflection of how he governed.

Sillanyo’s warmth and dedication earned him the love and respect of Somalilanders from all walks of life. Whether addressing a crowd of thousands or speaking with individuals in small villages, he conveyed a sense of genuine care and concern. His leadership style was one of inclusivity, emphasizing that Somaliland’s success depended on the contributions and unity of all its people.

After stepping down in 2017, Sillanyo remained a revered elder statesman, offering counsel and serving as a moral compass for the nation. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy endures in the democratic institutions he nurtured, the economic initiatives he championed, and the hope he instilled in the hearts of Somalilanders—and Somalians before that.

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud ‘Sillanyo’ will be remembered not just as a president but as a father of the nation, a symbol of resilience, and a voice for justice and progress. His life’s work is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and compassion in shaping a brighter future. As Somaliland moves forward, it carries with it the indelible mark of Sillanyo’s leadership, a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide the nation for generations to come.

SaxafiMedia adds its humble, most sorrowful condolences to the flood of sorrow pouring in from all over the world to Amina Weris, his lifelong spouse, children, friends, relatives, and the Somaliland nation.