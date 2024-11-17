The Press Conduct Oversight Committee of Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has urged all media outlets to maintain the integrity of the electoral process until the official results are announced.

The committee emphasized that journalists and media organizations should avoid sharing unofficial or fabricated election results not formally released by the NEC.

In an official statement, the committee also advised the public in Somaliland to approach unverified reports with caution. It cautioned against the spread of false rumors and misleading news, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and truth for a peaceful and credible election process.

The committee commended responsible media outlets for their professionalism during this critical period, recognizing their efforts in covering the elections, verifying voter turnout figures, and upholding journalistic standards of truth and impartiality.

By praising the media for their integrity and diligence, the committee highlighted their essential role in promoting transparency and trust in the electoral process.

“We thank all who have contributed to the integrity of these elections and trust that our collective commitment to fairness and accuracy will guide us through this pivotal moment for our nation,” concluded Shadia Mohamed Rooble, Chairperson of the Committee.