Somaliland NEC Establishes Media Ethics Committee Ahead of Elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has taken a significant step to ensure fair election coverage by establishing a Media Ethics Monitoring Committee.

Appointed on November 4th and officially announced today, the committee consists of distinguished media professionals and academic experts responsible for overseeing media conduct from the pre-election period to the announcement of final results.

This initiative aims to uphold journalistic integrity and professional standards across state-owned and independent media during the sensitive campaign period. The committee will monitor coverage of all national parties and political associations to ensure balanced reporting and adherence to media guidelines.

The new committee will collaborate with two existing oversight bodies: the Committee for Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring (CEREM) and the Committee for Monitoring the Code of Conduct and Ethics of the Media (CMCCEM). This three-tiered approach aims to maintain electoral integrity and mitigate potential media-related conflicts.

Key responsibilities include monitoring compliance with the media code of ethics, evaluating fairness in campaign coverage, reviewing political advertising content, investigating complaints of media bias, ensuring equitable media access for all political entities, and combating misinformation and hate speech during the electoral process.

The committee’s formation follows a binding agreement between the Electoral Commission and various media outlets and social media influencers, committing to strict ethical guidelines throughout the election period. This agreement underpins the effort to maintain professional standards and responsible journalism.

The timing of this initiative is crucial as Somaliland approaches a pivotal election that could significantly impact its democratic development and international recognition efforts. The Electoral Commission aims to promote fair, transparent, and peaceful elections by enhancing media oversight.

The appointment was signed by the 7th Electoral Commission Chairman, Musa Hassan Yussuf.