The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has made significant progress in the aftermath of the recent elections, completing the vote counting process in four regions.

Officials have confirmed that tabulation is finalized for Sanaag, Sool, Sahel, and Awdal, demonstrating a crucial step forward in the electoral process.

In an official update, Commissioner Fadumo Ismail Abdi, overseeing the Sanaag region, arrived on Sunday at Egal Airport in Hargeisa, carrying the presidential and national party election results for her region.

She was greeted by NEC Chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf, who underscored the collaborative effort behind the successful tabulation.

NEC Completes Vote Counting in Four Regions of SomalilandLikewise, Commissioner Hussein Abi Badhani of Awdal has returned to Hargeisa, confirming the completion of vote counting in his region. Additionally, the NEC has finalized the counting process for the Sahel region, further advancing toward the national announcement.

While these milestones mark significant achievements, NEC officials report that the vote counting process is still underway in Somaliland’s most populous regions, Maroodijeh and Togdheer.

The complexity and scale of these areas have required additional time to ensure meticulous counting and verification.

NEC Completes Vote Counting in Four Regions of Somaliland
Commissioner Hussein Badhani talks to MM TV’s Mohamed Ilig

According to the NEC, results from these two regions are expected within 48 hours.

Looking ahead, the commission has announced plans to release the full national election results on November 21, 2024, following final verification and compilation.

The successful conclusion of counting in the initial four regions reflects Somaliland’s commitment to a transparent and accurate electoral process. As the NEC works diligently to finalize the results, anticipation grows for the comprehensive outcome that will shape the nation’s political landscape.

