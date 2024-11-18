The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has made significant progress in the aftermath of the recent elections, completing the vote counting process in four regions.

Officials have confirmed that tabulation is finalized for Sanaag, Sool, Sahel, and Awdal, demonstrating a crucial step forward in the electoral process.

In an official update, Commissioner Fadumo Ismail Abdi, overseeing the Sanaag region, arrived on Sunday at Egal Airport in Hargeisa, carrying the presidential and national party election results for her region.

📢 Breaking News: The Somaliland NEC has completed the counting of votes for the Presidential and Party Elections in the Saaxil region. Commissioner Ibrahim Macalin confirmed that the process was concluded peacefully. 🗳️ #SomalilandElections2024 #Transparency pic.twitter.com/PLm9jpnMO4 — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) November 17, 2024

She was greeted by NEC Chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf, who underscored the collaborative effort behind the successful tabulation.

Likewise, Commissioner Hussein Abi Badhani of Awdal has returned to Hargeisa, confirming the completion of vote counting in his region. Additionally, the NEC has finalized the counting process for the Sahel region, further advancing toward the national announcement.

📢 Breaking News: Commissioner Hussein Abdi Ali (@badhaani ) has just arrived at the NEC headquarters in Hargeisa, announcing the completion of vote counting and election results for the Awdal region. 🗳️ #SomalilandElections2024 #Transparency pic.twitter.com/xMaii0fmaQ — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) November 17, 2024

While these milestones mark significant achievements, NEC officials report that the vote counting process is still underway in Somaliland’s most populous regions, Maroodijeh and Togdheer.

The complexity and scale of these areas have required additional time to ensure meticulous counting and verification.

According to the NEC, results from these two regions are expected within 48 hours.

Looking ahead, the commission has announced plans to release the full national election results on November 21, 2024, following final verification and compilation.

Somaliland NEC Chairman @SLNECChairman warmly received Commissioner Fadumo I. Abdi at Egal Airport today. She delivered the official results of the Presidential & Party Elections from the Sanaag region, marking a significant step in the electoral process. #SomalilandElections2024 pic.twitter.com/tcLs2lLAPt — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) November 17, 2024

The successful conclusion of counting in the initial four regions reflects Somaliland’s commitment to a transparent and accurate electoral process. As the NEC works diligently to finalize the results, anticipation grows for the comprehensive outcome that will shape the nation’s political landscape.