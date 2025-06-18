The article “Somaliland President Ends Speculation over Delays Ahead of Upcoming Elections” discusses Somaliland’s upcoming elections in May 2026 and President Abdirahman Irro’s commitment to holding them on time, addressing the country’s history of electoral delays.

Somaliland President Ends Speculation over Delays Ahead of Upcoming Elections

By Fathi Jama

As Somaliland moves closer to its fourth local council and third House of Representatives elections. Since unilaterally reclaiming its independence from Somalia in 1991, scheduled for May 2026, the political landscape is once again under the spotlight.

Historically, electoral delays have been a recurring challenge, often sparking public concern and political disputes. Against this backdrop, President Abdirahman Irro has made a firm and repeated commitment to ensuring that both the upcoming elections and the conclusion of his presidential term occur without delay. His assurances mark a significant step toward strengthening democratic governance and public confidence in Somaliland’s electoral process.

Why Electoral Delays?

One of the most pressing challenges to Somaliland’s political disputes has been the recurring delays in electoral timelines—often resulting in contentious term extensions. From former President Riyale to the Muse Bihi administration, presidential terms have been extended by at least two years, frequently triggering political crises and civil protests. A particularly notable instance was in 2022, when the House of Elders (Guurti), invoked Article 83(5) of the Constitution and granted a two year extension of the presidential term.

This article permits the Guurti to extend the mandates of the president and vice president when security concerns make it impossible to hold timely elections. While intended as a safeguard for national stability, the repeated unnecessary use of this provision has raised concerns about democratic backsliding and has intensified public frustration.

In a significant departure from this pattern, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi “Irro” has publicly affirmed that his term will not be extended and that presidential elections will be held as scheduled. Additionally, the mandates of both the House of Representatives and the Local Council are set to expire in May 2026. This firm stance represents a critical commitment to democratic governance and a decisive effort to maintain public trust. President Irro’s pledge marks a pivotal moment in the country’s democratic trajectory—signaling the potential end of a cycle of election postponements.

The Constitution and Electoral Process in Somaliland

The constitution of Somaliland mandates that a presidential election be held every five years to elect a new President and Vice President. Citizens vote directly for both offices, with the winner determined by the candidate or party receiving the highest number of votes, following a “First Past the Post” system. There is no requirement for an absolute majority (50%) to win the election.

Since adopting the constitution in 2001, Somaliland has steadily advanced its commitments to democratic governance through the establishment of an electoral system anchored in citizen participation and political accountability. Despite lacking international recognition and operating without significant foreign assistance, Somaliland has built a functioning democratic framework that has become central to its political identity and stability.

One of the most significant milestones in Somaliland’s democratic journey occurred in 2010, when the incumbent president Dahir Riyale peacefully transferred power after losing the election to the opposition Kulmiye Party, led by Ahmed Mohamed “Silanyo”. This peaceful transition of leadership was widely lauded and cemented Somaliland’s reputation as a stable, democratic outlier in the Horn of Africa.

Since 1991 independence, nine elections have been held, covering the referendum of the constitution, local council elections, parliament (House of Representatives), and the presidency. One of the most historic was the presidential and party association elections held on November 13, 2024, in which Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi “Irro”, the opposition candidate of Waddani Party, secured a decisive victory with 64% of the vote, defeating incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party.

Remarkably, the incumbent president and his party accepted the election outcome and publicly congratulated the new president––an act that reflects Somaliland’s deepening democratic ethos. As a result, the international observers commented on its reputation as a democratic society, particularly in a region often characterized by disputed and unfair elections.

The Electoral Commission

The electoral system operates within a democratic framework, with the National Electoral Commission (NEC) tasked with organizing and overseeing elections. The NEC is composed of seven members, including a Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson. Two members are elected by the House of Elders (Guurti), two are selected by opposition parties, and the remaining three are appointed by the president, subject to approval by the House of Representatives (The Lower House).

Somaliland’s electoral process follows the Constitution and associated legal frameworks. Article 9 (2) of the constitution mandates a multiparty system, with only three official political parties eligible to participate in the presidential elections. In 2020, the House of Representatives ratified the Elections and Voter Registration Consolidated Law No 91/2020 (Xeerka Doorashooyinka & Diwaan-gelinta Cod-bixiyeyaasha), which governs the conduct of elections and voter registration.

In the 2024 Presidential and Party Association elections, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) implemented the Biometric Voter System (BVVS), which uses advanced iris recognition technology. This system was first introduced during the 2021 Parliamentary (House of Representatives) and Local council elections, where over one million voters were registered. It marked the first time that iris recognition was used to create a credible voter registry in Somaliland, helping to eliminate duplicate names and ensure a more transparent and secure electoral process.

Fathi Jama is a writer with a Masters in Political Science and International Relations. His work focuses on the politics of the Horn of Africa and Somaliland. He can be reached on his Twitter/X.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.