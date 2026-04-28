Somaliland’s House of Elders has extended parliamentary terms by 27 months, defying electoral commission guidance and raising concerns over democracy and transparency

HARGEISA — A decision by Somaliland’s upper chamber to extend parliamentary and local council mandates by more than two years has triggered a widening political debate, with electoral authorities and policy groups warning the move could test the country’s democratic reputation.

The House of Elders, known as the Guurti, approved a 27-month extension on Tuesday following closed-door deliberations, prolonging the terms of the House of Representatives and local councils beyond their scheduled expiration on July 7, 2026.

Of 82 members, 72 attended the session and 71 voted in favor.

“The House has carefully reviewed the legal and electoral circumstances and resolved to extend the mandates for a period of 27 months,” the chamber said in its official resolution, citing delays in election preparations and the need for “credible and coordinated” polls.

Electoral authorities urged shorter timeline

The decision diverges from recommendations by the National Electoral Commission, which had indicated that elections could be organized within a shorter timeframe.

At a key meeting on April 22, the commission presented its technical assessment to a special Guurti committee, outlining logistical requirements and its readiness to oversee elections.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the commission emphasized that a significantly shorter preparation period — roughly 10 months — would be sufficient if supported by timely political decisions and resources.

“The commission provided clear guidance on what is technically feasible,” said an electoral official. “The question now is whether political timelines align with that technical reality.”

Advisory group warns of risks

The Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group issued a sharply worded statement urging lawmakers to adhere to the electoral commission’s timeline and avoid prolonged delays.

“We are currently at a historic moment that will determine the democratic future of Somaliland,” the group said, warning that “a two-year extension without a clear technical justification poses a serious threat to the existence and international reputation of our nation.”

The advisory emphasized Somaliland’s longstanding democratic record, noting that international assessments — including those by Freedom House — have ranked it among the more open political systems in East Africa.

“Our democratic reputation is the most valuable asset through which we progress internationally,” the group said. “If an unnecessary extension is implemented, we risk losing this standing.”

Institutional and constitutional concerns

Under Somaliland’s constitutional framework, extending the lower house automatically prolongs the mandate of the Guurti itself — potentially by up to 39 months — raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

Critics argue that the arrangement undermines accountability by allowing unelected extensions of political mandates.

Guleid Ahmed Jama, director of the Centre for Rule of Law and Good Governance, said the decision could weaken democratic norms.

“Term extensions undermine Somaliland’s democratic credentials and challenge the constitutional principle of government by the people,” he said. “It creates a clear conflict of interest.”

Jama also called on President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to intervene, citing public dissatisfaction.

“The president pledged he would not oversee a term extension,” he said. “The public expects action.”

Transparency and public reaction

The Guurti session took place with restricted media access, with independent journalists barred from attending — a move that has fueled criticism from civil society groups.

“Transparency is essential in moments like this,” said a regional governance analyst. “Decisions of this magnitude require public scrutiny.”

Public reaction has been mixed. While some lawmakers defended the extension as necessary to avoid rushed elections — with one legislator saying “credibility is more important than speed” — many citizens have expressed concern over the length of the delay.

“This risks eroding trust in institutions,” said a lecturer in Hargeisa. “People want elections, not delays.”

A pivotal test

Since restoring its statehood in 1991, Somaliland has built a reputation for relative stability and periodic elections in a volatile region. However, repeated delays in recent years have increasingly tested confidence in its electoral system.

Analysts say the current dispute could shape not only the timing of future elections but also Somaliland’s broader international standing.

“The world is watching closely,” the advisory group warned. “Any extension beyond the technical recommendation will be viewed as political manipulation.”

For now, the government has yet to issue a detailed response to the final decision. But with pressure mounting from electoral authorities, civil society and the public, Somaliland faces a critical test of whether it can balance political realities with the democratic standards it has long sought to uphold.