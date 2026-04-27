Somaliland President Condemns White House Dinner Shooting, Voices Support for Trump

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi condemned the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, expressing solidarity with the U.S. and support for Donald Trump

HARGEISA — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi on Sunday condemned the recent shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, expressing solidarity with the United States and support for President Donald Trump after what authorities described as an attempted attack.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the attempted attack on U.S. President Donald Trump,” Abdullahi said in a statement posted on social media. “I am relieved that the President, the Vice President, the First Lady, and all others are safe.”

The April 25 incident unfolded at the annual event in Washington, D.C., where a suspect allegedly attempted to breach security near the venue, prompting a rapid evacuation of officials and guests. No fatalities were reported, though a Secret Service agent was injured and later recovered.

I am deeply shocked and saddened by the attempted attack on U.S. President Donald Trump. I am relieved that @POTUS the President, the Vice President, the First Lady, and all others are safe. Somaliland unequivocally rejects all forms of political violence, there is no place for… — Cabdiraxmaan Cirro (@Abdirahmanirro) April 26, 2026

“No place for political violence”

In his statement, Abdullahi emphasized Somaliland’s opposition to political violence and framed the response as consistent with the territory’s democratic positioning.

“Somaliland unequivocally rejects all forms of political violence. There is no place for it in a democracy,” he said. “We stand firmly with the United States.”

The remarks align with Somaliland’s broader diplomatic messaging, which has increasingly highlighted shared democratic values and security cooperation in its engagement with international partners.

Expanding ties with Washington

Although the United States has not formally recognized Somaliland, engagement has expanded in recent years, particularly in areas such as counterterrorism and maritime security along the Gulf of Aden.

Analysts say the president’s statement reflects Somaliland’s effort to position itself as a reliable partner in a strategically important region.

“Somaliland consistently frames its outreach around stability, democratic governance and security cooperation,” said a Horn of Africa policy analyst. “Statements like this reinforce that narrative.”

The territory’s location near major shipping lanes linking the Red Sea and Indian Ocean has drawn increasing attention from global powers seeking to secure trade routes and counter regional threats.

A pattern of diplomatic signaling

Abdullahi’s response follows a series of diplomatic signals from Somaliland aimed at strengthening ties with Western partners. Officials have emphasized cooperation on counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts, as well as economic engagement.

“Somaliland continues to present itself as a stable and strategic ally in a volatile region,” the analyst added.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident — one of several recent security threats involving U.S. political figures — has also renewed global attention on political violence and security vulnerabilities in high-profile settings.

For Somaliland, the response underscores its effort to align publicly with democratic norms and international partners, even as it continues to seek broader diplomatic recognition.