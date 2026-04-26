Trump Escorted From White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Shooting Scare; No Injuries Reported

President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a reported shooting outside the Washington Hilton. No serious injuries were reported as authorities secured the scene

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after a reported shooting outside the ballroom prompted a sweeping security response, according to law enforcement officials and witnesses.

Authorities said Trump was not injured in the incident, which unfolded at the Washington Hilton as hundreds of journalists, government officials and invited guests gathered for the high-profile event. A law enforcement official said a shooter opened fire outside the venue, though details about the suspect and motive were not immediately clear.

A police officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover, officials said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Inside the ballroom, confusion quickly turned to alarm as Secret Service agents moved to secure the president. Witnesses described hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots, followed by shouts urging attendees to take cover.

Trump, who had just appeared on stage, was escorted away by agents after briefly stumbling. Guests ducked under tables as security personnel flooded the room. Within minutes, the event was halted and attendees were evacuated.

“We will do this again,” said Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, as staff began dismantling the event setup.

Heavy security response

Law enforcement agencies, including the United States Secret Service, quickly secured the hotel and surrounding area. National Guard personnel took positions inside the building while helicopters circled overhead.

Authorities restricted movement in and out of the hotel as they assessed the situation. The incident highlighted longstanding security concerns tied to the event’s location, where public access areas of the hotel typically remain open even during the dinner.

In a video posted shortly after the incident, Jeanine Pirro said she had been evacuated from the ballroom following the sound of gunfire and confirmed that law enforcement had taken control of the building. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and police leadership were en route, she said.

Event underscored tensions

The disruption came during a politically charged edition of the annual dinner, which has long served as a rare moment of informal interaction between the press and the presidency.

Trump’s appearance marked a notable departure from his past approach. He largely skipped the event during his first term and early in his second, reflecting his often adversarial relationship with the media.

The gathering had already drawn scrutiny amid heightened tensions between the administration and major news organizations. In recent months, disputes involving outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press have underscored the strain.

Ahead of the dinner, hundreds of retired journalists signed a petition urging the correspondents’ association to take a stronger stance in defense of press freedom.

Despite the tensions, the event proceeded with its traditional mix of political leadership, media figures and entertainment. Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among the senior officials in attendance.

Uncertain aftermath

By late Saturday, investigators were still working to piece together the sequence of events outside the ballroom. Officials have not released information about a suspect or confirmed whether anyone has been taken into custody.

The dinner, one of Washington’s most prominent annual events, was formally canceled and is expected to be rescheduled at a later date.