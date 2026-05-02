Trump Targets Ilhan Omar and Somalia in Florida Speech on Fraud and Immigration Policy

President Donald Trump delivers a forceful Florida speech criticizing Ilhan Omar and Somalia while outlining a crackdown on Medicare and Medicaid fraud and reinforcing his immigration agenda

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Donald Trump delivered a combative and wide-ranging speech in Florida on Friday, sharply criticizing Ilhan Omar while linking his remarks to a broader campaign against fraud in federal entitlement programs.

Addressing supporters at an event focused on economic policy and Social Security, Trump said his administration had intensified enforcement efforts targeting fraud in Medicare and Medicaid, describing the initiative as a central pillar of his agenda.

“To further stop Medicare and Medicaid from being looted by criminals and thugs, we’ve launched a war on fraud,” Trump said. “We’re all over Minnesota, California — all over the place. They’re taking down hundreds and hundreds and even thousands of people a week and a day.”

The president then pivoted to immigration and international comparisons, invoking Somalia in stark terms.

“Somalia — it’s a beautiful place. It’s got no government, no military, no anything,” Trump said. “It’s got one thing that’s really strong: crime. It’s got a lot of crime. They have no police. All they do is run around shooting each other. It’s filthy, dirty, disgusting. It’s a horrible place.”

Trump went on to single out Omar, a Somali-born U.S. lawmaker, questioning her role in American politics and her public positions.

“And then she comes here from Somalia and she tells us how to run the United States of America,” he said. “She says, ‘The Constitution gives me certain rights.’ I demand that I be given these rights. Get the hell out. What a phony.”

In the same remarks, Trump repeated claims about Omar’s personal life and finances, saying: “I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal. although, it’s a lovely couple, actually, but it’s a little bit on the illegal side. ‘Darling, I love you very much.’ ‘Goodnight, brother. Let’s go to bed’ — isn’t she despicable?” while adding that he had “nothing to do” with any potential investigation.

He also referenced her financial disclosures, stating: “Did you see last month she accidentally checked the wrong box and said she was worth $38 million? And then all of a sudden she was worth less than $80,000. She said it was an accounting error. It was not a very good accountant, was it? No.””

The president framed his comments within a broader argument about governance and public spending, asserting that fraud within federal programs was widespread and required aggressive intervention.

“The whole thing is a scam,” Trump said. “And we ought to get those people the hell out of our country to get better care to our seniors much more quickly.”

The speech underscores Trump’s continued emphasis on immigration, enforcement and fiscal oversight as defining themes of his political message, delivered in a style that blends policy argument with sharp personal critique.

Omar responded on social media platform X, dismissing Trump’s statements as deflection. “This unhinged rant would solicit anger if it wasn’t coming from a criminal,” she wrote, referencing Trump’s legal controversies.

Critics argue that Trump’s language — particularly references to “those people” — risks reinforcing negative stereotypes about immigrants and Muslim communities, while supporters say his blunt rhetoric reflects broader frustrations over immigration and governance.