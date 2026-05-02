An analysis of President Abdirahman Irro’s leadership in Somaliland, examining allegations of nepotism, policy contradictions, social media-driven governance, and declining public trust amid growing political instability

By Harir Yasin

Introduction

When President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” assumed office, Somalilanders anticipated a new era of leadership. His rise was framed as a moment of renewal, a chance to strengthen democratic institutions and restore confidence in governance.

Yet, as his tenure has unfolded, the reality has been starkly different. Instead of reform and stability, his administration has become synonymous with nepotism, contradictory decisions, deadly mismanagement, and an alarming reliance on social media trolls to dictate policy.

These failures have not only weakened the credibility of the government but have also eroded the fragile trust between the people and their leaders. The promise of a presidency that would consolidate Somaliland’s democratic aspirations has given way to a legacy of disillusionment, instability, and fading national pride.

Nepotism and Institutional Decay

Nepotism has emerged as one of the most corrosive features of Irro’s administration. Rather than appointing officials based on merit, competence, or experience, key positions have been filled through personal loyalty and family connections. This practice has sidelined capable professionals, undermined institutional integrity, and created a perception that public office is reserved for a narrow circle of insiders.

In a country striving to build democratic institutions, nepotism represents a betrayal of those aspirations. It replaces accountability with favoritism, weakens the structures meant to safeguard governance, and fosters resentment among citizens who see opportunities monopolized by a privileged few.

Over time, this favoritism hollows out institutions, leaving them unable to function effectively or serve the public interest. Ministries become extensions of personal networks rather than engines of policy, and the state itself begins to lose its capacity to act with authority or credibility.

The damage is not only immediate but long‑term, as the culture of nepotism discourages young professionals, erodes public morale, and entrenches corruption.

Social Media Trolls as Policy Drivers

Equally troubling is the administration’s dependence on social media as a substitute for genuine policymaking. Instead of relying on expert analysis, parliamentary debate, or institutional processes, officials appear to take cues from online trends, often driven by trolls and partisan influencers.

Decisions are made reactively, shaped by the noise of digital platforms rather than the needs of the people. This dynamic has blurred the line between governance and populism, leaving Somaliland vulnerable to manipulation and short‑term thinking.

Citizens increasingly perceive their leaders as more concerned with appeasing online narratives than fulfilling their constitutional duties. The spectacle of ministers and advisors responding to hashtags and viral posts has become emblematic of a government that confuses digital chatter with legitimate policy direction. In practice, this reliance on social media undermines the seriousness of governance, reducing it to a performance for the online audience.

Policies are announced without preparation, reversed under pressure, and reshaped according to the shifting winds of digital opinion. The result is a government that appears indecisive, reactive, and incapable of long‑term planning.

Contradictory Decisions and Policy Failures

The government’s inability to maintain consistency has been evident in several high‑profile missteps. The handling of fuel prices is a striking example. Officials announced fixed rates, only to reverse the decision the very next day. Such abrupt changes highlight a lack of foresight and regulatory capacity, leaving citizens confused and businesses destabilized.

The economic consequences of these contradictions are severe: traders cannot plan, households cannot budget, and investors lose confidence in the stability of the market. Similarly, the controversy surrounding the book event in Zeila exposed deep fractures within the administration.

Two contradictory orders were issued regarding the event, sparking confusion and ultimately leading to the resignation of the Minister of Information. This episode underscored the government’s inability to present a unified stance, further damaging its credibility and reinforcing the perception of a leadership adrift.

These contradictions reveal a government that cannot regulate its own decisions, undermining both domestic confidence and international credibility. In the eyes of the public, such failures are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of incompetence.

Constitutional Failures and Ministerial Vacancies

The resignation of the Information Minister revealed another troubling dimension: the president’s failure to fulfill constitutional obligations. Somaliland’s constitution stipulates that vacant ministerial positions must be filled within 90 days. Yet, more than four months passed without a replacement. This neglect not only violated constitutional requirements but also signaled a disregard for institutional integrity.

For a nation striving to project itself as a functioning democracy, such lapses are profoundly damaging. They suggest a government unwilling or unable to meet even the most basic standards of governance. The failure to respect constitutional timelines undermines the credibility of the state and raises serious questions about the president’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

In practice, the vacancy left critical responsibilities unattended, weakening the ministry’s ability to function and leaving citizens without leadership in a vital sector. The constitutional breach is not merely a technicality; it is a symbol of how governance has been allowed to drift, with laws ignored and institutions weakened.

The Borama Riots: A Collapse of Rule of Law

Perhaps the most alarming episode of Irro’s presidency was the outbreak of riots in Borama. Sparked by mismanagement and poor decision‑making, the unrest quickly spiraled out of control.

For more than twenty‑four hours, there was no rule of law in the city. Youth groups took control of Borama itself, seizing government institutions and creating a state of anarchy unprecedented in Somaliland’s history. The violence claimed lives and exposed the fragility of governance under Irro’s leadership.

What unfolded resembled a purge, where the absence of authority allowed chaos to reign unchecked. This was not merely a local disturbance but a national crisis, demonstrating how quickly mismanagement can unravel stability and plunge a city into lawlessness.

The Borama riots will be remembered as a turning point, a stark reminder of how governance failures can lead to deadly consequences and the collapse of state authority.

For many Somalilanders, the riots symbolized the fragility of the state itself, showing that when leadership falters, even the most stable communities can descend into chaos.

The Decline of National Celebrations

Another telling sign of Somaliland’s political decay under Irro is the weakening of national pride and unity, most visibly reflected in this year’s 18 May celebrations. Traditionally, the anniversary of Somaliland’s declaration of independence has been marked with flags adorning every street, vibrant displays of patriotism, and a collective spirit of national pride.

Yet, this year’s commemoration was the lowest in a decade. In the capital city, even the downtown areas were devoid of flags, a stark contrast to the past when the streets were filled with symbols of unity and independence. The absence of visible celebration reflects not only organizational failure but also the erosion of public enthusiasm.

Citizens who once embraced the day as a symbol of resilience now express indifference, disillusioned by a government that has failed to live up to their expectations. The decline of 18 May celebrations is more than symbolic; it is a measure of how far trust and national spirit have fallen under Irro’s leadership.

The muted atmosphere reveals a population that no longer feels represented by its government, and a state that has lost its ability to inspire pride in its people.

The Collapse of Public Trust

Trust is the cornerstone of governance, and in Somaliland, it is rapidly eroding. Citizens see a government that prioritizes nepotism over merit, social media chatter over institutional processes, and contradictory policies over stability.

The Borama riots, in particular, have left a lasting scar, showing that when governance fails, lives are lost and communities descend into chaos.

The muted 18 May celebrations further demonstrate how disillusionment has seeped into the national psyche, weakening the bonds of unity and pride. Each misstep compounds the sense of disillusionment, leaving Somalilanders skeptical of their leaders’ ability to deliver meaningful reform.

The cumulative effect is a widening gap between the government and the governed, where hope for progress is overshadowed by failures of execution. The erosion of trust is not merely a political setback; it is a profound challenge to Somaliland’s democratic aspirations, threatening to undo years of progress and weaken the social contract between citizens and their leaders.

Once trust collapses, rebuilding it requires more than promises—it demands decisive action, accountability, and a return to constitutional principles.

Conclusion

President Abdirahman Irro’s legacy, once envisioned as a beacon of democratic renewal, is fading under the weight of nepotism, social media‑driven politics, governance failures, deadly mismanagement, and declining national pride.

His administration’s inability to maintain consistency, uphold constitutional obligations, and resist populist impulses has left Somaliland at a crossroads.

The Borama riots stand as the most chilling example of how quickly governance failures can lead to anarchy and loss of life, while the weakened 18 May celebrations reveal the erosion of national spirit. Unless decisive corrective measures are taken, Irro’s presidency risks being remembered not as a period of reform but as an era where governance was undermined by favoritism, indecision, collapse of authority, and fading unity.

For Somalilanders, the challenge now is not only to endure the failures of the present but to demand accountability and chart a path toward a more credible and resilient democratic future.

The fading legacy of Irro is not simply a matter of political disappointment; it is a warning of how quickly trust, stability, and national pride can collapse when governance is sacrificed to nepotism, populism, and mismanagement.

Mr. Harir Yasin – Freelance Journalist and Political Analyst. He can be reached at hariryasin2@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.