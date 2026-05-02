UAE’s OPEC Exit Signals Strategic Shift — and Possible Somaliland Recognition

The former Somaliland envoy suggests the UAE’s OPEC exit reflects a broader foreign policy shift that could lead to eventual recognition of Somaliland

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The United Arab Emirates’ decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is widely seen as an energy policy shift. But a new analysis argues the move reflects something deeper — a recalibration of Abu Dhabi’s foreign policy that could have significant implications for Somaliland.

In a policy essay, former Somaliland envoy to the UAE and Kenya, Bashe Awil Omar contends that the UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC is “not” primarily about oil markets, but rather about strategic autonomy.

“It reflects a broader shift in how Abu Dhabi defines its interests and how far it is willing to act independently,” Omar writes, framing the move as part of a longer trajectory toward self-directed policymaking.

From alignment to autonomy

For decades, the UAE largely operated within regional consensus frameworks, often aligning with partners such as Saudi Arabia and broader Arab institutions. That model, Omar argues, is evolving.

“The UAE is now more confident in setting its own course, even when it diverges from traditional structures,” he wrote, pointing to policy decisions across multiple theaters, including Yemen and Sudan.

The shift is consistent with earlier moves such as the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations with Israel despite regional opposition at the time.

“Act early, shape the narrative, and allow others to follow,” Omar wrote, describing what he sees as a defining pattern in Emirati strategy.

Somaliland enters the strategic calculus

Within that framework, Somaliland is emerging as a potential next step in the UAE’s evolving foreign policy.

Omar argues that Abu Dhabi’s engagement with Somaliland is already deeply institutionalized, particularly through infrastructure investments and long-term economic partnerships centered on Berbera.

“The UAE’s engagement in Somaliland is not theoretical,” he wrote. “It is built on real investment, long-term presence, and strategic positioning… This is not exploratory. It is embedded.”

The Port of Berbera, developed in partnership with DP World, has become a cornerstone of that relationship, linking Somaliland to global trade routes along the Gulf of Aden.

Recognition as a question of timing

At the heart of Omar’s analysis is a central argument: that the debate over Somaliland’s international status is shifting from legitimacy to timing.

“The debate is no longer about whether Somaliland qualifies,” he wrote. “It is about when others are prepared to act.”

Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, has maintained its own government, security institutions and electoral system for more than three decades — a record Omar says meets the “core criteria of statehood.”

Breaking from traditional constraints

Skepticism about potential UAE recognition often centers on assumptions that Abu Dhabi will remain bound by regional consensus, particularly within Arab and Gulf frameworks.

But Omar suggests recent decisions — including the OPEC exit — indicate those constraints are weakening.

“Remaining within these frameworks has not stopped the UAE from taking independent positions before,” he wrote.

Leaving OPEC, he added, demonstrates a willingness to “step away from structures that no longer align with long-term strategy,” narrowing what he describes as the gap between economic independence and political independence.

A shifting cost-benefit calculation

Omar does not suggest that recognition is imminent, but argues that the underlying calculus is changing.

“The cost of waiting is beginning to outweigh the cost of acting,” he wrote, pointing to expanding UAE partnerships with countries such as the United States, Israel and India.

Those relationships, he argues, give Abu Dhabi greater flexibility to pursue independent initiatives without relying on regional consensus.

Regional implications

A potential UAE recognition of Somaliland would carry significant geopolitical weight, particularly because it would come from within the Arab system — unlike Israel’s 2025 recognition.

“Unlike Israel’s recognition… a UAE move would carry different weight,” Omar noted, suggesting it could influence broader regional positioning.

Analysts say such a step could reshape diplomatic alignments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor, where competition over ports, trade routes and security partnerships is intensifying.

Sequencing rather than hesitation

For now, Omar sees a gradual approach rather than an abrupt decision.

“The most likely path is not hesitation, but sequencing,” he wrote, suggesting the UAE will continue to deepen engagement, expand its strategic footprint and consolidate partnerships before making a formal move.

That approach aligns with what analysts describe as Abu Dhabi’s preference for calculated, phased policy shifts.

A strategic inflection point

Ultimately, the analysis frames the UAE’s OPEC exit as part of a broader transformation — one that could extend beyond energy markets into diplomatic recognition and geopolitical alignment.

“The decision to leave OPEC shows that the UAE is prepared to act when the cost of staying outweighs the benefit,” Omar wrote. “On Somaliland, that same calculation is becoming clearer.”

For Somaliland, the implication is significant: its future international recognition may increasingly depend not on whether partners are willing — but on when they decide the strategic moment has arrived.