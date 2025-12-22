Trump Recalls Nearly 30 U.S. Ambassadors in Major Diplomatic Shake-Up

The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career U.S. diplomats, including ambassadors to Somalia and Nigeria, as it reshapes American diplomacy around “America First” priorities

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has begun recalling nearly 30 career U.S. diplomats from ambassadorial and senior embassy posts around the world, including the U.S. ambassador to Somalia, Richard Riley, in a move officials say is intended to realign American diplomacy with President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities.

Chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were informed last week that their tenures would end in January, according to two State Department officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel decisions. Most of those affected are career foreign service officers who assumed their posts during the Biden administration and had initially survived an earlier round of removals that focused largely on political appointees.

That changed midweek, when affected ambassadors began receiving formal notifications from Washington instructing them to prepare for their departure.

“This is a standard process in any administration,” a senior State Department official said. “An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda.”

While ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, they typically remain in their posts for three to four years. Officials emphasized that those being recalled are not being dismissed from government service and will be offered other assignments in Washington or elsewhere should they choose to continue their careers.

The State Department declined to confirm the precise number of diplomats affected or to identify them by name, but defended the move as consistent with presidential authority over foreign policy.

Africa Hit Hardest

Africa appears to be the region most affected by the recalls. Ambassadors from at least 13 African countries are being removed, including Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, and Uganda. An updated list obtained by The Saxafi Media later expanded that number to include additional African posts such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

The removals would leave the United States without confirmed ambassadors in several strategically sensitive locations, including Nigeria, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Somalia, at a time of heightened regional instability and great-power competition.

Asia is the second-most affected region, with ambassadorial changes in Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In Europe, ambassadors to Armenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovakia are being recalled. Additional removals affect Algeria and Egypt in the Middle East; Nepal and Sri Lanka in South and Central Asia; and Guatemala and Suriname in the Western Hemisphere.

Politico first reported the ambassadorial recalls late last week. Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin briefly posted a larger list of countries potentially affected before deleting it, citing clarification from State Department officials that the information was inaccurate.

Concerns Over Diplomatic Gaps

The shake-up has drawn concern from lawmakers and from the American Foreign Service Association, the union representing U.S. diplomats.

John Dinkelman, the association’s president, warned that the recalls could undermine confidence in the professional foreign service.

“These actions undermine confidence in the professional Foreign Service’s ability to effectively carry out the policies of the elected leadership of our nation,” Dinkelman told Politico.

Democratic lawmakers echoed those concerns, pointing to the growing number of vacant ambassadorships worldwide.

“We have about 80 vacant ambassadorships,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D–N.H.), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview with Politico. “Yet President Trump is giving away U.S. leadership to China and Russia by removing qualified career ambassadors who serve faithfully no matter who’s in power.”

The administration has yet to nominate permanent ambassadors to several key allies and partners, including Australia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Ukraine, and Qatar.

The Associated Press reported that affected chiefs of mission were notified last week that their assignments would end in January, marking one of the most extensive midterm reshuffles of career diplomats in recent decades.

For now, State Department officials insist the recalls reflect a broader effort to ensure that U.S. diplomatic representation abroad is fully aligned with the president’s policy agenda.