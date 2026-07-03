Columbus Deletes Somali Flag Post After Backlash From White House, GOP Leaders

Columbus, Ohio, removed a social media post stating the Somali flag would be raised over City Hall after criticism from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Sen. Bernie Moreno and other conservative figures

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2026 — The City of Columbus has withdrawn a social media post announcing that the Somali flag would be raised over City Hall for Somali Independence Day after the message triggered widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers, White House officials and conservative commentators.

The controversy began Wednesday when the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department posted a message celebrating Somalia’s Independence Day.

“Happy Somali Independence Day!” the department wrote. “As we celebrate the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic in 1960, City Hall will be raising the flag of Somalia.”

The post quickly spread across social media, where critics questioned why a U.S. municipal building would display the flag of another country just days before the United States marks its 250th anniversary on July 4.

Republican Leaders Condemn the Announcement

Among the first high-profile officials to respond was Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, who posted on X:

“Columbus, Ohio raising the flag of Somalia for America 250.”

Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno called the reported plan “a total disgrace.”

“There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property,” Moreno wrote. “This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250-year celebration.”

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas also criticized the announcement, writing:

“The United States of America is about to turn 250 and Columbus, Ohio has decided to raise the flag of Somalia.”

Conservatives Question City Decision

The controversy expanded as conservative commentators joined the debate.

Journalist Mark Hemingway wrote: “No American government building should ever be raising another country’s flag.”

Attorney and political commentator Mehek Cooke argued:

“City Hall is not a foreign embassy. As an Ohioan, I am repulsed by the anti-Americanism here. America’s public buildings should honor America.”

Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT for America, described the proposal as “cultural surrender.”

“Flying the Somali flag at City Hall isn’t ‘celebration.’ It’s cultural surrender.”

Investigative journalist Luke Rosiak reacted with a brief post asking:

“Excuse me?”

Ohio Republican state Rep. Brian Stewart argued that such symbolic gestures discourage assimilation.

“One more way in which we encourage the refusal to assimilate,” Stewart wrote.

City Says Announcement Was Incorrect

As criticism intensified, Columbus officials clarified that the social media post was inaccurate and that no Somali flag was scheduled to be flown over City Hall.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said:

“A social media post created by a city department falsely stated that City Hall would raise the Somalian flag in recognition of Somali Independence Day. While the City recognizes and respects the aspirations of people around the world to live in freedom, this post was inaccurate and has been deleted.”

Local media reported that no Somali flag was visible at City Hall following the controversy.

Somali Community Among Largest in the United States

Columbus is home to one of the nation’s largest Somali communities. Ohio has the second-largest Somali population in the United States after Minnesota, with estimates ranging from approximately 10,000 residents statewide to as many as 60,000–70,000, according to local officials.

The city has previously recognized Somali Independence Day through civic events. In recent years, City Hall has been illuminated in blue to mark the occasion, and previous commemorations have included ceremonies recognizing the Somali-American community.

This year’s controversy unfolded as Americans prepare to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, adding broader political significance to a local social media post that city officials ultimately described as erroneous.